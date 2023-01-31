 Skip to content
(ABC7 Los Angeles)   That one guy who was making Tesla look bad has been arrested. No, not that one, the other one   (abc7.com) divider line
DisseminationMonkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've read some of the speculation in the previous threads about this guy, and I was curious about what his story would turn out to be. According to Heavy.com, he also heavily abused and threatened an ex, has moved around and lived in many states (and done crime in all of them), and the ex said he doesn't have a job but made up a fake company to get a PPP loan.

It sounds like it might've taken them so long to arrest him because he moves around and uses fake addresses. Also doesn't especially seem like the kind of guy who can be rehabilitated, but I'm certainly no expert on that.
 
Markoff_Cheney [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

DisseminationMonkey: According to Heavy.com

"I told him to leave and he wouldn't. He then threw a bucket of water at me as I try to calm him down. He picked up a milk crate and threw it at me but (it) hit the car instead," she wrote. "He said he'll beat me up that no one will recognize me and that I will make headlines. He kept repeating that until he got an Uber and left. But before he left he tried to choke me and punched my arm."

On another occasion, his ex-girlfriend wrote, Radimak became upset after an "encounter at Best Buy" that he blamed on her. She said he tried to choke her, headbutted her and caused her to bleed, she wrote in the restraining order application. She said she was afraid to call for help. The woman said he then began choking her and banging her head against the refrigerator until she blacked out, according to the court documents. She said she tried to call 911 but didn't have the strength to do so, according to the court record.


Damn, I mean we've all been to Best Buy but I usually just scream a single loud obscenity at the door guy on the way out like everyone else.
And "blacked out" is doing a lot of heavy lifting for "knocked out by domestic violence".
 
Markoff_Cheney [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Yeah she was getting hit in the head by her boyfriend then she just time travelled for a few and was on the floor in blood next anyone knew."
 
ByOwlLight
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Man, fark that chickenshiat roided up bastard. Real big man, terrorizing women and the people who stopped to help them with their cars.

/LA only has so much patience for people causing problems on the freeway. He's lucky he didn't wind up a smear on the pavement from some street justice
 
oldtaku
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Christ, what a MAGA.  Glad he's been put away, though it's kind of strange it took so long.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Markoff_Cheney: Damn, I mean we've all been to Best Buy


There used to be a guy on usenet whose sig was "Friends don't let friends shop at Best Buy".

I'm sure I ranted about this at the time, but I tried to buy a monitor there in 2020 and it was almost like the Monty Python Cheese Shop sketch except I had to wait about a half hour before I could even speak to anyone.  We all waited patiently wearing our masks in a very socially distanced line. I was not in a good mood.

They had display models and I decided on one, but it wasn't in stock. I asked for a different one.  In fact only one of them was in stock and of course it was an overpriced monitor 2-3 times more than what I ended up buying at another store.  I haven't been back since.
 
