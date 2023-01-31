 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Why not let a combat veteran design your engagement ring? I mean, they probably know a lot about getting all that blood off diamonds   (npr.org) divider line
30
    More: Interesting, Engagement, Engagement ring, Marriage, Diamond, United States, Brian Elliot, Industry, Lead  
•       •       •

786 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Jan 2023 at 9:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey look! Some guy's cousin works for NPR and got a free ad for his business! Do you really want the enduring symbol of your marriage to be designed by guys who were stuck in a no-win quagmire for 20 years?
 
SeraphicSorcerer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, we know all about getting blood off ALOT of things, Subby.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're still doing diamond engagement rings? Seriously? That tradition is less than a century old and it was deliberately begun as an advertising campaign. Use an heirloom or some other antique if it's that important to you, though I don't understand why it would be. It's just a hard sparkly rock, one that's likely controlled by a global near-monopoly. Everything about that seems distasteful and unpleasant to me.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A bunch of Rangers in my platoon were at that point in their life where they wanted to get engaged,

Ah, to be 18 again
 
LiberalConservative [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: We're still doing diamond engagement rings? Seriously? That tradition is less than a century old and it was deliberately begun as an advertising campaign. Use an heirloom or some other antique if it's that important to you, though I don't understand why it would be. It's just a hard sparkly rock, one that's likely controlled by a global near-monopoly. Everything about that seems distasteful and unpleasant to me.


Stop liking what I don't like?
Boring.
 
LiberalConservative [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, you think all veterans are body pillagers?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sabreace22: Hey look! Some guy's cousin works for NPR and got a free ad for his business! Do you really want the enduring symbol of your marriage to be designed by guys who were stuck in a no-win quagmire for 20 years?


Wait. That sounds like half of all marriages. 😆 🤣 😂
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These combat vets want to help you design the perfect engagement ring

Who didn't see this coming when they repealed "Don't Ask, Don't Tell"?
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"He told Elliot he wanted to become the "Warby Parker of engagement rings." Warby Parker is the eyeglasses company that lets you order several pairs, try them on at home and then decide which you want.

They call their company Wove. They can't send multiple diamond rings in the mail - the insurance bill would be crippling. But with 3D printing, they make inexpensive models people can see, and feel, and then revise, before buying the real thing."


That is very clever.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's money you could be spending on a new camaro. At least the camaro might still be there after your first deployment.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: We're still doing diamond engagement rings? Seriously? That tradition is less than a century old and it was deliberately begun as an advertising campaign. Use an heirloom or some other antique if it's that important to you, though I don't understand why it would be. It's just a hard sparkly rock, one that's likely controlled by a global near-monopoly. Everything about that seems distasteful and unpleasant to me.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: We're still doing diamond engagement rings? Seriously? That tradition is less than a century old and it was deliberately begun as an advertising campaign. Use an heirloom or some other antique if it's that important to you, though I don't understand why it would be. It's just a hard sparkly rock, one that's likely controlled by a global near-monopoly. Everything about that seems distasteful and unpleasant to me.


I gave my my wife a ring pop. Seriously.

/she loved it
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought all the veterans were teaching AP History and Government in Florida.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A bunch of Rangers in my platoon were at that point in their life where they wanted to get engaged,

That point being their first drunken hookup with a townie after Ranger school.
 
slantsix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I gave my wife the bright blue wax blank as a symbol that she could design it however she wanted (we're both designers).

Her response? "I'm never going to see another weiner, ever again!"

/12 years later, stronger and more in love than ever
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

slantsix: I gave my wife the bright blue wax blank as a symbol that she could design it however she wanted (we're both designers).

Her response? "I'm never going to see another weiner, ever again!"

/12 years later, stronger and more in love than ever


Phrasing seems off on that. Just saying.
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: austerity101: We're still doing diamond engagement rings? Seriously? That tradition is less than a century old and it was deliberately begun as an advertising campaign. Use an heirloom or some other antique if it's that important to you, though I don't understand why it would be. It's just a hard sparkly rock, one that's likely controlled by a global near-monopoly. Everything about that seems distasteful and unpleasant to me.

I gave my my wife a ring pop. Seriously.

/she loved it


CSB: Decided a while ago that if I ever get married I'm going with a cheap engagement ring.  However, I do plan to spend a pretty penny to get her a custom engagement sword.
 
Lawbrkr
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Got married after serving, Been married 27 years. 2 kids 1 grandkid. Not a ranger but served in Desert Storm. Some of you need to widen your viewpoints of veterans.
 
MBooda
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Depends on where he keeps it, I guess.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
slantsix
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Subtonic: slantsix: I gave my wife the bright blue wax blank as a symbol that she could design it however she wanted (we're both designers).

Her response? "I'm never going to see another weiner, ever again!"

/12 years later, stronger and more in love than ever

Phrasing seems off on that. Just saying.


Nope. Fully intentional. She even cried a little bit. I didn't ask if it was happiness about marrying me, or sadness about not seeing another weiner.

Lighten up, Francis
 
atomic-age
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Lawbrkr: Got married after serving, Been married 27 years. 2 kids 1 grandkid. Not a ranger but served in Desert Storm. Some of you need to widen your viewpoints of veterans.


QFT
 
Begoggle
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Lawbrkr: Got married after serving, Been married 27 years. 2 kids 1 grandkid. Not a ranger but served in Desert Storm. Some of you need to widen your viewpoints of veterans.


What is supposed to be surprising about what you're saying, exactly?
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: austerity101: We're still doing diamond engagement rings? Seriously? That tradition is less than a century old and it was deliberately begun as an advertising campaign. Use an heirloom or some other antique if it's that important to you, though I don't understand why it would be. It's just a hard sparkly rock, one that's likely controlled by a global near-monopoly. Everything about that seems distasteful and unpleasant to me.

I gave my my wife a ring pop. Seriously.

/she loved it


That's nothing compared to what I gave your wife.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

atomic-age: Lawbrkr: Got married after serving, Been married 27 years. 2 kids 1 grandkid. Not a ranger but served in Desert Storm. Some of you need to widen your viewpoints of veterans.

QFT


???
Lots of people get married and have kids.
Very mundane quote there.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: austerity101: We're still doing diamond engagement rings? Seriously? That tradition is less than a century old and it was deliberately begun as an advertising campaign. Use an heirloom or some other antique if it's that important to you, though I don't understand why it would be. It's just a hard sparkly rock, one that's likely controlled by a global near-monopoly. Everything about that seems distasteful and unpleasant to me.

I gave my my wife a ring pop. Seriously.

/she loved it

That's nothing compared to what I gave your wife.


You told that bartender you cleaned that up with meds, you lying?
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Sabreace22: Hey look! Some guy's cousin works for NPR and got a free ad for his business! Do you really want the enduring symbol of your marriage to be designed by guys who were stuck in a no-win quagmire for 20 years?


You just described most of the marriages at my old church.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: austerity101: We're still doing diamond engagement rings? Seriously? That tradition is less than a century old and it was deliberately begun as an advertising campaign. Use an heirloom or some other antique if it's that important to you, though I don't understand why it would be. It's just a hard sparkly rock, one that's likely controlled by a global near-monopoly. Everything about that seems distasteful and unpleasant to me.

I gave my my wife a ring pop. Seriously.

/she loved it


You know with all the stereotypes about conservative evangelicals liking to marry girls who are still children, you probably shouldn't be admitting that your wife liked ring pops when you got engaged to her.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"They want this idea of, they're fresh off a combat deployment, and all of the wives, girlfriends, family members are standing there with signs and they get to walk up, drop to a knee and propose."

"Honey, my time away and experiences have made me realize what really matters to me going forward. Also, battalion S1 keeps bugging the shiat out of me to designate a SGLI beneficiary."
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

austerity101: Everything about that seems distasteful and unpleasant to me.


Well, there's a shocker.
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.