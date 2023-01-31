 Skip to content
(WRAL)   Family grateful that they are reunited with their cock... sorry, cockatiel   (wral.com) divider line
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I found a cockatiel in the back yard once. My dad gave it to the neighbors who chainsmoked.  Poor thing only lasted six months.
 
lefty248
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I thought it was the cock found in the earlier article.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
A Raleigh family is thankful for the safe return of their lost and now found cherished pet, an affectionate and very social cockatiel named Pearl.

A cat named Hercules last seen planning its next move...
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Is that millet in your pocket, or are you happy to see me?  Please tell me it's millet.
 
