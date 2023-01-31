 Skip to content
(Bangor Daily News)   People who go to these things only want to see a cockroach crash   (bangordailynews.com) divider line
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice reference subby
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Frank Burns Eats Worms, subby.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That's a classic hit. Like a Earnhardt into a wall.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
it would just be a small crash anyway...
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Is it just me?

i0.wp.comView Full Size


startrek.comView Full Size
 
John the Magnificent
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This explains so much.

Susan Collins, Paul Lepage, Trump's support...
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Let's Go Blattodea?
 
starlost
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
We did this in the dorm in Florida.

My champion, Blue Velvet, won for weeks and made me some good drinking money.

I doped her with bread crumbs soaked in sugar water.

Good times.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

John the Magnificent: [Fark user image 850x1047]
This explains so much.

Susan Collins, Paul Lepage, Trump's support...


Fix old. No new!
 
Spice Must Flow [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Look at that S roach go!
 
qlenfg
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Yeah. cockroach racing had a different meaning when I was younger.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Rose and the Arrangement - The Cockroach That Ate Cincinnati
Youtube fY6tJ_IG4CU
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

baka-san: Nice reference subby


buckeyebrain: Frank Burns Eats Worms, subby.


Did anyone else want to see the Cockroach Exhibit after that episode?

It takes an hour, but it's well worth it.

according to rumor
 
