(Independent)   If your landlord or insurer forces you to live in a house saturated with mold, build a $60 Corsi box for every room to reduce your chances of ending up dead like this poor bastard. Spend the $ you save on funerary services for plotting revenge   (independent.co.uk) divider line
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a functioning society, that house would be condemned because it's not safe to be in for even short periods of time. Since they live in the Thunderdome, they are just more victims of freedom.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not only should the landlord lose every penny he owns, he should be jailed for negligent homicide or whatever f*cking charge puts him in jail for this.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Living in Florida under a neo fascist republican governor is hazardous to physical and mental health is a given.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tell me this country its sliding further toward dystopia without using that word..........
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Tell me this country its sliding further toward dystopia without using that word..........


th.bing.comView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Done.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stargazer86
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So where's the part where they sue the landlord into the dirt?
 
PunGent
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Oh, don't worry...with global warming, you'll soon be able to experience this without the inconvenience of a hurricane.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
But hey, no state income tax!
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
But hey, they were 15 minutes from the beach.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Stargazer86: So where's the part where they sue the landlord into the dirt?


She likely had no standing to do so.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
TBF-FEMA gets a good bit of the blame here since they refused any assistance at all. The Landlord *attempted* a fix, which made the situation worse.
 
Fereals
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
They have been contacting local lawmakers, and Unite Florida, a flood-relief organisation, to assess their options.
Ms Elliott said the federal and state response to Hurricane Ian had let them down.

"People are dying from a failed policy. Something needs to be done."

Theres your problem, 'local politiicans' are republicans.

The something that was done is protecting the landlord.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: But hey, they were 15 minutes from the beach.


I do like that Beach
 
mr0x
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The Happening is happening
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Stargazer86: So where's the part where they sue the landlord into the dirt?


That's next week.

Florida has some of the meanest laws about black mold on the books, and assuming the story is true as written, she's going to get a nice settlement out of this.

Difficulty: toxic black mold doesn't usually impact someone so quickly.
 
Izo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: But hey, they were 15 minutes from the beach.


They might have been better off sleeping on the beach.  At some point, you just have to walk out of/away from  a situation, this sounds like a house on fire just slower.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Stargazer86: So where's the part where they sue the landlord into the dirt?

She likely had no standing to do so.


His wife has no standing to sue for wrongful death?
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: But hey, they were 15 minutes from the beach.


And occasionally Mother Nature brings the ocean water to you!
 
brigid_fitch
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Stargazer86: So where's the part where they sue the landlord into the dirt?

She likely had no standing to do so.


Yeah, one of my old bosses got SO sick due to mold poisoning in her new condo.  Lost her hair, teeth, couldn't breathe without an O2machine--slew of health problems that could be traced back to within a few weeks of moving in., She and 3 other condo owners who were suffering took the builder to court with what they thought was irrefutable evidence of shoddy construction, including witness testimony from one of the contractors, to negligence for ignoring warnings of mold from said contractor.

They lost.  Essentially, unless you can prove an individual purposely planted the mold, you're done for, They were told it's nearly impossible to win; you have to prove the mold wasn't "just" an act of God or due to the tenants' poor housekeeping.  Also, all but one of the plaintiffs was over 70, builder's lawyer argued it was just old age (and some mold poisoning symptoms mimic hormone imbalance).  She died a year later at 77 of pneumonia.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: TBF-FEMA gets a good bit of the blame here since they refused any assistance at all. The Landlord *attempted* a fix, which made the situation worse.


Yeah, the worst thing they did was open the wall with no plan to fix the mold. The landlord handyman is usually the dumbest bag of rocks too.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
When my kid was living with his parents, his bedroom wall was full of black mold.  He was on all kinds of allergy medication.  When he moved in here, he was able to stop the drugs, and hasn't had any (respiratory) problems since.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
We had a pinhole leak behind a wall in the utility closet. My wife reacted to the mold and I found the leak, but by then the entire closet had to be stripped to the studs and subflooring. The water abatement people refused to repair the areas they tore up, apparently too small a job to bother with. I ended up doing most of the work, except replacing the tankless water heater which was contaminated beyond repair. Getting the floor fixed took 17 months, due to so many people retiring during the pandemic.

It would have been much worse if I wasn't using MERV 14 filters in the furnace.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Okay. I'm going to be the bad guy here.

Why didn't they just evacuate ahead of the storm (as instructed by authorities) and stay away till they were sure there was a house worth coming back to?

It wasn't their house. The husband travelled for work and it didn't matter too much where he was located. The mold can't have been good for the rest of the family, especially the mother recovering from surgery.

FEMA, like them, had limited resources, was clearly as overwhelmed as they were, and, honestly, hadn't much to boast about its record.

Was there really no plan B? Even "drive inland and north till we find a motel with vacancies and figure it out from there" would have been better than nothing.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
A factor that leads to mold not being taken seriously is the mold remediation industry. That's the business you get into with all the money you made fleecing your relatives on Amway product.  A lot of landlords are terrified of being pushed into having to use that industry because it's full of scammers.  $20k to do what you can do with a respirator, Bleach and KILZ.  They even have friendly labs they send your samples to.  You know, for terror.
 
Paddy [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Another Government Employee: Stargazer86: So where's the part where they sue the landlord into the dirt?

She likely had no standing to do so.

His wife has no standing to sue for wrongful death?


Well, she wasn't his wife to begin with. That shouldn't make any difference but I guess the defense will start from there.
 
bizzwire
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Billy Bathsalt: When my kid was living with his parents, his bedroom wall was full of black mold.  He was on all kinds of allergy medication.  When he moved in here, he was able to stop the drugs, and hasn't had any (respiratory) problems since.


[quizzicaldog.jpg]
 
Liadan
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

PunGent: Oh, don't worry...with global warming, you'll soon be able to experience this without the inconvenience of a hurricane.


Oh, we don't even need to add global warming to the equation. Sloppy construction sites will treat you to this same scenario. One of our local grade schools had to close three months after opening for the same toxic mold.
 
joeskunk
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: It wasn't their house. The husband travelled for work and it didn't matter too much where he was located. The mold can't have been good for the rest of the family, especially the mother recovering from surgery.

FEMA, like them, had limited resources, was clearly as overwhelmed as they were, and, honestly, hadn't much to boast about its record.

Was there really no plan B? Even "drive inland and north till we find a motel with vacancies and figure it out from there" would have been better than nothing.


Paid for how? Living in a trailer budgteet, remember. Hotels and eating at restaurants is not cheap.
 
