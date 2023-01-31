 Skip to content
(Ars Technica)   Jury: cable guy living out of cable truck stabbed your grandma? Here's $7 billion. Charter Cable: how about $262 million, which our insurance will pay? and you still owe us for the service call. That's Texas Justice
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Utilities in Texas still carry liability insurance? I don't know which is more shocking, that they would be required to do so in the age of STIGGINIT or that any insurer would underwrite such a policy because YEEHAW!
 
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
How much is Jim Carrey worth these days
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
But did he fix the cable?
nestflix.funView Full Size
 
kokomo61
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's the smart thing to settle - the family will get a $262M (or more likely, 150M or so once contingency fees are deducted). Doesn't bring Grandma back, but makes it possible to ease the pain and send a message.
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Erma Gerdd: But did he fix the cable?
[nestflix.fun image 850x566]


He "fixed" the customer, who didn't need cable after that day.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That's 262 mill. to much.
 
0xDEC0DE [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

kokomo61: It's the smart thing to settle - the family will get a $262M (or more likely, 150M or so once contingency fees are deducted). Doesn't bring Grandma back, but makes it possible to ease the pain and send a message.


Yeah, the company's insurance company will sure learn... something from this.

Charter isn't on the hook for a dime of it.
 
emersonbiggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

0xDEC0DE: kokomo61: It's the smart thing to settle - the family will get a $262M (or more likely, 150M or so once contingency fees are deducted). Doesn't bring Grandma back, but makes it possible to ease the pain and send a message.

Yeah, the company's insurance company will sure learn... something from this.

Charter isn't on the hook for a dime of it.


Let's chat again around policy renewal time.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Used to work for the local cable company. I can tell you that being an installer is one of the worst jobs in the world. Akin to modern day indentured servitude, but with less chance of advancement/freedom.

Save for maintenance techs, everything below is outsourced to contractors who willfully abuse employees and financially take advantage of them.

Cable guys homeless and sleeping in their work trucks because they can't afford rent on their wages? That's a lot more common than you think.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
when Thomas caught Holden stealing her credit cards from her purse, he "brutally stabbed the 83-year-old customer with a utility knife supplied by Charter Spectrum and went on a spending spree with her credit cards."

This guy's an idiot. If he wanted money, he should have gotten stabbed to death by a cable technican.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Jesus Christ that story is farked up five ways to Family Channel.
 
Optimus Primate [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I was like "why are they awarding such a high dollar amount"...then I RTFA.
They dun goofed.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
After the family sued, "Charter Spectrum attorneys used a forged document to try to force the lawsuit into a closed-door arbitration where the results would have been secret and damages for the murder would have been limited to the amount of Ms. Thomas's final bill," the law firm said.


Holy shiat. There needs to be some kind of government free court for people to sue corporations in so they can't be given the run around and outspent with endless appeals. 7 billion seems low after reading this
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Optimus Primate: I was like "why are they awarding such a high dollar amount"...then I RTFA.
They dun goofed.


Yeah, what's a life worth these days, 262 million, 1.1 billion, 7 billion, 700 billion, 7 trillion?

It's hard to say anymore.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I have no comment.
 
tnpir
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I practice in Dallas County and followed this case. The entire thing was complete horseshiat engineered by slimy plaintiff lawyers, a blitheringly incompetent judge (who is off the bench) and a total lack of understanding of the law. I for one cannot believe they settled this because the Texas Supreme Court would have absolutely thrown it out--a company cannot be held vicariously liable for the intentional torts of its employees except in very, VERY limited circumstances, and this wasn't it.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: After the family sued, "Charter Spectrum attorneys used a forged document to try to force the lawsuit into a closed-door arbitration where the results would have been secret and damages for the murder would have been limited to the amount of Ms. Thomas's final bill," the law firm said.


Holy shiat. There needs to be some kind of government free court for people to sue corporations in so they can't be given the run around and outspent with endless appeals. 7 billion seems low after reading this


Now, think of the Charter employees and anyone else who ARE under those corporate arbitration rules.

I swear that if I'm murdered at the office that my wife will get an percentage adjusted severance package. Terms probably negotiated with workman's compensation, based on how long my work projects in-life were projected to take.
 
jake3988 [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Optimus Primate: I was like "why are they awarding such a high dollar amount"...then I RTFA.
They dun goofed.


Didn't we learn from the Alex Jones thing that Texas limits punitive damages?

Although I can't possibly see in any universe how the punitive damages could EVER amount to 7 billion dollars.  A new word beyond excessive needs invented.

I can't even think up how scummy you'd have to be to warrant that kind of crazy damages.
 
DonkeyDixon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

kokomo61: It's the smart thing to settle - the family will get a $262M (or more likely, 150M or so once contingency fees are deducted). Doesn't bring Grandma back, but makes it possible to ease the pain and send a message.


When it's an award low enough it's being covered by insurance, the message being sent is "we don't farking care and we'd do it again"
 
DonkeyDixon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: 0xDEC0DE: kokomo61: It's the smart thing to settle - the family will get a $262M (or more likely, 150M or so once contingency fees are deducted). Doesn't bring Grandma back, but makes it possible to ease the pain and send a message.

Yeah, the company's insurance company will sure learn... something from this.

Charter isn't on the hook for a dime of it.

Let's chat again around policy renewal time.


As someone that works for an insurance company, I can assure you the worst this is going to do for Charter is make them change to a different carrier who will be happy to give them a deal
 
Bluenosed Baker
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Hoblit:

It's more because they forged documents and used them to force a settlement.

Took a big ol' dump on the whole legal process, that I hope is dimly viewed.

Trust only 50% of the judges.

10%of the police.

And NONE of the lawyers.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

jake3988: Optimus Primate: I was like "why are they awarding such a high dollar amount"...then I RTFA.
They dun goofed.

Didn't we learn from the Alex Jones thing that Texas limits punitive damages?

Although I can't possibly see in any universe how the punitive damages could EVER amount to 7 billion dollars.  A new word beyond excessive needs invented.

I can't even think up how scummy you'd have to be to warrant that kind of crazy damages.


Yeah, that whole 48 days of revenue. Can you imagine if a human being was fined 48 whole days of earnings? At an average US salary that's almost $7,200!!!!

No person would have to pay that exorbitant amount merely for negligently killing someone and then forging documents.
 
dywed88
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

jake3988: Optimus Primate: I was like "why are they awarding such a high dollar amount"...then I RTFA.
They dun goofed.

Didn't we learn from the Alex Jones thing that Texas limits punitive damages?

Although I can't possibly see in any universe how the punitive damages could EVER amount to 7 billion dollars.  A new word beyond excessive needs invented.

I can't even think up how scummy you'd have to be to warrant that kind of crazy damages.


Punitive damages are meant to punish the company. If you want to punish a company with $6 billion of net income, the number needs to be in the billions.
 
