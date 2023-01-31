 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Zillow)   Who wouldn't want an old crematory   (zillow.com) divider line
36
    More: Interesting, Room, Ownership, second story, flea market, Bathroom, storage space, Museum, waiting area  
•       •       •

1021 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Jan 2023 at 3:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd live in a disused ice cream factory.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Convert it to a pizza joint. I'm sure nobody will care.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"new plumbing" "3 of the 4 bathrooms don't work"

Oh.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
People are just dying to get in...
It's a fire sale...
Hurry, before this offer goes up in smoke!

//there are more..
 
flucto
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'd need some cows first.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Located in Kansas, on Ohio street. Talk about worst of both worlds.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Has some serious 6 feet under vibes
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Hell yeah, I've had the thing planned for years. Make it a mixed business. Mikey's Crematorium and Barbecued Ribs.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Zillow threads need a "Yeah... good luck with that" tag.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Actually, I find this parallel listing even more interesting.

https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/720-Commercial-St-Oswego-KS-67356/77205488_zpid/?
 
whidbey
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Located in Kansas, on Ohio street. Talk about worst of both worlds.


Might be a good place to disappear, though.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Hell yeah, I've had the thing planned for years. Make it a mixed business. Mikey's Crematorium and Barbecued Ribs.


BBQ  --  Cumin and Goin'
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
As long as the building itself is sound I'd be game if it were in my town.

CSB: Way back when I was debating about taking a particular job in a small town (but with large city salary), there was an old church in good condition I was going to buy had I taken the job.  Had a very large, beautiful, round stained glass window letting southern sun come into the sanctuary area.  Oh the various reno dreams I had for it.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
All the frozen custard you can eat!
 
groppet
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Well I would spring for a new oven of course.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Looks like the roof failed and the interior damage has never been properly dealt with. It's a teardown, IMHO.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Crematorium operators made big money making evidence go away for La Cosa Nostra (until, of course, they ended up in the oven themselves when the cops start asking questions!)
 
whidbey
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

frankb00th: Has some serious 6 feet under vibes


More like "Jacob's Ladder."
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Previous owner apparently Peppo the Dwarf.
photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size

/well it looks like a noose
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Hell yeah, I've had the thing planned for years. Make it a mixed business. Mikey's Crematorium and Barbecued Ribs.


Already been done...sort of.

We had a local barbecue joint here in Vegas over on Rainbow Blvd. that went out of business years ago.

It reopened as a crematorium.

s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size


https://www.nolandalla.com/look-what-this-las-vegas-barbecue-joint-turned-into/amp/
 
mossberg
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Looks like it's been stripped of all the radiators, and I'd seriously doubt any of the plumbing or electrical is functional outside of the kitchen, maybe.  Also has a major cat infestation.
 
skilly
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
That can't possibly be up to code.
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

mossberg: Looks like it's been stripped of all the radiators, and I'd seriously doubt any of the plumbing or electrical is functional outside of the kitchen, maybe.  Also has a major cat infestation.


Chinese restaurant opportunity!
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Mikey1969: Hell yeah, I've had the thing planned for years. Make it a mixed business. Mikey's Crematorium and Barbecued Ribs.

Already been done...sort of.

We had a local barbecue joint here in Vegas over on Rainbow Blvd. that went out of business years ago.

It reopened as a crematorium.


Does it have a drive-thru?
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Only if they left the oven.
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: People are just dying to get in...
It's a fire sale...
Hurry, before this offer goes up in smoke!

//there are more..


That will suffice, thank you.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's rather odd, but every time I see a listing like this, I think "would this make a good place for a snooker table?"
 
danny_kay [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
In Berlin, an old crematorium was turned into an event location, and and amazing one at that: 
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

I've been there twice, once for a book launch party in the former chapel (above), and once with a youth hackathon spread out over the entire premises.
We had the public presentation of the projects in the "Betonhalle" (below), and when we had a first look at the hall, one of the employees said with a wink "we can store up to 1600 corpses here, if necessary"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Mikey1969: Hell yeah, I've had the thing planned for years. Make it a mixed business. Mikey's Crematorium and Barbecued Ribs.

Already been done...sort of.

We had a local barbecue joint here in Vegas over on Rainbow Blvd. that went out of business years ago.

It reopened as a crematorium.

[s3.amazonaws.com image 600x400]

https://www.nolandalla.com/look-what-this-las-vegas-barbecue-joint-turned-into/amp/


Ma, why do grandpa's hashes smell so delicious?
 
X-Geek
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

zeroflight222: As long as the building itself is sound I'd be game if it were in my town.


It's a little decayed, but it has good bones.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I don't believe in ghosts, and even if there were ghosts, I don't care. I'd happily buy a cheap house where a bunch of people horrifically died. If they are ghosts there, that's fine. The price of homes and rent are way scarier than simple ghosts. They're free to watch me jack off, too. Let's see if they don't get terrified by my climax and what makes me climax.
 
gideon [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: Actually, I find this parallel listing even more interesting.

https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/720-Commercial-St-Oswego-KS-67356/77205488_zpid/?


The sleeping bag on a bare mattress sells it for me...
 
Cheron
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

zeroflight222: As long as the building itself is sound I'd be game if it were in my town.

CSB: Way back when I was debating about taking a particular job in a small town (but with large city salary), there was an old church in good condition I was going to buy had I taken the job.  Had a very large, beautiful, round stained glass window letting southern sun come into the sanctuary area.  Oh the various reno dreams I had for it.


I know this one. If you live in the choir loft and fill the rest of the church with garbage make sure the dump is open.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Who wouldn't want an old crematory


Fark user imageView Full Size


"I wouldn't."
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

GreenSun: I don't believe in ghosts, and even if there were ghosts, I don't care. I'd happily buy a cheap house where a bunch of people horrifically died. If they are ghosts there, that's fine. The price of homes and rent are way scarier than simple ghosts. They're free to watch me jack off, too. Let's see if they don't get terrified by my climax and what makes me climax.


If it's Russian midgets dressed in pleather pegging each other over a funeral pyre then we should swap videos.
/LMK
 
Alpharugger
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Hospital (with an ER), storm shelter, museum...

I mean, fer SURE this place is haunted.

Fer SURE.
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.