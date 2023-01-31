 Skip to content
(Cleveland 19)   Yeah, I took this clown statue but I'm leaving it with the cops because it's freakin' me out   (cleveland19.com) divider line
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw this episode. Eventually the clown doll starts trying to murder people.

It's a good thing it was turned in to the police.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Repeat?
 
Deus Ex Macguffin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So this is what Kanye West has been reduced to?
 
tokinGLX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Followed by helpful hero image of the screen capture showing exactly how it ended up outside the offices...
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having learned a valuable lesson on why you don't steal clown statues.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
saturn badger [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I have one of these in case I need a nightmare.

i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
He has no idea how it got from the street light to the Trumbull County Sheriff's office

I think it's clear from the article that he knows exactly how it got there, just like the rest of us do.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This story is clown shoes.
 
Stanley Rubrick
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So ... this is considered "breaking News"
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
You know, if you're going to be on a police camera doing stuff that's associated with a crime, you can wear a mask in public these days and not attract too much attention for it, other than scorn from anti-vaxxer nuts.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

saturn badger: I have one of these in case I need a nightmare.

[i.etsystatic.com image 850x1133]


WHY does that exist !?!
 
Begoggle
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: You know, if you're going to be on a police camera doing stuff that's associated with a crime, you can wear a mask in public these days and not attract too much attention for it, other than scorn from anti-vaxxer nuts.


Wrong thread?
Nobody here was doing crime stuff.
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: Repeat?


Should be a followup because they know who the statue belongs to now.
So now the cops and public only have to be scared of a black guy, and not a black guy and a clown statue.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

saturn badger: I have one of these in case I need a nightmare.

[i.etsystatic.com image 850x1133]


Oh man.

Lava lamps freak me out.

Cool clown, though...
 
pi8you
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"Trumbull County Jail contacted the sheriff's office Jan. 23 after the man entered the front door of the lobby, according to a police report. "

:watches video:

That's a very generous interpretation of entering the front door.
 
