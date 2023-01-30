 Skip to content
As we all know bathrooms are hard to keep clean. However, this waterfall sink is impossible to keep clean
BizarreMan
6 hours ago  
What's a coy pond?
 
itsaback
5 hours ago  

BizarreMan: What's a coy pond?


It's really smooth
 
Harlee
3 hours ago  
This is sad, as it feeds into my well-repressed eat-the-rich feelings.

However, it would probably feed into my wife's fantasies of us somehow getting filthy rich* and being able to afford something like that. The guest houses would be additional free lodgings benefits for the maid and butler and their families, of course.

Except my nascent paranoia says we would need a third guesthouse for the armed/trained/professional security guard and his/her family, but she doesn't like the idea of muscle on the estate for some reason.

On, and a fourth guesthouse for the MacGyveresque hacker/computer/electronics expert and his/her family.

And a fifth on-site complex (underground of course) that houses the command center and the warehouse.

My wife doesn't know about my also-well-repressed super-villain tendencies.

..

So what are YOUR fantasies about this place?

...

* From my novel** and its movie rights, of course. No pressure!

** https://www.fark.com/comments/10759978/At-your-wits-end-from-social-distancing-Need-something-different-in-entertainment-distraction-How-about-a-new-science-fiction-novel-Presenting-The-Voyage-of-New-Beginning-now-through-Chapter-36-Triumvirate-Plus-One?cpp=1#741339004,690298743,503216953
 
Unobtanium
3 hours ago  

BizarreMan: What's a coy pond?


It tends to be playfully shy.

/I spotted that right away, too.
//Mostly because my wife's family used to be in the aquarium and pond maintenance business.
///
 
YixilTesiphon
20 minutes ago  
Hello Legionella
 
holdmybones
19 minutes ago  
img-9gag-fun.9cache.comView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap
18 minutes ago  
Hey, sometimes you just want dust and pollen rinsing down onto your toothbrush...
 
Halfabee64
17 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: What's a coy pond?


I prefer modest marshes.
 
KRSESQ
16 minutes ago  
So how is the water situation in Scottsdale?
 
fzumrk
15 minutes ago  
Foe people who enjoy banging into a sharp rock feature when you stumble into the dark bathroom at night to take a piss.
 
HotWingConspiracy
15 minutes ago  
We should just take rich people's money away from them, it's the humane thing to do.
 
natazha
14 minutes ago  
Way worse than the tiny fake water pumps in our bathrooms.
 
steklo
12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hegelsghost
12 minutes ago  
Not an issue, the maids can do it.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
8 minutes ago  
I'm still waiting to see a Zillow listing that describes a sink hole as a natural grotto.
 
Cultured
8 minutes ago  
Our cats would love that.
 
HighlanderRPI
6 minutes ago  
What, no tiny giraffes?

/Opulence, I has it
//Taste, not so much
 
zeroflight222
4 minutes ago  
I've been told not to go chasing waterfalls, so no sink for me?

/or am I supposed to avoid Jason Waterfalls, can never remember
 
Client56
3 minutes ago  
I see you have a rhinoceros.
We used to have a rhinoceros...
 
brap
1 minute ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
PirateKing
1 minute ago  

zeroflight222: I've been told not to go chasing waterfalls, so no sink for me?

/or am I supposed to avoid Jason Waterfalls, can never remember


It is a plea to Mr. Waterfalls to stay with the singer.

"Don't go, Jason Waterfalls."
 
