 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(YouTube)   SpaceX launches its seventh Falcon 9 of the year carrying 49 Starlink satellites and something called an Eclectic Elena from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 11:15 a.m. ET. Stream starts at T-5:00. I would make a cover band joke, but I got nothing   (youtube.com) divider line
40
    More: Live, YouTube, Starlink Mission - YouTube  
•       •       •

391 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 31 Jan 2023 at 10:45 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



40 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I just remembered that one launch was a Falcon Heavy. So technically it's six Falcon 9 launches. Or is it nine? I dunno, it's still seven SpaceX launches this month, which is a lot.
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Eclectic Elena is my Frank Zappa cover band.
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Eclectic Elena is my one-woman Weird Al cover band.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yay - time to ogle Science once again!
 
clear_prop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, posted to Main?

Hello trolls.
 
styckx [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Elon Musk is still an asshole
 
ssa5
‘’ 1 hour ago  

clear_prop: Wow, posted to Main?

Hello trolls.


Troll reporting for duty.

I use to enjoy watching these launches, especially fun when working from home to have this up on my screen in the background.

And now, I just do not give a fark. In fact I would rather enjoy watching them explode just to damage Elmo. Yes my hatred of this fraud and con artist has made me now wish to see SpaceX fail. Sorry but anything he touches now, I just want to see fail. Twatter, Tesla, etc.. let them all go the way of his marvelous Hyperloop.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
can we glue elon to the outside of this one and launch him with it?  bet that video would get the most likes ever on twitter
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

clear_prop: Wow, posted to Main?

Hello trolls.


maybe there will be an abort and it can be reposted to STEM.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Ooontz.
 
id10ts
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Finally got to see my first launch in January.   From the deck of a cruise ship leaving from Ft. Lauderdale.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
id10ts
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

id10ts: Finally got to see my first launch in January.   From the deck of a cruise ship leaving from Ft. Lauderdale.[Fark user image image 425x566]


This is a gorgeous picture. Wow.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Alllllright how many "say what you will about Elon Musk but he makes pretty awesome stuff" morons are we gonna get in here this time?
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Eclectic Elena sounds like an Ubuntu release.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
One launch per 4.4 days so far (assuming today's mission is good).  That cadence gives them 83 missions this year.
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Nice
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So far, four of the seven missions they've run this year have been for outside paying customers.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Soon the Starlink deployment will be complete.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
LIFTOFF!  Wotta Commute for those boosters!  Just another day at work for them.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Lift off!!
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Booster is B1071.7.  So, it's an Ace.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
MECO and Stage Separation.
 
clear_prop [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This would have been a beautiful day for an RTLS.
 
flucto
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The Earth is flat. This is all lies.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
And yet again, they *stick* the landing!  Damn, that video was awesome!
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Nailed it! with incredible  continuous footage!
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Well that was an enjoyable 10 min break from the day
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

styckx: Elon Musk is still an asshole


Just remember that Gwen Shotwell runs the company, and Elon is merely the dolt who owns it.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

flucto: The Earth is flat. This is all lies.


Don't confuse the Earth with your Mom, despite their equal size.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Here's the updated list of successful SpaceX Missions.  Should be quite a ride this year - there are already 65 missions listed, and we know there will be a load more Starlink missions.  Cadence to date looks like one mission per 4.4 days.  That gets them to 83 missions for the year.  They'll have to step things up to hit 100, but they've got FOURTEEN penciled in for February.  And it's looking like we have FIVE Falcon Heavies, THREE crewed missions, TWO lunar landers, and ONE asteroid mission!  No mention of a Partridge in a Pear Tree, but stay tuned!

Year  # flown  Milestones
2006 - 0 - Falcon 1 fails on its first launch attempt
2007 - 0 - (another Falcon 1 failure)
2008 - 1 - Falcon 1 fails on #3, then successfully flies on its fourth attempt
2009 - 1 - only commercial contract launch of Falcon 1
2010 - 2 - First Falcon 9, June 4, 2010
2011 - 0
2012 - 2 - First private spaceship (Dragon) to visit ISS
2013 - 3 - Falcon 9 v1.1
2014 - 6
2015 - 6 - Falcon 9 'Full Thrust' and first booster landing
2016 - 8
2017 - 18 - First Launch and Recovery of a reused booster / Dragon
2018 - 21 - First Falcon Heavy, First F9 Block 5, First booster with 3 flights
2019 - 13 - Successful Crew Dragon Demo 1; 1st Paying Falcon Heavy; Starlink; 1 F9 flies 4 times
2020 - 26 - 7 flights on one Falcon 9; Crew Dragon Certified; Starship test flights; Starlink Beta Opens
2021 - 31 - 2 ISS Crew/1 Tourist flights; 1st good Starship landing; 2 F9s got to 10 flights; Starlink is Live
2022 - 61- 3 Crew flights to ISS (1 private); 2 Lunar missions (1 lander); 1 Falcon Heavy; 1 F9 hit 15 flights

2023:
1     01/03/2023    Falcon 9 - Transporter 6            B1060.15
2     01/09/2023    Falcon 9 - OneWeb Flight #2    B1076.2
3     01/15/2023    Falcon Heavy - USSF-67         B1070.1 / B1064.2 / B1065.2
4     01/18/2023    Falcon 9 - GPS III-06 (Amelia Earhart)  B1077.2
5     01/19/2023    Falcon 9 - Starlink 68                B1075.1
6     01/26/2023    Falcon 9 - Starlink 69                B1067.9
7     01/31/2023    Falcon 9 - Starlink 70                B1071.7

Upcoming Flights:
02/02/2023     Falcon 9 - Starlink 71               B1069.5
02/05/2023     Falcon 9 - Amazonas Nexus    B1073.6
02/26/2023     Falcon 9 - CREW 6                 B1078.1
02/??/2023     Falcon 9 - Inmarsat I6 F2
02/??/2023     Falcon 9 - O3b mPower 3 & 4
02/??/2023     Falcon 9 - Starlink 72
02/??/2023     Falcon 9 - Starlink 73
02/??/2023     Falcon 9 - Worldview Legion 1 & 2
02/??/2023     Falcon 9 - Starlink 74                B1062.12
02/??/2023     Falcon 9 - Starlink 75                B1076.3
02/??/2023     Falcon 9 - Starlink 76
02/??/2023     Falcon 9 - Starlink 77
02/??/2023     Falcon 9 - Starlink 78
02/??/2023     Falcon 9 - Starlink 79
03/07/2023     Falcon 9 - Intelsat 40e
03/11/2023     Falcon 9 - CRS-27
03/24/2023     Falcon Heavy - ViaSat 3 / Aurora 4A / Nusantara H1-A
03/??/2023     Falcon 9 - O3b mPower 5 & 6
03/??/2023     Falcon 9 - Tranche 0 flight 1    B1071.6
03/??/2023     Falcon 9 - Worldview Legion 3 & 4
Q1/??/2023    Falcon 9 - SARah 2 & 3
Q1/??/2023    Falcon 9 - SES-18 and SES-19
Q1/??/2023    Falcon 9 - USSF 36
Q1/??/2023    Falcon 9 - OneWeb Flight #3
Q1/??/2023    Falcon 9 - Nusantara Lima
04/??/2023     Falcon 9 - Polaris Dawn            Crew Mission for Jared Isaacman
04/??/2023    Falcon 9 - Transporter 7 Rideshare
05/??/2023    Falcon 9 - Ax-2
05/??/2023    Falcon Heavy - Jupiter-3            TBD / B1073.x / B1076.x
06/05/2023    Falcon 9 - CRS 28
06/??/2023    Falcon Heavy - USSF 52            B1079 / B1064.3 / B1065.3
06/??/2023    Falcon 9 - IM-1 Nova-C Lunar Lander
06/??/2023    Falcon 9 - Transporter 8 Rideshare
06/??/2023    Falcon 9 - Tranche 0 flight 2
Q2/??/2023   Falcon 9 - IM-2 Nova-C Lunar Lander
Q2/??/2023   Falcon 9 - Galaxy 37
Q2/??/2023   Falcon 9 - Worldview Legion 5 & 6
Q2/??/2023   Falcon 9 - O3b mPower 7 & 8
Q2/??/2023   Falcon 9 - Iridium NEXT
08/??/2023    Falcon 9 - Crew 7
Q3/??/2023   Falcon 9 - MicroGEO
Q3/??/2023   Falcon 9 - NROL-69
Q3/??/2023   Falcon 9 - Euclid
10/10/2023    Falcon Heavy - Psyche                 B1074 / B1072.1 / B1075.x
10/20/2023    Falcon 9 - CRS-29
10/??/2023    Falcon 9 - Transporter 9 Rideshare
Q3/??/2023   Falcon 9 - ASBM-1, ASBM-2
Q4/??/2023   Falcon 9 - SATRIA-1
Q4/??/2023   Falcon 9 - Turksat 6A
Q4/??/2023   Falcon 9 - BADR-8
Q4/??/2023   Falcon 9 - Intelsat
Q4/??/2023   Falcon 9 - CAS500-4
Q4/??/2023   Falcon 9 - 425 Project SAR
Q4/??/2023   Falcon 9 - Ax 3
Q4/??/2023   Falcon 9 - Ax-4
Q4/??/2023   Falcon 9 - CRS NG-20
Q4/??/2023   Falcon 9 - BlueBird
Q4/??/2023   Falcon 9 - USSF-62

(from http://www.spacex.com/missions, https://spaceflightnow.com/launch-schedule/ and https://www.rocketlaunch.live/?filter=spacex)
(https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Falcon_9_and_Falcon_Heavy_launches)
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Should have ended with "I would have made a cover band joke, but I had too much to dream last night."
 
fzumrk [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I was going to biatch about more future space junk being deployed with no plan for decommissioning, but it sounds like SpaceX is one of the few companies with deorbiting plans for their satellites.
https://www.fiercewireless.com/tech/how-does-spacex-remove-old-obsolete-satellites-space
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

clear_prop: This would have been a beautiful day for an RTLS.


Starlink missions always land the first stage at sea because they use as much of the first stage performance as possible while still recovering the booster.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

DecemberNitro: Alllllright how many "say what you will about Elon Musk but he makes pretty awesome stuff" morons are we gonna get in here this time?


You don't have to be here when it happens.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: Soon the Starlink deployment will be complete.

[Fark user image 850x566]


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ssa5: clear_prop: Wow, posted to Main?

Hello trolls.

Troll reporting for duty.

I use to enjoy watching these launches, especially fun when working from home to have this up on my screen in the background.

And now, I just do not give a fark. In fact I would rather enjoy watching them explode just to damage Elmo. Yes my hatred of this fraud and con artist has made me now wish to see SpaceX fail. Sorry but anything he touches now, I just want to see fail. Twatter, Tesla, etc.. let them all go the way of his marvelous Hyperloop.


I can't wish failure on SpaceX just because Elon musk is an asshole having a midlife crisis. I do kind of want to see Twitter crash and burn at this point because it's become so damn toxic.

That doesn't mean SpaceX should take away the jobs of all the hard-working people who made SpaceX a success, who aren't Elon.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: Soon the Starlink deployment will be complete.

[Fark user image 850x566]


Soon, he'll have one death ray for every online commenter that hurt his feelings!
 
clear_prop [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: clear_prop: This would have been a beautiful day for an RTLS.

Starlink missions always land the first stage at sea because they use as much of the first stage performance as possible while still recovering the booster.


I know, but having watched an RTLS landing from Lompoc on a beautiful clear day like today, it is a cool thing to see.
 
Bhaughbb [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Looks like another good flight today!
 
Displayed 40 of 40 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.