(Al Jazeera)   Day 342 of WW3: Western allies divided over Ukraine's push for F-16s: France and Poland appear willing to entertain Kyiv's request, while the US has dismissed the possibility. It's your Tuesday Ukraine war discussion   (aljazeera.com) divider line
72
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Here's a puzzle for curious Farkers: Does "Wisdom of the Crowd" work when each member of the crowd can see what other members of the crowd are guessing? Or does it degenerate into "me-too groupthink"?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good morning all, here's the fasahd-style morning news dump (and it was nice seeing them have a brief appearance in the last thread).

Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen confirmed that the country will transfer all its CAESAR self-propelled artillery installations to Ukraine. The Danish Ministry of Defense announced this intention earlier. In total, the country is armed with 19 such self-propelled guns. (Posted on Telegram)

EXPLAINED: Why the Latest Ukraine Weapons News is a Mix of Good and Bad | (more)

UK Defense Ministry: Russian forces plan concentrated assault near Pavlivka and Vuhledar (more)

Invaders setting up additional 'field hospitals' in Luhansk region due to heavy losses (WARNING GRAPHIC IMAGES)

Ukrainian forces repel 13 enemy attacks in past day (more)

Politico: NATO wants to extend the mandate of Secretary General Stoltenberg for another year due to the war in Ukraine. According to the publication's sources, the option to keep Stoltenberg is currently the best option. In order to elect a new secretary general, the consent of all 30 member states is (more)
(Telegram reposting a Politico article)

Russia must go through what Germans did on May 8-9, 1945 - Deputy FM (more)

Ukraine moves up in global corruption rating (more)

Paratroopers repel enemy assault on several positions near Marinka (VIDEO IN ARTICLE)

That's it for this morning. Let's hope for a good day for Ukraine and a bad day for the enemy.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh one more article on substack that made for interesting reading.

The pitfalls of multilateral coalitions
Russia keeps misreading Western resolve on Ukraine.
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A couple weeks ago, the US wasn't going to send tanks, and now they are. Things could change on fighter jets, too.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you are going to send jets, start the training now
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baka-san: If you are going to send jets, start the training now


I think they've been getting training since last summer in NATO aircraft.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ffs just give them mustangs already
 
mederu
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Update from Ukraine | Biden Says NO to F-16 Jets supply for Ukraine | Ruzzia celebrates too early
Youtube EflFnHcQzdo

Yesterdays daily Denys
 
mederu
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
30 Jan: Russians Breach the PRIMARY DEFENSE | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube 3erP-78S4yI

Yesterdays Reporting from Ukraine
 
mederu
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Poland is militarising so fast it's scary!
Youtube dpyyn1jqP1o

Yesterdays Artur
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Israel delivers 3 more armored ambulances to Ukraine amid requests for military aid
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Good morning.  Here's the latest from Artem, The Russian Dyude:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=omSKbyTUq1w

And some sunshine:


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hinged
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
If you're giving them everything else (with an open-ended blank check), why not?

At this point, what's the difference?
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see the top of the (continued) post for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes' (in the "continued" post)). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff', (in the "continued" post)

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment before splitting it in two). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below). Or see Forbes' list at https://www.forbes.com/advisor/personal-finance/donate-relief-to-ukraine/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

The Vest Project (protective gear): https://thevestproject.com

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org

Teaching / aiding troops? https://www.themozartgroup.com/


Humanitarian aid:

Generators for Ukraine (UK): https://www.generatorsforukraine.co.uk

Superhumans (medical rehab center in Ukraine, 501c3): https://www.superhumans.com

Medical supplies & humanitarian aid: https://unitedhelpukraine.org

Prosthetics: (US/Colorado) https://limbsforliberty.com

Training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers

SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber and https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Helping amputees (UK): https://www.limbcare.org

Teenager filling backpacks for refugee kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross (Ukraine chapter): https://redcross.org.ua/en/

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://goodbread.com.ua/en-be

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Art Without Borders (art auction, too): https://www.saveukraineculture.com/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDneprhttps://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donatehttps://breakingthechainsinternational.org

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Refugee assistance:

Lviv, Ukraine: https://femwork.org/en/support-us/
Halifax, Canada: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara, Canada: https://amdforhope.com/
New York, NY, US: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438


(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links (continued)

If you know any Ukrainians in need:

Give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).

The resistance newspaper for people in occupied areas: https://sprotyv.mod.gov.ua/portfolio/newspaper/

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.

Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .

To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .

Female warriors needing uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .

Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

Free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures


Other notes & ways to help:

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/. Some employers may even be able to set up an automatic donation.

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

Many charities list how to donate through bank transfers.  This may cost a couple of dollars depending on your bank, but keeps them from losing significant fees to credit card companies.

If you want to fund Ukrainian reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/.  Or fund russian language news sites that have been banned in russia: https://support.meduza.io/enhttps://holod.media/en/donate/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer Match ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you have quilts: https://hellocottons.com/

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.orghttps://klopotenko.com/en ;https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/https://www.bbc.co.uk/food/chefs/olia_hercules

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com. (There are also phone apps like Zrada that can scan UPC codes and tell you)

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (Embroidered shirts for Valentine's Day? But consider shipping time):

Restored watches: https://trulesorub.com
Shirts, candy, and such (UK): https://agiftfromukraine.com/shop/
Art made from salvaged war bits: https://auctions.ukraineaidops.org/victory-gallery-online-store/Campaign/Details
Keychains from destroyed aircraft: https://www.dronesforukraine.fund
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Reporting From Ukraine's online store: https://uasupporter.com/collections
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Shirts and such (Germany): https://www.seedshirt.de/shop/ukraineaidops.org
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: Frogwares; SarniGames ; nightcatstudios ; Best Way ; N-Game Studios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.  (Until Feb 20, as they've canceled it)

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
Px6S.  For those digging through the russian news feeds: https://www.bellingcat.com/resources/2022/11/23/how-to-maintain-mental-hygiene-as-an-open-source-researcher/
 
Lurky McLurkerton
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I don't see how much impact a small number of F-16s could make. Orc  planes over Ukraine hasn't been an issue in almost a year. Now, if they sent 3-4 C 130 gunships, that would be something. What they really need is close quarters air support. Am I missing something here?
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

baka-san: If you are going to send jets, start the training now


I'd bet we've been training Ukrainian pilots for months already

/the royal We've
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Ukraine is locked in a war with corruption as well as Putin - it can't afford to lose either

High-profile resignations highlight the nation's struggle to prove to the world it is not, as Russia tries to suggest, a corrupt basket case
 
TWX
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Lurky McLurkerton: I don't see how much impact a small number of F-16s could make. Orc  planes over Ukraine hasn't been an issue in almost a year. Now, if they sent 3-4 C 130 gunships, that would be something. What they really need is close quarters air support. Am I missing something here?


AC-130 are vulnerable to enemy aircraft and SAMs.  Can't cross the front without a layered approach that includes suppressing enemy fighters and air-attack ground elements.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Hinged: If you're giving them everything else (with an open-ended blank check), why not?

At this point, what's the difference?


Fark user imageView Full Size


I promise, that's all a low-quality <redacted> like you is getting from me today.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Lurky McLurkerton: I don't see how much impact a small number of F-16s could make. Orc  planes over Ukraine hasn't been an issue in almost a year. Now, if they sent 3-4 C 130 gunships, that would be something. What they really need is close quarters air support. Am I missing something here?


An understanding of how air power works.
 
Fizpez
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm pretty disappointed the US dismissed the idea but I have 2 competing thoughts as to why:

A) They're afraid of provoking Putin into doing something rash - to which I would say "Who the fark cares - Russia can not be allowed to invade other countries for the purpose of conquest/land grabs" because that story never ends.

B) The US is practicing the "Boil the Frog" analogy of slowly increasing what they give Ukraine in order not to have the Russians become overly agitate - to which I would say "Smarter, but who the fark cares what Russia thinks - people are dying"

The ONLY solace I take in either of these actions is the US is 100% confident in the outcome of this war and is taking the course that minimizes the chances of it spilling over into a larger regional conflict - but I think this gives WAY too much credit to our capabilities AND cheapens the lives of the Ukranians (and to some extent the Russians) too much.
 
Lurky McLurkerton
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: Lurky McLurkerton: I don't see how much impact a small number of F-16s could make. Orc  planes over Ukraine hasn't been an issue in almost a year. Now, if they sent 3-4 C 130 gunships, that would be something. What they really need is close quarters air support. Am I missing something here?

An understanding of how air power works.


You mean I can't direct an air campaign from my couch??
Pssshaw sir!
 
KitchenBacon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
At this point we are using Ukraine as a proxy to dismantle the Russian empire.  Give them everything!  Tanks are no good without air support so, if you want your borrowed tanks back, you should be getting them jets.
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Republicans sure seem desperate to end US aid to Ukraine.
It's...not going as they expected tho. Turns out kicking Putin in the balls is popular with most Americans.
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for January 21 to January 27 and the welfare check ins (part 2). Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list (part 2) which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium or toraque's improved Russian press releases.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Lurky McLurkerton: I don't see how much impact a small number of F-16s could make. Orc  planes over Ukraine hasn't been an issue in almost a year. Now, if they sent 3-4 C 130 gunships, that would be something. What they really need is close quarters air support. Am I missing something here?


The first rule of war thread is we don't talk about CAS in war thread!

/at least not all the time
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Fizpez: I'm pretty disappointed the US dismissed the idea but I have 2 competing thoughts as to why:

A) They're afraid of provoking Putin into doing something rash - to which I would say "Who the fark cares - Russia can not be allowed to invade other countries for the purpose of conquest/land grabs" because that story never ends.

B) The US is practicing the "Boil the Frog" analogy of slowly increasing what they give Ukraine in order not to have the Russians become overly agitate - to which I would say "Smarter, but who the fark cares what Russia thinks - people are dying"

The ONLY solace I take in either of these actions is the US is 100% confident in the outcome of this war and is taking the course that minimizes the chances of it spilling over into a larger regional conflict - but I think this gives WAY too much credit to our capabilities AND cheapens the lives of the Ukranians (and to some extent the Russians) too much.


Boil the frog for sure. Biden saw that exact approach play out with Charlie Wilson in Afghanistan. He knows what the games are.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
HRW urges Ukraine to probe its military's use of banned mines

HRW says Ukrainian forces 'extensively' scattered anti-personnel mines in Izyum, causing civilian casualties.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

tembaarmswide: Good morning.  Here's the latest from Artem, The Russian Dyude:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=omSKbyTUq1w

And some sunshine:


[Fark user image image 850x1062]
[Fark user image image 612x408]
[Fark user image image 850x567]


Wtf?
Yey!
PUPPY!
 
Lurky McLurkerton
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

TWX: Lurky McLurkerton: I don't see how much impact a small number of F-16s could make. Orc  planes over Ukraine hasn't been an issue in almost a year. Now, if they sent 3-4 C 130 gunships, that would be something. What they really need is close quarters air support. Am I missing something here?

AC-130 are vulnerable to enemy aircraft and SAMs.  Can't cross the front without a layered approach that includes suppressing enemy fighters and air-attack ground elements.


Naturally. I guess what I was wondering was do the orcs have that capability inside Ukraine? The only things I've seen is orc planes don't dare fly into Ukrainian air space because they got shot down.
Don't get me wrong, I think we should've provided them with a LOT more capabilities earlier than now. I'm just looking to learn more. There's lots of very knowledgeable people on Fark, and a few former pilots.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

tembaarmswide: baka-san: If you are going to send jets, start the training now

I'd bet we've been training Ukrainian pilots for months already

/the royal We've


While I have suspicions that lean that way myself, thought it good to get it out there before all the "...can't because..." crowd shows up
 
SunflowerKitten
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Serious question, since I don't know about war stuff

Does any company make drones (eg DJI) that have thermal camera built in?  I saw video saying Ukraine had hard time flying drones because of weather was bad.  Rain and fog.  Drones do not like rain?

The fog was problem because camera could not see anything through fog.  I think thermal camera would help lots.
 
fluffybunny
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Harlee: groupthink


It depends? (last five paragraphs)
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Sure we are going to increase tank round production. But we might not send the 120mm shotgun.

Free the canister rounds!
 
SunflowerKitten
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Lurky McLurkerton: TWX: Lurky McLurkerton: I don't see how much impact a small number of F-16s could make.

..

Don't get me wrong, I think we should've provided them with a LOT more capabilities earlier than now.


Why tell the enemy about future plans?  If Netherlands is considering sending planes why tell Russia? Better to keep secret.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Lurky McLurkerton: TWX: Lurky McLurkerton: I don't see how much impact a small number of F-16s could make. Orc  planes over Ukraine hasn't been an issue in almost a year. Now, if they sent 3-4 C 130 gunships, that would be something. What they really need is close quarters air support. Am I missing something here?

AC-130 are vulnerable to enemy aircraft and SAMs.  Can't cross the front without a layered approach that includes suppressing enemy fighters and air-attack ground elements.

Naturally. I guess what I was wondering was do the orcs have that capability inside Ukraine? The only things I've seen is orc planes don't dare fly into Ukrainian air space because they got shot down.
Don't get me wrong, I think we should've provided them with a LOT more capabilities earlier than now. I'm just looking to learn more. There's lots of very knowledgeable people on Fark, and a few former pilots.


The Ukrainians can really only reliably fly behind their own lines. At the front it's still a mosh pit of air defenses, both short and longer range. Probably 50-75km from the front, either direction, and the risks go way up. Russia hasn't been able to secure air superiority, but they've also been able to prevent Ukraine from doing the same.

You don't bring whale sized airplanes to the skies over the front lines until you control the skies and know that your enemy isn't carrying MANPADS. It's why the AC-130 worked well against ISIS and the Taliban. They couldn't really shoot back.
 
Priest_to_the_Exanimate
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
...aaaand another orc shill trips over the threshold of No Redeeming Value into the permanent ignore universe.

Cry moar about blank checks, orc. It will be easy if you imagine all our assistance turning your comrades in mulch.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

SunflowerKitten: Serious question, since I don't know about war stuff

Does any company make drones (eg DJI) that have thermal camera built in?  I saw video saying Ukraine had hard time flying drones because of weather was bad.  Rain and fog.  Drones do not like rain?

The fog was problem because camera could not see anything through fog.  I think thermal camera would help lots.


Did you Google it?
 
Lurky McLurkerton
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

tembaarmswide: Lurky McLurkerton: I don't see how much impact a small number of F-16s could make. Orc  planes over Ukraine hasn't been an issue in almost a year. Now, if they sent 3-4 C 130 gunships, that would be something. What they really need is close quarters air support. Am I missing something here?

The first rule of war thread is we don't talk about CAS in war thread!

/at least not all the time


Oh, man. I didn't even think about a certain group of CAS fanatics that I could awaken.
Quick! Someone get the sentient coffee pool to jolt me awake.
 
Ixnay on the ottenray
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: Fizpez: I'm pretty disappointed the US dismissed the idea but I have 2 competing thoughts as to why:

A) They're afraid of provoking Putin into doing something rash - to which I would say "Who the fark cares - Russia can not be allowed to invade other countries for the purpose of conquest/land grabs" because that story never ends.

B) The US is practicing the "Boil the Frog" analogy of slowly increasing what they give Ukraine in order not to have the Russians become overly agitate - to which I would say "Smarter, but who the fark cares what Russia thinks - people are dying"

The ONLY solace I take in either of these actions is the US is 100% confident in the outcome of this war and is taking the course that minimizes the chances of it spilling over into a larger regional conflict - but I think this gives WAY too much credit to our capabilities AND cheapens the lives of the Ukranians (and to some extent the Russians) too much.

Boil the frog for sure. Biden saw that exact approach play out with Charlie Wilson in Afghanistan. He knows what the games are.


VERY no-combat experience questions -
Could the US be waiting for Putin to succumb to whatever illness he seems to be suffering from, and see who the next dictator would be?  IIRC, I saw a youtube video about some potential successors, and most seem even more radical than Putin.  After this many years, boiling the Putin frog appears to be producing a regular rhetoric.
Could the unknown successor be part of the caution on the US part?
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

SunflowerKitten: Serious question, since I don't know about war stuff

Does any company make drones (eg DJI) that have thermal camera built in?  I saw video saying Ukraine had hard time flying drones because of weather was bad.  Rain and fog.  Drones do not like rain?

The fog was problem because camera could not see anything through fog.  I think thermal camera would help lots.


w0.peakpx.comView Full Size


I guarantee there are some being made in the near future if they weren't already.
 
misanthroptimist57
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Republicans sure seem desperate to end US aid to Ukraine.
It's...not going as they expected tho. Turns out kicking Putin in the balls is popular with most Americans.


Putin's war is all those assets he spent so much time cultivating and planting to either compromise themselves or split from Russia. Yet another way in which Putin's war is stupid.
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So, before I head to work or this thread gets too long and this gets buried: A short third-hand story about why we shouldn't jump to conclusions and assume companies are ignoring sanctions. The TLDR is that they may not know that their products are ending up in Russia and there may be no paper trail to show how they got there.

When I was in college, one of my professors told an anecdote about a fellow PhD candidate from his time as a grad student. This fellow was from one of the central Asian republics. Around the fall of the Soviet Union, with what passed for the internal economy and financial markets in shambles, this guy had made his living as a scrounger. The kind of guy you would tell him what you needed and hand him things to trade for it rather than buy it with your now worthless rubles. He would then arbitrage that through a byzantine series of deals to get what you needed. Let's say you had vodka but wanted AKs. He would trade your vodka to a guy he knew who could get radio equipment. He'd trade the radio equipment to someone who needed that and had uniforms. The uniforms would get traded for ammunition and fuel. The fuel and ammunition would get traded for AKs. That sort of thing. If I had to lay money on it, I would bet that we're seeing something similar happen. Likely many of these products we're seeing Russia get their hands on are being bought by straw/shell companies through multiple intermediaries to mask who the real buyers are. Or just outright bought and smuggled.

Hopefully Ukraine works with them to identify where the smuggling is happening. Someone posted a chart showing that basically every neighbor of Russia has increased their luxury goods purchases. Funny that. Of course, I'm more worried about things like computer chips that are needed for military hardware, and those do tend to have ID numbers.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: Fizpez: I'm pretty disappointed the US dismissed the idea but I have 2 competing thoughts as to why:

A) They're afraid of provoking Putin into doing something rash - to which I would say "Who the fark cares - Russia can not be allowed to invade other countries for the purpose of conquest/land grabs" because that story never ends.

B) The US is practicing the "Boil the Frog" analogy of slowly increasing what they give Ukraine in order not to have the Russians become overly agitate - to which I would say "Smarter, but who the fark cares what Russia thinks - people are dying"

The ONLY solace I take in either of these actions is the US is 100% confident in the outcome of this war and is taking the course that minimizes the chances of it spilling over into a larger regional conflict - but I think this gives WAY too much credit to our capabilities AND cheapens the lives of the Ukranians (and to some extent the Russians) too much.

Boil the frog for sure. Biden saw that exact approach play out with Charlie Wilson in Afghanistan. He knows what the games are.


That and having Ukraine be the dominant power in Eastern Europe might be a far better alternative for the region. Especially if friendly with the US. Could very well result in a more unified Europe than at any point in its history.

/And Zelensky is the wartime president you need for both governance and propaganda purposes
//He will be the Ukrainian George Washington by the end of this
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Lurky McLurkerton: tembaarmswide: Lurky McLurkerton: I don't see how much impact a small number of F-16s could make. Orc  planes over Ukraine hasn't been an issue in almost a year. Now, if they sent 3-4 C 130 gunships, that would be something. What they really need is close quarters air support. Am I missing something here?

The first rule of war thread is we don't talk about CAS in war thread!

/at least not all the time

Oh, man. I didn't even think about a certain group of CAS fanatics that I could awaken.
Quick! Someone get the sentient coffee pool to jolt me awake.


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Ixnay on the ottenray: KangTheMad: Fizpez: I'm pretty disappointed the US dismissed the idea but I have 2 competing thoughts as to why:

A) They're afraid of provoking Putin into doing something rash - to which I would say "Who the fark cares - Russia can not be allowed to invade other countries for the purpose of conquest/land grabs" because that story never ends.

B) The US is practicing the "Boil the Frog" analogy of slowly increasing what they give Ukraine in order not to have the Russians become overly agitate - to which I would say "Smarter, but who the fark cares what Russia thinks - people are dying"

The ONLY solace I take in either of these actions is the US is 100% confident in the outcome of this war and is taking the course that minimizes the chances of it spilling over into a larger regional conflict - but I think this gives WAY too much credit to our capabilities AND cheapens the lives of the Ukranians (and to some extent the Russians) too much.

Boil the frog for sure. Biden saw that exact approach play out with Charlie Wilson in Afghanistan. He knows what the games are.

VERY no-combat experience questions -
Could the US be waiting for Putin to succumb to whatever illness he seems to be suffering from, and see who the next dictator would be?  IIRC, I saw a youtube video about some potential successors, and most seem even more radical than Putin.  After this many years, boiling the Putin frog appears to be producing a regular rhetoric.
Could the unknown successor be part of the caution on the US part?


Let me call my buddy in the CIA so I can get Putin's medical records to see just how ill be really is.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm not holding my breath to wait for Putin to die or Russia to collapse into civil war or for regions of Russia to declare independence unlike some people here who scream that every time someone in Buryatia sneezes.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

fluffybunny: Harlee: groupthink

It depends? (last five paragraphs)


Wisdom the crowds tends to be a sort of 'someone in the group has the right answer', so the larger the crowd, the more likely you'll have someone be correct.  The problem is that in some crowds, that person will get shouted down, called a fool / dumbass / etc, and leave.

You need a group that's willing to consider all answers and not shout things down.

I've seen advice that it's a good idea in meetings to let the most junior people speak first, as once the boss has said something people are less likely to speak against their proposal.  And many bosses in the US seem to be dumbasses who think changing their opinion makes them look weak / indecisive.

/not a fan of meetings
 
