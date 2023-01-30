 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   And they wonder why many millennials aren't having children   (twitter.com) divider line
18
    More: Murica, shot  
•       •       •

244 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 31 Jan 2023 at 4:05 AM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Then I'll have my deliveries at home because I've got Amazon Prime.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Welcome to the world, that'll be $1600 please."
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They really need to create incentives for people to have kids, like tax breaks for having kids, or better ones at least. Maybe even a bigger break for the more kids they have.
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Then I'll have my deliveries at home because I've got

Chewy Amazon Prime.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: They really need to create incentives for people to have kids, like tax breaks for having kids, or better ones at least. Maybe even a bigger break for the more kids they have.


You Serious?
Youtube ztVMib1T4T4
 
El Rich-o
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Some country
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: They really need to create incentives for people to have kids, like tax breaks for having kids, or better ones at least. Maybe even a bigger break for the more kids they have.


1. Higher wages
2. Lower prices
3. National healthcare
4. UBI or something couldn't hurt either
 
mistahtom
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
People with more than 2 children are the problem lol 🤭
 
GalFisk
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: They really need to create incentives for people to have kids, like tax breaks for having kids, or better ones at least. Maybe even a bigger break for the more kids they have.


Tax breaks for having better kids?
 
mistahtom
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: kdawg7736: They really need to create incentives for people to have kids, like tax breaks for having kids, or better ones at least. Maybe even a bigger break for the more kids they have.

1. Higher wages
2. Lower prices
3. National healthcare
4. UBI or something couldn't hurt either


UBI leads to less-than-dollarstore quality products.

Your standard of living will go down if UBI is implemented.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

GalFisk: kdawg7736: They really need to create incentives for people to have kids, like tax breaks for having kids, or better ones at least. Maybe even a bigger break for the more kids they have.

Tax breaks for having better kids?


Just beat me to it. ☺
 
groppet
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
At work a lot of the young people prefer having pets than kids and I don't blame them.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

mistahtom: leeksfromchichis: kdawg7736: They really need to create incentives for people to have kids, like tax breaks for having kids, or better ones at least. Maybe even a bigger break for the more kids they have.

1. Higher wages
2. Lower prices
3. National healthcare
4. UBI or something couldn't hurt either

UBI leads to less-than-dollarstore quality products.

Your standard of living will go down if UBI is implemented.


What's the mechanism?
 
JRoo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This why I just plan to suddenly have stage 4 cancer then die. Boom. No fuss, no muss.
 
Alphax
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The other week, we had an article about Missouri thinking of offering a $400 tax credit for having children.  You know, the ones they're forcing you to have after banning all abortion.  It's insulting.
 
LockeOak
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
When we had our kids, after a couple of days we told the nurse we'd like to go home. She came back after 20 minutes, said we were good to go, checked that we had a suitable baby capsule for the car, and we walked out. The only charge was for parking.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Your blog which you try to give credibility to by platforming it on Twitter sucks.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.