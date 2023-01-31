 Skip to content
(Newsweek)   Putin not in charge of Ukraine invasion any longer, claims Girkin. Hopefully we're not being jerked around   (newsweek.com) divider line
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So Girkin is in a pickle.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Girkin, jerkin, merkin. This headline had so much potential.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Sweet.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That's a big dill if true.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The pickle balls on that guy.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
You're Girkin it and jerkin' it and workin' it around,
'Til the booty starts makin' that clappin' sound.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Sorry to hear about his upcoming base jumping accident
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: That's a big dill if true.


Doesn't sound kosher to me
 
shamen123
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This is just deflection of blame from pooty poot and trying to shift the crumbling of Russia over to Shoigu, wrapped up as a rare (yet kremlin approved) criticism.

You know shiats falling apart when the blame game starts at the top.

Glasnost.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: You're Girkin it and jerkin' it and workin' it around,
'Til the booty starts makin' that clappin' sound.


Wait....what are we talking about here......
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
He's gonna have a jarring end soon
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

oldernell: So Girkin is in a pickle.


I'm sure he'll relish the experience.
 
