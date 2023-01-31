 Skip to content
(BBC)   Ornithological charity locked out of Twitter after repeated woodcock tweets... although to be fair, they also mentioned boobies, tits and shags, along with which local birds they woodcock, given half a chance. Will now move to expurgated Twitter   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much wood would a woodcock...well, yeah, never mind.
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Disinformation? Go right ahead. Whoawhoawhoa. What's this about nature? fark off commie.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I was on a rescue greyhound site that wouldn't allow the word 'biatch'.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
yes, I know how to spell it, but FARK doesn't like the word either.
 
trasnform
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
a doodle do.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
We learned that eloin doesn't know what irony is.
 
