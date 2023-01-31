 Skip to content
(Yahoo) You took care of gardening business for January, now what do you need to do to get through February? Some tips and more for your Tuesday FARK Gardening thread
8
August11 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Article is great for Texans, New Englanders not so much. I'm relying on heating mats for the seedlings and hot chocolate to get me through February.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I collected a bunch of earth worms after heavy rains and now my compost pile is the envy of no1curr.
 
PsychoSanta
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I need to order seeds but seedsman was super low on stock last check.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's all covered in snow at the moment, but the little bush I bought last year is poking up out of the snow and looks healthy.  It's still small though. I wish I had planted that thing 5 years ago.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Somehow I am growing more catnip from the same pot from last year. It was all dead then new plants were sprouting.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
My indoor parsley plant continues to regenerate.

So I get about a tablespoon's worth a week.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
My wife continues to pressure me to put together an indoor herb operation including a long list of herbs.  I found a lime tree sized for a pot in a catalog.  The best place for all of this is in her overfull sewing room.  Negotiations are ongoing.
 
LoneCoon [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
My garden is covered in a black tarp and has been since October. I'll reopen it in April when I'm ready to till more horse manure into it.
 
