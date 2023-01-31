 Skip to content
(KTVU Bay Area News)   Not really news: car broken into in Oakland. Fark: with driver inside. Ultrafark: broken into a second time while being interviewed
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Damn. Those little buttons to open the back seem convenient. I guess they are.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"In the parking lot, signs are posted anywhere warning people not to leave valuables in their cars. "

Maybe this mindset should change. Maybe if we want to visit your establishment, there should be a level of expectation of security.

Instead, businesses just put up signs stating 'not our problem', it's your fault if something gets stolen on OUR property.

By this logic, a business can open up, put those signs everywhere, and then have an employee rob everybody.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
You know, I was wondering about that. I'm driving my first car with keyless entry. I wondered what would happen if someone tried to open my car's hatch (or my car door for that matter) while I was sitting in the driver's seat, even if the locks were engaged. I'll have to borrow my dad to test this sometime.

Seems like a pretty severe security oversight.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Damn. Those little buttons to open the back seem convenient. I guess they are.


I've never experienced those or the 'waving of legs/feet' in front of something to open it. But when I saw those advertisements, I had concerns about those functionalities then. I just assumed that there were already contingencies in place for them.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I always try to be smart and safe, but sometimes, there's not a lot you can do. My old ass Prius was broken into while we were at a Korean BBQ place for dinner. Their lot was full, so I parked on the street. Nothing in the car visible. Pulled the cover over the back trunk/hatchback. Came out and somone had smashed the small rear window, pulled down the back seat only to find nothing worth stealing. I guess from now on, I will leave that cover open the the trunk is visible
 
Mithraic_bullshiat
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Surprised they didn't jack ktvu's camera while they were at it
 
El_Dan
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So he was sitting in an unlocked car and so distracted that he didn't notice the thief open his trunk? I mean that sucks, but maybe either lock your car or pay some minimal attention to your surroundings.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Oakland- where even the utility workers wear bulletproof vests and carry tasers.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

El_Dan: So he was sitting in an unlocked car and so distracted that he didn't notice the thief open his trunk? I mean that sucks, but maybe either lock your car or pay some minimal attention to your surroundings.


I agree, thieves shouldn't be stealing from cars with negligent people manning them. That victim totally had it coming.

:)
 
zez
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm trying to figure out what happened. I guess because the guy was sitting in the car the proximity key fob allowed the thief to unlock the door from outside?

Why do they use these again? They seem to cause many more problems than they might have solved.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Stands With A Tiny Fist: You know, I was wondering about that. I'm driving my first car with keyless entry. I wondered what would happen if someone tried to open my car's hatch (or my car door for that matter) while I was sitting in the driver's seat, even if the locks were engaged. I'll have to borrow my dad to test this sometime.

Seems like a pretty severe security oversight.


you might be able to set it up through the audio deck.   that's the case on my '22 Tacoma
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Ohio State traveled to Cal for a 2013 game.

A local radio crew was staying at a hotel in Oakland and was getting set up in the parking lot for a quick "This is Blah Blah Blah and Wrinkled Taint live here and getting ready..." hit a day or so before the game. After doing their testing, one suspect ran right past them with a cop right behind him in the hotel parking lot. No video but the audio was great.

Welcome to Oakland.
 
stuffy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Hitting the same place over and over. How are these people not getting caught?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Hoblit: "In the parking lot, signs are posted anywhere warning people not to leave valuables in their cars. "

Maybe this mindset should change. Maybe if we want to visit your establishment, there should be a level of expectation of security.

Instead, businesses just put up signs stating 'not our problem', it's your fault if something gets stolen on OUR property.

By this logic, a business can open up, put those signs everywhere, and then have an employee rob everybody.


How exactly do you expect them to provide said security?  Security personnel patrolling the lots during business hours? How much liability is it going to cost the stores to do that, in the event that someone is trying to steal a vehicle and gets injured by the security company?  How much liability do they have if they're providing security and whatnot, and a patron is actively assaulted and their security fails to stop it?

There's a point at which you can't control or prevent bad things, at least not with any degree of freedom or ability to afford the costs of doing so.

I would argue that, like a lot of other major issues we talk about around here, we might want to consider attacking the problem by targeting socioeconomic issues which drive people to do this kind of crap, since that has a better chance of preventing it and in a much more sane manner than going full-on police state with private security and whatnot.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

stuffy: Hitting the same place over and over. How are these people not getting caught?


Because it's a parking lot in Oakland. The police can't necessarily patrol it and apparently the businesses in the area can't provide security for their premises for some reason.

Or worse?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Mithraic_bullshiat: Surprised they didn't jack ktvu's camera while they were at it


They work for ktvu
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

stuffy: Hitting the same place over and over. How are these people not getting caught?


Difficulty: The police would have to bother to do their job and arrest the people doing it.

Higher difficulty: The DA would have to actually prosecute the offenders and have some meaningful way of ensuring they're off the street and actively being reformed, rather than just plea-bargaining out to pump the numbers.

Highest difficulty:  The people who are committing the crimes would need to have access to support, education, and other programs/resources to be able to provide for themselves without boosting cars/stealing.  This would require higher taxes, programs given enough budget and time to actually work, and be protected from the GOP assholes that would gut them as soon as they had the chance in favor of corporate greed.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Where else but Oakland.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I forsee a rise in sales for trunk monkeys.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Hoblit: stuffy: Hitting the same place over and over. How are these people not getting caught?

Because it's a parking lot in Oakland. The police can't necessarily patrol it and apparently the businesses in the area can't provide security for their premises for some reason.

Or worse?


Precisely how much do you think it costs to provide security and to pay the inevitable liability insurance that goes with attempting to patrol and enforce security outside of their businesses/in their open parking lots?

Sure, the big box stores could afford it, but do you think smaller businesses in the area can cough up the kind of money that that would take and not go broke?

The Police would ideally be patrolling, but this is America. Police don't do shiat to protect anyone but themselves. They generate revenue, arrest people, and "enforce the law".
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
In Oakland, a car is broken into every few minutes. This is that car.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: Where else but Oakland.


Southside of Chicago? LA? New Orleans? Memphis? St. Louis? Dayton or Cinci?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: farkitallletitend: Where else but Oakland.

Southside of Chicago? LA? New Orleans? Memphis? St. Louis? Dayton or Cinci?


Detroit? Half of New Jersey?  I could go on...
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Hoblit: "In the parking lot, signs are posted anywhere warning people not to leave valuables in their cars. "

Maybe this mindset should change. Maybe if we want to visit your establishment, there should be a level of expectation of security.

Instead, businesses just put up signs stating 'not our problem', it's your fault if something gets stolen on OUR property.

By this logic, a business can open up, put those signs everywhere, and then have an employee rob everybody.

How exactly do you expect them to provide said security?  Security personnel patrolling the lots during business hours? How much liability is it going to cost the stores to do that, in the event that someone is trying to steal a vehicle and gets injured by the security company?  How much liability do they have if they're providing security and whatnot, and a patron is actively assaulted and their security fails to stop it?


I do not own a business in Oakland so it is not incumbent on me to answer these questions on their behalf.

I am not suggesting there's one-simple-way to solve this out and I realize that it may be difficult. It's likely to cost a lot of money and the root of the issues would have to be addressed within the community as well.

But you know, until then, I hope they get some more of those signs up...
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Hoblit: I do not own a business in Oakland so it is not incumbent on me to answer these questions on their behalf.


He who demandeth the security, figures out how to pay for the security.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: stuffy: Hitting the same place over and over. How are these people not getting caught?

Difficulty: The police would have to bother to do their job and arrest the people doing it.


...

Correct, difficulty.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Hoblit: stuffy: Hitting the same place over and over. How are these people not getting caught?

Because it's a parking lot in Oakland. The police can't necessarily patrol it and apparently the businesses in the area can't provide security for their premises for some reason.

Or worse?

Precisely how much do you think it costs to provide security and to pay the inevitable liability insurance that goes with attempting to patrol and enforce security outside of their businesses/in their open parking lots?

Sure, the big box stores could afford it, but do you think smaller businesses in the area can cough up the kind of money that that would take and not go broke?

The Police would ideally be patrolling, but this is America. Police don't do shiat to protect anyone but themselves. They generate revenue, arrest people, and "enforce the law".


I do not know and more importantly, I do not care. It is not on me to solve this for them. It is just something that needs to be solved.

I don't think the solution necessarily involves the police patrolling the premises nor do I want green eggs and ham.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If you don't notice someone park a car behind you, get out and look into your car, drive away a few feet, back up to your car, get out, pop open the trunk, get back into their car and drive away then you're definitely a victim.

The kicker is if he had backed into the parking space, none of this would've happened.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Hoblit: Natalie Portmanteau: Damn. Those little buttons to open the back seem convenient. I guess they are.

I've never experienced those or the 'waving of legs/feet' in front of something to open it. But when I saw those advertisements, I had concerns about those functionalities then. I just assumed that there were already contingencies in place for them.


I'm assuming there is an RFID in the key fob and the fob has to be within X number of feet for that function to work. There has to be more than a simple wave in front of a sensor.

As for TFA, maybe rent a POS vehicle next time. Also, make sure it doesn't have rental names or signage on the vehicle.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Hoblit: I do not own a business in Oakland so it is not incumbent on me to answer these questions on their behalf.

He who demandeth the security, figures out how to pay for the security.


So everybody then. Then everybody is paying for it. There may be a solution in there... if say, we just gave different municipalities a small donation, say from a purchase at these stores that are in need of said security.

Or, a myriad of different ways, when combined, combat the issue to a point where it because far less of a problem than it is currently.

Hopefully this can be figured out or there'll be a tax introduced in order to pay for all of the signs that tell you that you're property is not secured on a business's premises to a satisfying degree.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Hoblit: Kit Fister: Hoblit: stuffy: Hitting the same place over and over. How are these people not getting caught?

Because it's a parking lot in Oakland. The police can't necessarily patrol it and apparently the businesses in the area can't provide security for their premises for some reason.

Or worse?

Precisely how much do you think it costs to provide security and to pay the inevitable liability insurance that goes with attempting to patrol and enforce security outside of their businesses/in their open parking lots?

Sure, the big box stores could afford it, but do you think smaller businesses in the area can cough up the kind of money that that would take and not go broke?

The Police would ideally be patrolling, but this is America. Police don't do shiat to protect anyone but themselves. They generate revenue, arrest people, and "enforce the law".

I do not know and more importantly, I do not care. It is not on me to solve this for them. It is just something that needs to be solved.

I don't think the solution necessarily involves the police patrolling the premises nor do I want green eggs and ham.


Wow. Just...wow. Okay, well, I mean, my lack of universal healthcare, debt relief, and millions of dollars is a problem that needs to be solved, too.

ANd the lack of unicorns.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Hoblit: Kit Fister: Hoblit: stuffy: Hitting the same place over and over. How are these people not getting caught?

Because it's a parking lot in Oakland. The police can't necessarily patrol it and apparently the businesses in the area can't provide security for their premises for some reason.

Or worse?

Precisely how much do you think it costs to provide security and to pay the inevitable liability insurance that goes with attempting to patrol and enforce security outside of their businesses/in their open parking lots?

Sure, the big box stores could afford it, but do you think smaller businesses in the area can cough up the kind of money that that would take and not go broke?

The Police would ideally be patrolling, but this is America. Police don't do shiat to protect anyone but themselves. They generate revenue, arrest people, and "enforce the law".

I do not know and more importantly, I do not care. It is not on me to solve this for them. It is just something that needs to be solved.

I don't think the solution necessarily involves the police patrolling the premises nor do I want green eggs and ham.

Wow. Just...wow. Okay, well, I mean, my lack of universal healthcare, debt relief, and millions of dollars is a problem that needs to be solved, too.

ANd the lack of unicorns.


I'm with you on all points! See, we agree!
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Hoblit: Kit Fister: Hoblit: I do not own a business in Oakland so it is not incumbent on me to answer these questions on their behalf.

He who demandeth the security, figures out how to pay for the security.

So everybody then. Then everybody is paying for it. There may be a solution in there... if say, we just gave different municipalities a small donation, say from a purchase at these stores that are in need of said security.

Or, a myriad of different ways, when combined, combat the issue to a point where it because far less of a problem than it is currently.

Hopefully this can be figured out or there'll be a tax introduced in order to pay for all of the signs that tell you that you're property is not secured on a business's premises to a satisfying degree.


Ideally, that's the point of government-funded Police.

In reality, we pay the police "protection money", the worth of which is proportional to one's whiteness, wealth, and/or fame.

We're left to our own devices to pay again for other people/services to actually protect us, the costs of which, just strictly due to our letigious society, are astronomical.

That's the way it is in the US. Has been for most of it.

You saying "something needs to be done!" is literally on the same level as "sending thoughts and prayers", and just as helpful.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i love these threads.  seems the only one who did anything right was the thief.

car got stolen?  shouldn't have parked it on the street.  didn't have a car when you rented the place?  should've gotten one anyway - good for storing extra stuff.  no garages to rent in the neighborhood?  you gotta wear out some shoe leather but somebody has something ill bet.

yeah even if you're right on every point, car theft is still illegal and i don't have a car because mine got stolen.  yeah you can't rely on the police.  parking on the street is asking for trouble.

ad infinitum.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: How exactly do you expect them to provide said security?  Security personnel patrolling the lots during business hours? How much liability is it going to cost the stores to do that, in the event that someone is trying to steal a vehicle and gets injured by the security company?  How much liability do they have if they're providing security and whatnot, and a patron is actively assaulted and their security fails to stop it?


San Francisco had private police - with full police authority - for a long time. It's kind of a racket, pay the company or else their security won't help you, but OTOH, the private coos worked the same location, so knew everyone who should be there and those who shouldn't.

A city ordinance or state law could limit liability or provide some qualified immunity.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

indy_kid: Hoblit: Natalie Portmanteau: Damn. Those little buttons to open the back seem convenient. I guess they are.

I've never experienced those or the 'waving of legs/feet' in front of something to open it. But when I saw those advertisements, I had concerns about those functionalities then. I just assumed that there were already contingencies in place for them.

I'm assuming there is an RFID in the key fob and the fob has to be within X number of feet for that function to work. There has to be more than a simple wave in front of a sensor.

As for TFA, maybe rent a POS vehicle next time. Also, make sure it doesn't have rental names or signage on the vehicle.


most of those require the key to be within the vehicle, so in the same basic range as RFID proximity cards for access.
 
BoneSmuggler
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Yeah, Oakland is an interesting place. I used to go there to see Grateful Dead shows. Ended up in Alameda county jail once. Kinda scary. I got cited and released after about 7 hours. I was a 20 year old skinny white boy at the time. Made friends with a couple guys who were getting released at the same time (1am in downtown Oakland), got a ride back to my hotel in exchange for a gram of good weed. Not sure what the relevance to this story is, but that's my Oakland story.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

indy_kid: Kit Fister: How exactly do you expect them to provide said security?  Security personnel patrolling the lots during business hours? How much liability is it going to cost the stores to do that, in the event that someone is trying to steal a vehicle and gets injured by the security company?  How much liability do they have if they're providing security and whatnot, and a patron is actively assaulted and their security fails to stop it?

San Francisco had private police - with full police authority - for a long time. It's kind of a racket, pay the company or else their security won't help you, but OTOH, the private coos worked the same location, so knew everyone who should be there and those who shouldn't.

A city ordinance or state law could limit liability or provide some qualified immunity.


I'm having flashbacks to the days of hiring the Pinkertons, etc.  "The best protection money can buy".  But, yes, some form of that could be done, whether as a community effort or as a service through some corporation.

I hear Ares Industries and Renraku both have excellent package deals.
 
