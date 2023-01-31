 Skip to content
(Famadillo)   Groundhog day is literally less accurate than flipping a coin at barely 40%. Still more accurate than Jim Cramer   (famadillo.com) divider line
59
    More: News, Groundhog, Groundhog Day, United States, Prediction, Hibernation, Punxsutawney Phil, Wiarton, Ontario, Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania  
•       •       •

505 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 31 Jan 2023 at 9:13 AM (1 hour ago)



59 Comments     (+0 »)
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coin Flip Lands on Side/Edge | NICKEL FLIP
Youtube M0I-xm7iCBU
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm tempted to head to Punxsutawney to make sure Phil gives the correct answer.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluorangefyre: I'm tempted to head to Punxsutawney to make sure Phil gives the correct answer.


Groundhog Day - Every Day in One Day
Youtube K6kXx674Evc


Be careful what you wish for.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It gives people hope, like religion.

It's all bullsh*t.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluorangefyre: I'm tempted to head to Punxsutawney to make sure Phil gives the correct answer.


I met Phil last year.  He goes on a road tour with members of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club.  Apparently he has a wife to... uh... keep him company.

There have been a horde of "little Phils" and... well... there's a lot of open space in that part of PA.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: It gives people hope, like religion.

It's all bullsh*t.


Nah, it's an excuse to drink and party.

Like some religions.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just some more pagan shiat that only exists to give the tourism industry a boost in the winter.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluorangefyre: I'm tempted to head to Punxsutawney to make sure Phil gives the correct answer.


Back in the eighties I delivered some merchandise to the Punxsutawney Jamesway(RIP Jamesway, K-mart of PA) and one of the people working there said of Punxsutawney 'we have a groundhog' when I asked what there was to do in town
 
drtgb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, if they were to flip the equation, he'd be 60% accurate? That's pretty good.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should send Jim Cramer to cover hurricane landfall in endangered communities. His presence should divert or diminish the storm.
 
WyDave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks for the reminder to pick up some of this for the celebration:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

null: bluorangefyre: I'm tempted to head to Punxsutawney to make sure Phil gives the correct answer.

[YouTube video: Groundhog Day - Every Day in One Day]

Be careful what you wish for.


Only issue I take with the video is that in order for Phil to do all the things he did and to learn the skills to do those things (play the piano, etc.) he would have had to repeat the same day for a lot longer than 38 days.

https://www.indy100.com/showbiz/how-long-was-phil-stuck-in-groundhog-day
 
encephlavator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All of you have it wrong. No matter how it began, it's now just useless filler for Hoda and Savannah so they don't have to report real stories like how fark is ruining minds.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're sitting here telling me that a magic groundhog can't predict weather patterns? I'm sorry, I thought we were in America.
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hugram: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/M0I-xm7iCBU?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Meanwhile , The Farmers Almanac is eerily accurate for the most part
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jim Cramer is a douche. He walks around the NYSE floor like it exists because he's there, which is actually true. The floor serves no purpose, other than a backdrop
For TV shows.  Not quite the flex he thinks it is.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Jim Cramer is a douche. He walks around the NYSE floor like it exists because he's there, which is actually true. The floor serves no purpose, other than a backdrop
For TV shows.


Especially nowadays since most of those transactions are being done virtually via huge servers in New Jersey.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Isn't Spring the same date every year?  March 20th?

This "extra 6 weeks of winter if the groundhog sees his shadow" is just nonsense.

It's not even good enough to make it to Hallmark as a holiday.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Since "early spring" is a subjective judgment and ugly snowstorms aren't necessarily inconsistent with spring, nor is a warming trend necessarily inconsistent with winter, I recommend the groundhog folks just declare victory every year.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

steklo: Isn't Spring the same date every year?  March 20th?

This "extra 6 weeks of winter if the groundhog sees his shadow" is just nonsense.

It's not even good enough to make it to Hallmark as a holiday.


Somewhere they have a writers room full of people trying to figure out how to put together a 90 minute romance between a white woman and a groundhog and put in just enough suggestion that they fark at the end.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I still don't understand the backwards nature of the superstition.  If an animal sees it's shadow, shouldn't that mean more sun and thus a shorter winter?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

steklo: Isn't Spring the same date every year?  March 20th?

This "extra 6 weeks of winter if the groundhog sees his shadow" is just nonsense.

It's not even good enough to make it to Hallmark as a holiday.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
There are ALWAYS six weeks from Groundhog Day until the Spring Equinox. There are ALWAYS six more weeks of winter after Groundhog Day.

It's yet another one of those things that is the public put a modicum of effort into thinking then they'd realize it's another advertising day and ignore it.
Yet the primitive, unenlightened brain exists.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Somewhere they have a writers room full of people trying to figure out how to put together a 90 minute romance between a white woman and a groundhog and put in just enough suggestion that they fark at the end.


Wait a second. The second rule to ANY Hallmark movie is the famous "kiss at the end"

There will be no suggestion that any sex is taking place, the kiss has to come first.

In the real world the couples would be bonking like rabbits. But never in a Hallmark movie. I don't even think anyone holds hands or touches the other until the end of the movie with the sappy kiss.


/yes I watch too much Hallmark
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: It gives people hope, like religion.

It's all bullsh*t.


Yeah, better to just give up.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

FarkingReading: steklo: Isn't Spring the same date every year?  March 20th?

This "extra 6 weeks of winter if the groundhog sees his shadow" is just nonsense.

It's not even good enough to make it to Hallmark as a holiday.

[Fark user image 425x432]

[Fark user image 425x297]


Didn't say there wouldn't be any holiday cards, but it's not something my mom needs to do every year.

"Oh I need to get to the card store to send out my Groundhog Day cards!"
 
Ishkur [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: null: bluorangefyre: I'm tempted to head to Punxsutawney to make sure Phil gives the correct answer.

[YouTube video: Groundhog Day - Every Day in One Day]

Be careful what you wish for.

Only issue I take with the video is that in order for Phil to do all the things he did and to learn the skills to do those things (play the piano, etc.) he would have had to repeat the same day for a lot longer than 38 days.

https://www.indy100.com/showbiz/how-long-was-phil-stuck-in-groundhog-day


This has been discussed ad nauseam on Fark. There was an interview with Harold Ramis a long time ago, where he speculated that Phil was stuck in the loop for 10,000 years. There was even a scripted subplot where he would go to the library and pick the first book on the first shelf and read one page a day, to keep track. By the end of the loop he had read every book in the library.

I think that's a bit high. If we take Malcolm Gladwell's stat that it takes 10,000 hours to get PROFESSIONALLY good at anything (which is working full time at it 8x40 for 5 years), and Phil didn't necessarily have to get that good, just reasonably competent above a rank amateur, so a few thousand hours practice at ice sculpting and playing the piano, to a few hundred hours spent memorizing french poetry and throwing cards into a hat, to trial and error various quests like wooing women, saving/exploiting people, hedonistic pursuits, dying in any manner possible, etc.... I would put it at closer to 10 years. That's still over 3500 days -- long enough to go stir crazy.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: foo monkey: Jim Cramer is a douche. He walks around the NYSE floor like it exists because he's there, which is actually true. The floor serves no purpose, other than a backdrop
For TV shows.

Especially nowadays since most of those transactions are being done virtually via huge servers in New Jersey.


Yup. The actual trading floor is very quiet, unless there's something like a flash crash. People walking around quietly tapping on their handheld terminals. I used to go there to relax.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: It gives people hope, like religion.

It's all bullsh*t.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size


//seriously, get some help. It's covered by Obamacare.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I want to know the working definition of winter! Six more weeks of winter brings you only to March 16, just before the spring equinox.

If it means consistently above freezing temperatures during the day (making it less likely snow and ice will stick, and easier for Pete to find food), that will come to Pete's part of the world most years no later the the end of February. Average February high temperature in Punxsutawney, PA, Is no lower than 33 degrees Fahrenheit, and averages in March are 47F.

Of course, Pete might care so much about any particular warm snap and may just want the human circus to go away, which is why Groundhog Day organizers in practice agree the outcome in advance, in case Pete won't co-operate.
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

steklo: FarkingReading: steklo: Isn't Spring the same date every year?  March 20th?

This "extra 6 weeks of winter if the groundhog sees his shadow" is just nonsense.

It's not even good enough to make it to Hallmark as a holiday.

[Fark user image 425x432]

[Fark user image 425x297]

Didn't say there wouldn't be any holiday cards, but it's not something my mom needs to do every year.

"Oh I need to get to the card store to send out my Groundhog Day cards!"


I was actually just curious.

I have never given, nor have I ever received, a Groundhog Day card and I live in Pennsylvania.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That's far enough below coin flip stats that there's gotta be some real component to it instead of being completely random.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The four days -- Groundhogs, May Day, Halloween, and Midsummer -- are the ancient Celtic "season turning days."   They are the middle days between solstice and equinox.

Because winter is so loved by all, where no one really even cared what month or day it was, Groundhog's is special as the "Are we f*cking there yet?" Day.   The other three holidays are always about maidens dancing with holiday cleavage, especially Halloween.
 
Ishkur [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: If it means consistently above freezing temperatures during the day (making it less likely snow and ice will stick, and easier for Pete to find food), that will come to Pete's part of the world most years no later the the end of February. Average February high temperature in Punxsutawney, PA, Is no lower than 33 degrees Fahrenheit, and averages in March are 47F.


The ideal winter is a warm February and a cold March.

If it's warm in February, all the insects hatch and come out. And then a cold snap in March kills them all, ensuring a nice summer with a lower than average bug population.
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Why do we keep doing this whole groundhog nonsense? We should go back to the holiday that got corrupted into Groundhog Day, Candlemas Day.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

greentea1985: We should go back to the holiday that got corrupted into Groundhog Day


Weasel Stomping Day?
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Ishkur: MikeyFuccon: If it means consistently above freezing temperatures during the day (making it less likely snow and ice will stick, and easier for Pete to find food), that will come to Pete's part of the world most years no later the the end of February. Average February high temperature in Punxsutawney, PA, Is no lower than 33 degrees Fahrenheit, and averages in March are 47F.

The ideal winter is a warm February and a cold March.

If it's warm in February, all the insects hatch and come out. And then a cold snap in March kills them all, ensuring a nice summer with a lower than average bug population.


My tulips are already sprouting in St Louis. In farking January. Got my youngest a sled for Christmas. It's still in the wrapper. This sux
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
All unmarried men are bachelors is only accurate 40% of the time.
 
LyleJohn
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

cretinbob: NewportBarGuy: It gives people hope, like religion.

It's all bullsh*t.

[i.imgflip.com image 400x322]

//seriously, get some help. It's covered by Obamacare.


User name checks out
 
JaytheFarkingCanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: It gives people hope, like religion.

It's all bullsh*t.


Or,and call me crazy,its just a reason to get outside,and celebrate that winter is half over. I'm pretty sure nobody puts any faith in what the damned rodents supposedly predict. Groundhog Day is just a funny way of saying International Winter Festival Day (and a lot easier to say drunk.)
 
Ishkur [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: The four days -- Groundhogs, May Day, Halloween, and Midsummer -- are the ancient Celtic "season turning days."   They are the middle days between solstice and equinox.



Respectively: Imbolc (Feb 1), Beltane (May 1), Lughnasadh (Aug 1), Samhain (Nov 1)
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: The four days -- Groundhogs, May Day, Halloween, and Midsummer -- are the ancient Celtic "season turning days."   They are the middle days between solstice and equinox.

Because winter is so loved by all, where no one really even cared what month or day it was, Groundhog's is special as the "Are we f*cking there yet?" Day.   The other three holidays are always about maidens dancing with holiday cleavage, especially Halloween.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
They tried using Al Roker instead of a groundhog one year, but that guy does NOT like getting dragged out of bed.  Total bust.
 
dkimball
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If you read the article, it reads like an Alpha version of ChatGPT wrote it
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: null: bluorangefyre: I'm tempted to head to Punxsutawney to make sure Phil gives the correct answer.

[YouTube video: Groundhog Day - Every Day in One Day]

Be careful what you wish for.

Only issue I take with the video is that in order for Phil to do all the things he did and to learn the skills to do those things (play the piano, etc.) he would have had to repeat the same day for a lot longer than 38 days.

https://www.indy100.com/showbiz/how-long-was-phil-stuck-in-groundhog-day


Harold Ramis (writer/director) opined that it was 10 years and then revised his estimate to 30 to 40 years.
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead Probability Coin Toss
Youtube gOwLEVQGbrM
 
