(Daily Star) Weeners Petrol station penis prompts police probe after leaving stumped staff petrified
23
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
87 Octane, 1 arm per gallon.
90 Octane, 1 leg per gallon.
Super 93 Octane, 1 ...... per gallon.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Probably not as horrified as the guy who lost it <wince>

//let's hope that's a funeral home prank gone horribly wrong...
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Probably not as horrified as the guy who lost it <wince>

//let's hope that's a funeral home prank gone horribly wrong...


🎶 It's detachable 🎶
 
TheRealSecurb
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I left my heart in San Fransisco and my penis in Alabama
 
MythDragon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Someone was playing a game of 'hide the weiner"?

/I don't think that's the way you play.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

TheRealSecurb: I left my heart in San Fransisco and my penis in Alabama


You're just losing it everywhere
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
King Missile - Detachable Penis
Youtube byDiILrNbM4
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Someone was playing a game of 'hide the weiner"?

/I don't think that's the way you play.


They wanted to see lesbians scissoring and got their wish
 
Fiatlux
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
No wonder I can't find it. I keep looking on 2nd Ave. by St. Marks.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Fiatlux
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Publikwerks: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/byDiILrNbM4]


/Shakes tiny detachable fist
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
According to initial reports, police do not believe the finding is proof of any foul play,

Excuse me?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I thought you're not supposed to tip at petrol stations?
 
Trucker
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Talk about dropping someone's dick in the dirt.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Walker: According to initial reports, police do not believe the finding is proof of any foul play,

Excuse me?


That was my reaction as well.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Mobile? Mardi Gras must be starting early.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
According to initial reports, police do not believe the finding is proof of any foul play,

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Deus Ex Macguffin [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Wheaton's Law is taken to it's logical extreme.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
helper_monkey
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I live here.  Shortly before the discovery there was an accident on I-10 involving a motorcycle and at least one fatality. It was pretty gruesome.

The most likely explanation is that the truck in the video drove over the penis of the dead motorcyclist and it stuck to the tire until he stopped for gas.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm guessing more than just the staff were left stumped.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Closer to home, in 2021, a man's body was discovered at a Hungerford petrol station in Berkshire in 2021.
At the time Thames Valley Police said: "Officers were called to the Co-op petrol station in Charnham Street, Hungerford, just after 7am.
"Sadly, the body of a man, aged in his 20s, was located.
"The man's death is being treated as unexplained, but not suspicious, and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

Important question:  did he still have his penis?
 
