(WGME Portland)   Maybe they were feeding someone that was buried alive. You know like those tubes they used to put in caskets in case you're buried alive   (wgme.com) divider line
15
    Bath  
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Could it be a ritual to feed dead people?

Fun fact Vietnamase people burn hell money for the deceased to spend in the after life
Not Fun Fact I know this because when I was in Des Moines a little old Vietnamase man was arrested for burning counterfeit hell money.
 
ieerto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are lots of worms in a cemetery. Just a vermiphile doing a good deed
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Japanese leave food at graves. But they're much more tidy about it.

In this case, maybe it's an insane grieving Japanese man that just isn't doing it right.
But he means well.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Free salsa?

/where's my chips, Rachel?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With an official drop off site for compost 0.2 miles down the road, I'd bet on Apple Maps and a very confused old lady
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suppose they could be feeding wildlife. My local cemeteries seem to be utter havens for deer- which makes sense. People tend to drive pretty slow through them and they're not usually crowded- with the living, at any rate.

Like a big park, without the litter/trash.

iat's still odd. And wasteful, since the town has an established composting program.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are you sure it's just not somebody putting trash on their asshole dead spouse's grave?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Godscrack: [Fark user image 767x525]

The Japanese leave food at graves. But they're much more tidy about it.

In this case, maybe it's an insane grieving Japanese man that just isn't doing it right.
But he means well.


There's a can of Sapporo on that grave
 
kokomo61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fetigan says putting food waste at the cemetery is useless.

To be frank, putting bodies in a cemetery is useless...but we still do it.

Maybe there's a way to turn people into food.....#soylentgreen
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Leaving snacks for dear old St Death?
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That reminds me I don't think Fark ever covered the story about the bikers in Philly providing free burials

https://mobtalksitdown.com/warlocks-mc-murder-case-update-a-second-cemetery-search-for-victims-bodies-biker-suspect-returning-to-philly/
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fetigan says putting food waste at the cemetery is useless. It won't be made into a reusable product as it would at a composting site.

Well, any organic matter tossed on the ground will simply rot away back into dirt eventually, accomplishing the same thing as composting.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Just putting compostables with the compost that's already there.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fetigan says putting food waste at the cemetery is useless.

Some people say saving corporeal waste in a special part of town is useless.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Rings a bell..
 
