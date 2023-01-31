 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Squeeze, The Jam, and Visage, and an in memoriam to Tom Verlaine. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #429. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
37
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
somebody got a new pF-themed Starbucks card. and by somebody, i mean me..

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hi everybody.

R.I.P., Tom.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
'Standing' by ...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

socalnewwaver: somebody got a new pF-themed Starbucks card. and by somebody, i mean me..

[Fark user image 425x266]


That is so cool.
Hello all
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: somebody got a new pF-themed Starbucks card. and by somebody, i mean me..

[Fark user image image 425x266]


It's perfect. It's even got mountains to represent your weekend gig.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We've had about 5 mins of sun in the last two weeks, 'til today, yay!!! The tradeoff is it's just 14° FreedomUnits outside. Hello from inside!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sno man: We've had about 5 mins of sun in the last two weeks, 'til today, yay!!! The tradeoff is it's just 14° FreedomUnits outside. Hello from inside!


i gotta do a job this week that involves montana (i deliver vehicles for people). current freedom unit there is 5.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sno man: We've had about 5 mins of sun in the last two weeks, 'til today, yay!!! The tradeoff is it's just 14° FreedomUnits outside. Hello from inside!


It's supposed to be -7 Friday night. SO glad I don't work Friday overnights any more.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: sno man: We've had about 5 mins of sun in the last two weeks, 'til today, yay!!! The tradeoff is it's just 14° FreedomUnits outside. Hello from inside!

i gotta do a job this week that involves montana (i deliver vehicles for people). current freedom unit there is 5.


but it's a dry cold, right? lol

actually if you're dressed appropriately for it, it's fine.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: sno man: We've had about 5 mins of sun in the last two weeks, 'til today, yay!!! The tradeoff is it's just 14° FreedomUnits outside. Hello from inside!

i gotta do a job this week that involves montana (i deliver vehicles for people). current freedom unit there is 5.


I hope for your sake that you are delivering a snowcat.

Howdy all!
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: sno man: We've had about 5 mins of sun in the last two weeks, 'til today, yay!!! The tradeoff is it's just 14° FreedomUnits outside. Hello from inside!

It's supposed to be -7 Friday night. SO glad I don't work Friday overnights any more.


I just checked, we're getting -22° F Friday night.. easily the coldest this winter so far.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sno man: socalnewwaver: sno man: We've had about 5 mins of sun in the last two weeks, 'til today, yay!!! The tradeoff is it's just 14° FreedomUnits outside. Hello from inside!

i gotta do a job this week that involves montana (i deliver vehicles for people). current freedom unit there is 5.

but it's a dry cold, right? lol

actually if you're dressed appropriately for it, it's fine.


as a shriveled up 80-something year old in gunnison, co once said: "there are no "cold" people. there are only inappropriately dressed people".
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoMoxie: I hope for your sake that you are delivering a snowcat.


i leave that to the professionals. people like jeremy renner
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: NeoMoxie: I hope for your sake that you are delivering a snowcat.

i leave that to the professionals. people like jeremy renner


Ohh man, yeah, too soon, my bad.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a snow cat better left to professionals might look like.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Hi everybody (including snow cats)!

Over here the sun showed for some brief moments as well, just to wave it hello and goodbye through the window. It's a bit above 0°C but rainy and it's going to stay like this for a week. Eugh.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
sno man:

I just checked, we're getting -22° F Friday night.. easily the coldest this winter so far.

Us as well, brrrr
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Someone sent me this hidden gem, Madness on Bananas 1981

Bananas - Episode 2 (21.04.1981)
Youtube u2g1FNvyr1k
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
got to 17:54 for goodness
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Mum?
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

pc_gator: got to 17:54 for goodness


...and all the rest for craziness.

/intro graphics of that flying banana boat pooping bananas was... bananas!?!
//show title checks out
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
buenas tardes, denizens!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Yay! Claudia!
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Wow. Last night I realized I still know all the words.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Was that Tom Verlaine?
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Hi, everybody!
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Someone should check in on Michael McKean, he's about the last of that cast still with us.
 
nucal [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

sno man: Someone should check in on Michael McKean, he's about the last of that cast still with us.


He was great in Better Call Saul
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

sno man: Someone should check in on Michael McKean, he's about the last of that cast still with us.


He's not a drummer, so he's probably safe.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
God damn, this guy could write a song.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I be here, and got my ticket to Cruel World!
 
rocker5969
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
See No Evil has the greatest lead solo ever.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: sno man: socalnewwaver: sno man: We've had about 5 mins of sun in the last two weeks, 'til today, yay!!! The tradeoff is it's just 14° FreedomUnits outside. Hello from inside!

i gotta do a job this week that involves montana (i deliver vehicles for people). current freedom unit there is 5.

but it's a dry cold, right? lol

actually if you're dressed appropriately for it, it's fine.

as a shriveled up 80-something year old in gunnison, co once said: "there are no "cold" people. there are only inappropriately dressed people".


I beg to differ. We got a little bit of that white shiat last night.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

djslowdive: I be here, and got my ticket to Cruel World!


You seen she's announced a few more European dates too?
May 3: Ancienne Belgique, Brussels, Belgium
May 4: Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands
May 7: Teatro degli Arcimboldi, Milan, Italy
 
