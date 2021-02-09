 Skip to content
(Guardian)   For refund, insert baby here→   (theguardian.com)
9
    More: Misc, The Washington Post, Vending machine, Supreme court, Washington, D.C., George Washington, George Washington University, vending machine, Roe v. Wade  
•       •       •

490 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Jan 2023 at 7:53 AM



9 Comments     (+0 »)
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would have been better as a claw machine
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only buttons that work on the machine are 1 and B
 
aoktrouble
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More news like this please
 
Big Floppy Donkey Dick Nixon [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
metee.comView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Babby. The word is speeled "babby".
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
babby?
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That's some HotY material there subby.  LOL

media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
hegelsghost
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Good for them!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Please do not insert baby into The Guardian
 
