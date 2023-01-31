 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Phys Org2)   The Last of Us may not be a work of fiction after all. Duke sucks   (phys.org) divider line
44
    More: Obvious, Fungus, Infection, National Academy of Sciences, Pathogenic fungus, Disease, Research, Genetics, Microbiology  
•       •       •

1692 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 31 Jan 2023 at 10:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



44 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing a little tough acting tinactin can't fix.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img-s-msn-com.akamaized.netView Full Size
it's still real to me dammit!
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Relax and breathe deep, let your cares melt away and become a real Fun Guy.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry but I've heard more than enough Linda Ronstadt for one lifetime, TYVM.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to start working on that bunker.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's all that clicking noise?
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad_Radhu: Time to start working on that bunker.

[Fark user image image 425x238]


Based on their response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we can conclude that--in the face of a real crisis outside of their overactive fantasy lives--preppers are unequipped for survival.

/Can't trust experts.
//Too delicate to wear face masks.
///Terrified of modern medicine.
 
Mulchpuppy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they're saying one of the big differences why this isn't potentially "The Last of Us" is because of the spores.  Which was one thing in the game they opted not to put in the show because...well, we all remember "The Happening."

Guess it's time to start working on the bunker.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Valley Fever is back in the news. And spreading.

https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-news/valley-fever-historically-found-only-southwest-spreading-can-devastati-rcna64313
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And we already had other climate change and black mold links today:

https://theconversation.com/exxon-scientists-accurately-forecast-climate-change-back-in-the-1970s-what-if-we-had-listened-to-them-and-acted-then-197944

https://www.independent.co.uk/climate-change/black-mold-christian-childers-florida-hurricane-ian-b2268512.html
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rainbowbutter: [img-s-msn-com.akamaized.net image 768x384]it's still real to me dammit!


Can I just say that last episode was one of the most poignant, romantic episodes of TV I've ever seen?

Got me right in the goddamn feels.
 
eagles95
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RyansPrivates: rainbowbutter: [img-s-msn-com.akamaized.net image 768x384]it's still real to me dammit!

Can I just say that last episode was one of the most poignant, romantic episodes of TV I've ever seen?

Got me right in the goddamn feels.


same.....but I know people who hated it because icky same sex love scene
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Few people realize that The Last of Us is a sequel series to the show This is Us.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rainbowbutter: [img-s-msn-com.akamaized.net image 768x384]it's still real to me dammit!


We just watched that episode last night.

Easily the most beautiful episode of television I've ever seen.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

eagles95: RyansPrivates: rainbowbutter: [img-s-msn-com.akamaized.net image 768x384]it's still real to me dammit!

Can I just say that last episode was one of the most poignant, romantic episodes of TV I've ever seen?

Got me right in the goddamn feels.

same.....but I know people who hated it because icky same sex love scene


Hope they don't watch Penny Dreadful, over the top amounts of saucy stuff for all flavors.

/damn near porn level
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

eagles95: RyansPrivates: rainbowbutter: [img-s-msn-com.akamaized.net image 768x384]it's still real to me dammit!

Can I just say that last episode was one of the most poignant, romantic episodes of TV I've ever seen?

Got me right in the goddamn feels.

same.....but I know people who hated it because icky same sex love scene


Those are people whose opinions on any media I don't care about.
 
dkimball
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dkimball
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

eagles95: RyansPrivates: rainbowbutter: [img-s-msn-com.akamaized.net image 768x384]it's still real to me dammit!

Can I just say that last episode was one of the most poignant, romantic episodes of TV I've ever seen?

Got me right in the goddamn feels.

same.....but I know people who hated it because icky same sex love scene


I didn't mind the whole gary love thing, but they went off the rails of the whole point of the show.  Two totally new characters on the 3rd episode that are no longer.  I knew this show was going to turn into... cool for a while and then turn into human-vs-human and the occasional love interest (can name several in walking dead).
I watched #3 and it started off normally, and then I was like "already???? boooo!"

Oh yeah, can the girl be any more stereotypical ... as if she acted that way for her whole life she wouldn't have got the crap beat out of her every day.
 
Veloram
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Something something Torment Nexus
 
Capo Del Bandito
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Chthonic Echoes: Mad_Radhu: Time to start working on that bunker.

[Fark user image image 425x238]

Based on their response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we can conclude that--in the face of a real crisis outside of their overactive fantasy lives--preppers are unequipped for survival.

/Can't trust experts.
//Too delicate to wear face masks.
///Terrified of modern medicine.


If my prepper brother kicks it, his 90 proof liquor stash, and the canned foods cabinet, will be mine.
 
genner
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drewsfarkthrowaway
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It was never a work of fiction. It was a tale of societal collapse of our own making in the same vein as "1984" was, another work that was once considered too outlandish to ever come true.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Capo Del Bandito: Chthonic Echoes: Mad_Radhu: Time to start working on that bunker.

[Fark user image image 425x238]

Based on their response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we can conclude that--in the face of a real crisis outside of their overactive fantasy lives--preppers are unequipped for survival.

/Can't trust experts.
//Too delicate to wear face masks.
///Terrified of modern medicine.

If my prepper brother kicks it, his 90 proof liquor stash, and the canned foods cabinet, will be mine.


It's too bad that they didn't throw in an Easter egg of a stack of porn mags and a 55 gallon barrel of lube in Bill's bunker.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
1funguy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: [Fark user image image 266x329]
Relax and breathe deep, let your cares melt away and become a real Fun Guy.


HEY...

WAIT A MINUTE...
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

eagles95: RyansPrivates: rainbowbutter: [img-s-msn-com.akamaized.net image 768x384]it's still real to me dammit!

Can I just say that last episode was one of the most poignant, romantic episodes of TV I've ever seen?

Got me right in the goddamn feels.

same.....but I know people who hated it because icky same sex love scene


I am sure they would have been fine with it if it had been two hawt women.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I haven't watched the series, but I understand that they changed the transmission from airborne to actually needing to be bitten, as with zombies, and people "turn" quickly. How does that become a worldwide pandemic? The whole mechanism of a pandemic is that the contagion needs to be easily spread by unsymptomatic people.
 
declan294
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

eagles95: RyansPrivates: rainbowbutter: [img-s-msn-com.akamaized.net image 768x384]it's still real to me dammit!

Can I just say that last episode was one of the most poignant, romantic episodes of TV I've ever seen?

Got me right in the goddamn feels.

same.....but I know people who hated it because icky same sex love scene


After the episode last night I was really let down. I had seen headlines about it being the best hour of television possibly of the year. I went in hyped up (my fault a bit). However, my hype was for a bad-ass zombie showdown or some backstory breakthrough about the infection that had me going "Whaaaat". All I got was a love story. However 20 minutes after when I started to think about it, it truly was one of the best stories, even for zombie fans, ever told about the truths of a post-apocalyptic time. I thought it was brilliant and well written/acted/filmed, etc... Not what I was hyped about but I am sure there is that to come. Really really good.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: I haven't watched the series, but I understand that they changed the transmission from airborne to actually needing to be bitten, as with zombies, and people "turn" quickly. How does that become a worldwide pandemic? The whole mechanism of a pandemic is that the contagion needs to be easily spread by unsymptomatic people.


Food supply.

Fungus lived in foundations of the food supply (flour, grains) that were distributed to the world.
They play it as having taken place all within a week or so once infected food went into the market.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The planet has a fever, trying to fight off the infection.
 
Mulchpuppy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: I haven't watched the series, but I understand that they changed the transmission from airborne to actually needing to be bitten, as with zombies, and people "turn" quickly. How does that become a worldwide pandemic? The whole mechanism of a pandemic is that the contagion needs to be easily spread by unsymptomatic people.


Initial infection was from contaminated flour.  Large factory in Jakarta that exports worldwide.
 
Mulchpuppy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dkimball: I didn't mind the whole gary love thing, but they went off the rails of the whole point of the show.  Two totally new characters on the 3rd episode that are no longer.  I knew this show was going to turn into... cool for a while and then turn into human-vs-human and the occasional love interest (can name several in walking dead).
I watched #3 and it started off normally, and then I was like "already???? boooo!"


Have you contacted HBO to let them know that they're missing "the whole point of the show?"  I guess those crazy showrunnners don't know what they're doing...
 
6nome
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm just picturing a Trumper watching the prepper archetype in the show and masturbating to it. "Oh, yeah, this is me." "Oh cool, a Don't Tread On Me flag. This is my kind of show!"

Then he turns gay and the Trumper has conflicting feelings.
 
bronskrat
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"Despite the substantial global burden of human fungal infections, there are no approved fungal vaccines to protect at risk individuals."

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41541-021-00294-8#rightslink


We're doomed. Best to suck the pipe now!
 
pileofbutts
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
clickclickclickclickclickclick
 
bronskrat
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dkimball: eagles95: RyansPrivates: rainbowbutter: [img-s-msn-com.akamaized.net image 768x384]it's still real to me dammit!

Can I just say that last episode was one of the most poignant, romantic episodes of TV I've ever seen?

Got me right in the goddamn feels.

same.....but I know people who hated it because icky same sex love scene

I didn't mind the whole gary love thing, but they went off the rails of the whole point of the show.  Two totally new characters on the 3rd episode that are no longer.  I knew this show was going to turn into... cool for a while and then turn into human-vs-human and the occasional love interest (can name several in walking dead).
I watched #3 and it started off normally, and then I was like "already???? boooo!"



You might not want to ever play the game. Navigating Bill during the love scene was very difficult with a PS4 controller! But seriously, there are other things in the game you wouldn't like.
 
Madstand [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: rainbowbutter: [img-s-msn-com.akamaized.net image 768x384]it's still real to me dammit!

Can I just say that last episode was one of the most poignant, romantic episodes of TV I've ever seen?

Got me right in the goddamn feels.


That episode went in a direction I did not expect.  And I love it for it.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Mulchpuppy: dkimball: I didn't mind the whole gary love thing, but they went off the rails of the whole point of the show.  Two totally new characters on the 3rd episode that are no longer.  I knew this show was going to turn into... cool for a while and then turn into human-vs-human and the occasional love interest (can name several in walking dead).
I watched #3 and it started off normally, and then I was like "already???? boooo!"

Have you contacted HBO to let them know that they're missing "the whole point of the show?"  I guess those crazy showrunnners don't know what they're doing...


One of whom is the same guy who wrote the game it's based on.  If someone thinks "the whole point of the show" is about zombies rather than being about people and their connections to one another, they've never seen or heard anything abut The Last Of Us before.  The only meaningful difference was that this was a digression from the father/daughter development.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Less "Last of Us" and more "Nausicaa," then.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Gleeman: eagles95: RyansPrivates: rainbowbutter: [img-s-msn-com.akamaized.net image 768x384]it's still real to me dammit!

Can I just say that last episode was one of the most poignant, romantic episodes of TV I've ever seen?

Got me right in the goddamn feels.

same.....but I know people who hated it because icky same sex love scene

Hope they don't watch Penny Dreadful, over the top amounts of saucy stuff for all flavors.

/damn near porn level


Fark user imageView Full Size


Would like a word.........
 
dkimball
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mulchpuppy: dkimball: I didn't mind the whole gary love thing, but they went off the rails of the whole point of the show.  Two totally new characters on the 3rd episode that are no longer.  I knew this show was going to turn into... cool for a while and then turn into human-vs-human and the occasional love interest (can name several in walking dead).
I watched #3 and it started off normally, and then I was like "already???? boooo!"

Have you contacted HBO to let them know that they're missing "the whole point of the show?"  I guess those crazy showrunnners don't know what they're doing...


Yes, I did.  I told them to contact you so they could get some more bad advise on the show.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

6nome: I'm just picturing a Trumper watching the prepper archetype in the show and masturbating to it. "Oh, yeah, this is me." "Oh cool, a Don't Tread On Me flag. This is my kind of show!"

Then he turns gay and the Trumper has conflicting feelings.


You're weird.
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.