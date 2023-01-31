 Skip to content
(Times Record News)   Texas judge lifts restraining order on sheriff who was sexually harassing female members of his staff, because what's the point of letting the ladies into your station if you can't pat them on the ass now and then, amiright?   (timesrecordnews.com) divider line
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
💯
 
Watubi
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Due to procedural mistakes.  I swear, Fark is becoming Facebook.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Just a good old boy
Never meanin' no harm
Beats all you never saw
Slappin' asses for the law, since the day he was sworn
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I think we're missing the important question here, was the ass phat?
 
olorin604
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Since the sheriff is the supreme legal authority in their county why is a judge even involved.
 
dracos31
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I don't see ass-slapping in the Constitution.

Lock Him Up.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I've read that article twice and I still can't figure out what's going on.
 
6655321
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The judge and the sheriff should both be locked up.  The compensation  that will awarded to the women should not come from taxpayers. What has happened to the Minimum rules of conduct for public officials?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Watubi: I swear, Fark is becoming Facebook.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
greatgodyoshi [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Lsherm: I've read that article twice and I still can't figure out what's going on.


I don't...what? Where do you think you are? Reading an article? What's next? Using toilet paper to wipe your ass? The nerve!
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Look, it's Texas. The moment you make it clear that you as well armed as the cops, the cops will run.
 
Braggi
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Come on.  He didn't beat them to death so it should be all good.


/s
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If you're a woman in Texas, leave ASAP.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Watubi: Due to procedural mistakes.  I swear, Fark is becoming Facebook.


Yeah, it's gotta be three swats on the behind before it's considered sexual harassment, to the judge.
 
jdlenke
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I know right?
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dracos31: I don't see ass-slapping in the Constitution.

Lock Him Up.


I think it's in the same part that says conservative Christians get to impose their beliefs on everyone else.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Hey now subby, they call them "Little Ladies" in them thar neck O' the woods.
Not females, not women.
Get it right subby.
 
Rip_Rufus
‘’ 1 minute ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Just a good old boy
Never meanin' no harm
Beats all you never saw
Slappin' asses for the law, since the day he was sworn


Dude...lemonade through the nose hurts. I wish I could funny that twice.

\ no alts
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Hopefully, nothing is going to happen to these people in the interim if you hold the TRO is void," Frank Douthitt, a local attorney and former district judge, said.
Gabriel said she certainly hoped not.
"Clearly this court is going to have jurisdiction in this case and can take the appropriate measures if appropriate measures are needed," Gabriel said. "So I would certainly advise . . . people to conduct themselves accordingly."


Given that you just gave Sheriff Grab-Ass his gun and badge back, I'd say your notions of what constitutes appropriate behavior are sh*t, and your flaccid "I would certainly advise..." in lieu of an actual order is an embarrassment to the judiciary.

Also, this is the judge in question: Senior Justice Lee Gabriel.
Fark user imageView Full Size

In honor of her shoulder-shrugging at this pig's criminal behavior, I sincerely hope her boss helps himself to a hearty handful of her ass at the office today. I mean... what's the harm, right?
 
