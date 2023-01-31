 Skip to content
(MSN)   Rest easy. Notorious anti-vaxxer, Dr Who, has been banned   (msn.com) divider line
33
33 Comments
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ignore good, buy my bad.
 
Fano
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
EXTERMINATE
 
Wessoman
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
In general, don't take medical advice from a man who lives in a call box.
 
Two16
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Still At-Large

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
olorin604
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Next we are going to hear about his arrest for whipping out his sonic screwdriver in front of children
 
alltim
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
cultbox.co.ukView Full Size

Which one?
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
They should do a sequel to Contagion where Jude Law is running for President.  And he wins, because Murica.
 
whidbey
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Dr who

THIRD BASE!
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Dr. My hill?

funvizeo.comView Full Size
 
sleze
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Good.
Chibnals writing has gotten out of hand.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This just proves he is right to every anti vaxxer
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Wessoman: In general, don't take medical advice from a man who lives in a call box.


It's nicer on the inside.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Who? (Animaniacs)
Youtube DauZi0rmf4c
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: This just proves he is right to every anti vaxxer


Well you're not changing their minds regardless.
 
NearCanuck
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

olorin604: Next we are going to hear about his arrest for whipping out his sonic screwdriver in front of children


Her?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
In before all the usual antivaxxer accounts
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Wessoman: In general, don't take medical advice from a man who lives in a call box.


Cellphones have basically killed public phones in the US. Are there still call boxes in the UK?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
FTA: In videos posted between March and May 2020, Dr Mykhill, who discredited the use of facemasks, described her substances as 'safe nutritional interventions' which rendered 'vaccinations irrelevant.'

That's a very interesting - and fitting- typo.
 
Fano
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

RandomInternetComment: Wessoman: In general, don't take medical advice from a man who lives in a call box.

Cellphones have basically killed public phones in the US. Are there still call boxes in the UK?


Even in the Eccleston era they made fun of the idea such a thing could be around with characters being baffled at what it was.
 
tsjonesosu
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Two16: Still At-Large

[Fark user image 850x477]


Guaranteed that she graduated at the bottom 1% of her class.
 
saturn badger [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
In addition, Dr Myhill sold substances she recommended on her website which the tribunal found could have caused 'serious harm' and 'potentially fatal toxicity'.

Then it should be a lifetime ban.
 
peasandcarrots
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That Time Doctor Who Predicted Anti-Vaxxers
Youtube 7ptjD6rhtYs
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
A whole nine months?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WGJ [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

tsjonesosu: Two16: Still At-Large

[Fark user image 850x477]

Guaranteed that she graduated at the bottom 1% of her class.


Still called doctor.

What's her stance on leeches? Probably still pissed they're not used anymore.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Fano: RandomInternetComment: Wessoman: In general, don't take medical advice from a man who lives in a call box.

Cellphones have basically killed public phones in the US. Are there still call boxes in the UK?

Even in the Eccleston era they made fun of the idea such a thing could be around with characters being baffled at what it was.


You'd think a time lord would have put more thought into designing his ship
 
ukexpat
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

RandomInternetComment: Wessoman: In general, don't take medical advice from a man who lives in a call box.

Cellphones have basically killed public phones in the US. Are there still call boxes in the UK?


A few but the phones have all been vandalized so none of them work.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: This just proves he is right to every anti vaxxer


Considering every anti-vaxxer has the IQ = their waist size, I wouldn't put too much stock in their own opinions anyway.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

saturn badger: In addition, Dr Myhill sold substances she recommended on her website which the tribunal found could have caused 'serious harm' and 'potentially fatal toxicity'.

Then it should be a lifetime ban.


In the US the med board of her state probably would've banned her for life.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

RandomInternetComment: Wessoman: In general, don't take medical advice from a man who lives in a call box.

Cellphones have basically killed public phones in the US. Are there still call boxes in the UK?


I guess the new Dr. Who should remodel his ship into a telescopic urinal.
 
The.anti-Larry [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Well, that explains why they brought back David Tennant to fill in.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ less than a minute ago  
we are just at the point where long-Covid can be studied.   We know it exists but long-term studies still have a short period of record, obviously.   It's fairly likely that current and future cases are not nearly so lethal as those from 2020, especially early 2020.

I have two relatives and one lifelong friend who contracted this before the vaccines were around and two of them cannot walk.   They are live case studies right now, so we are witnessing this in real time.

It's really sad that Covid denial is still a thing.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.