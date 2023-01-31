 Skip to content
(Not Some Refreshing Drink)   Large object crashes through wall of woman's home, narrowly missing her. OHHH YEAH   (dakotanewsnow.com) divider line
14
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it Dakota News Now or Dakota New Snow?

Let's see - 9 weather alerts, School closings, wind chills 20-40 below, article suggesting that it is dangerous to live in Hawaii. Yeah, it's Dakota New Snow.

I'd rather take my chances with the occasional boulder.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
HOLYYYY Wow!
Gravity..
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Warner brothers shaped boulder hole in wall
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trucker
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"OH CRAP!"
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
SkoalReaver
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The fire department said the boulder is about 5 feet in height and width.

So is that a large boulder or a small boulder?

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
NINEv2
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Duff Man?
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: HOLYYYY Wow!
Gravity..


Fark user imageView Full Size

It's a harsh mistress.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
1980s television commercials severely misrepresented how rad it would be to have a large round object crashing through the wall of your home.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Viral marketing for Black Adam.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's unclear what caused the boulder to roll down

I'm going to go out on a limb and say gravity.
 
Left Leg
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
