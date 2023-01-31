 Skip to content
(Business Insider)   Florida woman moved to Florida for lower taxes but bad schools, cheaper housing but higher insurance, less traffic but more drug trafficking, and fewer crowds but Disney   (businessinsider.com) divider line
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Cheaper housing? Where did she live before? California? New York?

*Checks article*

California. And she moved to Sarasota? She is in for a fun time during hurricane season.
 
DO NOT WANT Poster Girl [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
She?
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the best things about signup/paywall things is that I can glance at the headline, realize it's trash, and skip it entirely.  No need to worry about accidentally throwing advertising dollars toward someone publishing sewage.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry, Ma'am, disparaging the Glorious Freedom Paradise has earned you a 19-year stint in DeSantis' Ministry of Truth in the book-burning department.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, this is an ad for Florida real estate then?

Nothing different than they've been selling for the last hundred years or so, since air conditioning made the state livable for anyone north of their 'clime. The history of fraud, skullduggery and pure brazen grift with the utter cooperation of complicit bodies from outside for a cut is fascinating, and it's good to see that the traditions remain alive even in today's world.

I would posit, that Mister Manny could have found better schools, better real estate prices, and general quality of life, and Mass has an effective 5% income tax, so compared to California which puts an extra tax on income in excess of $1M, he'd still be better off, with world class hospitals, schools, and universities in his back yard. But then again, he'd have to deal with old money all around him, and be seen as a carpet bagger...
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The West Coast of Florida is less congested.

No. It's not. I go to Florida regularly for work. SW Florida is full of intersecting six-lane roads, and they often have two left turn lanes each. They've *just* finished widening I-75 from the Turnpike south to the Alligator Alley turn below Naples, and there are times and places where it slows to a crawl for no apparent reason.

We have an employee who lives and works in SW Florida. His wife grew up there, and is tired of the exploding growth and traffic. He was asking me about the Panhandle, because we have facilities there, too. I told him to give that five more years and he'd be in the same situation.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Woman"?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sleze
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This is the target demographic that should move to Sarasota.  No kids.  Enough wealth to rent a small but luxurious apartment.  Year round traffic in Sarasota by the beach can be as bad as any Jersey Shore town during the summer but if you are retired, who cares how long things take. The fact that he is renting means that when the next hurricane or round of flooding makes his residence uninsurable/uninhabitable means he can just leave without losing a major investment.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
How did "old white empty-nester couple moved to Florida from <anywhere>" become a news article?

His rent's $2,400 a month (read "$28,800 a year"), which thrills him because he no longer has to pay $12,000 a year (read "less than half what he pays for rent"), in an apartment where "every appliance has [broken down] in the past nine years" in a community he's desperate to sell as packed with "a lot of Midwesterners?"

Fark all the way off.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This is an ad for a grift.
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
but DeSantis

but DeSantis

but DeSantis

but DeSantis

but DeSantis

but DeSantis
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
My view on the East Coast is that it's full of old cranky former New Yorkers. Whereas the West Coast has attracted a lot of Midwesterners.

SnickersFlorida. No matter how you slice it, it comes up peanutsawful.
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: The West Coast of Florida is less congested.

No. It's not. I go to Florida regularly for work. SW Florida is full of intersecting six-lane roads, and they often have two left turn lanes each. They've *just* finished widening I-75 from the Turnpike south to the Alligator Alley turn below Naples, and there are times and places where it slows to a crawl for no apparent reason.

We have an employee who lives and works in SW Florida. His wife grew up there, and is tired of the exploding growth and traffic. He was asking me about the Panhandle, because we have facilities there, too. I told him to give that five more years and he'd be in the same situation.


I used to live in Naples and you are absolutely right the traffic is crushing.
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: My view on the East Coast is that it's full of old cranky former New Yorkers. Whereas the West Coast has attracted a lot of Midwesterners.

SnickersFlorida. No matter how you slice it, it comes up peanutsawful.


I actually take offense to that view of the east coast.

I'm not that old yet.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Rich  person moves from rich area in California to rich area in Florida, enjoys his rich life.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
A 5-bedroom house is expensive? Shocking.

Florida traffic sucks.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Sarasota? That's nowhere near Orlando.

Also go along I-4 and it's always crowded in Orlando. It's like Florida is getting too full.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

freakdiablo: Fear the Clam: My view on the East Coast is that it's full of old cranky former New Yorkers. Whereas the West Coast has attracted a lot of Midwesterners.

SnickersFlorida. No matter how you slice it, it comes up peanutsawful.

I actually take offense to that view of the east coast.

I'm not that old yet.


...and Mass will subsume New Yorkers, and add their biological and cultural distinctness will be added to their own.  They may cling to their Yankees for a bit, but eventually, they become Sox fans*.

There is a definite gap in the culture between New England and New York. And even between New England states, there is a lot of odd differences. New Hampshire and Maine are close, but the feels are different. Same with Connecticut and Mass, and for damn sure Maine and Conn are only joined together by some architecture and love of warehouse finds. I will readily admit, I'm still going through some mild culture shock coming to New York from Mass. These folks is...well, they is wicked weiahd...

*We're all Sox fans down here...
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Port Charlotte didn't "do it" for him?  No sh*t.  I grew up in Pt. Charlotte.  It's a hopeless sh*thole.  After Charley, everyone (gruesomely) thought "It's the perfect time to rebuild into something better".  Somehow, the town is actually worse.  Nothing has changed since I was child.  Same stores. The mall is a dump and only has about 7 businesses left.  Even the Sonny's in town closed.  How does a Sonny's go out of business?
I think the most famous person in this town is my father, and that's because he's had a medical practice for the past 43 years.  When people see my last name, they say, "Oh, you must be Dr. So-and-so's son".
This town has no redeeming qualities.  It's just filled with angry northerners who want to complain about taxes and liberals.  The number of "F*ck Biden" flags around town are multiplying.  I never leave my house except for work, and when I do, it's to leave town for somewhere better.  It's a horrible place to live.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: So, this is an ad for Florida real estate then?

Nothing different than they've been selling for the last hundred years or so, since air conditioning made the state livable for anyone north of their 'clime. The history of fraud, skullduggery and pure brazen grift with the utter cooperation of complicit bodies from outside for a cut is fascinating, and it's good to see that the traditions remain alive even in today's world.

I would posit, that Mister Manny could have found better schools, better real estate prices, and general quality of life, and Mass has an effective 5% income tax, so compared to California which puts an extra tax on income in excess of $1M, he'd still be better off, with world class hospitals, schools, and universities in his back yard. But then again, he'd have to deal with old money all around him, and be seen as a carpet bagger...


Thing about California taxes is that you actually pay more in taxes in Texas if you make less than $800,000 a year.  Most of our super high tax states count taxes that only kick in for the most wealthy of citizens, which if you have the income that you have to pay them, then you can afford to pay them for the privilege of living in California.

If you makes less than $800,000 you pay way more in Texas than you would in California but you get none of the social benefits from your tax dollars like you do in California.

I do not know how Florida stacks up, but I suspect that when you adjust for income levels, much, if not all, of Florida's tax advantage goes away for low and middle income people.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Nobody moves to Florida anymore. It's too crowded.

/apologies to Yogi Berra
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Ahhh, ye olde "no state income tax" cherry
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

kdawg7736: Sarasota? That's nowhere near Orlando.

Also go along I-4 and it's always crowded in Orlando. It's like Florida is getting too full.


Every wave of Florida immigrants says the same thing, and it's been that way since the '60s. Maybe even the '50s.

Once a wave settles into place, they look around their new home, and then they get the idea, that while they love their new home, it could be just a li'l like their OLD home, and so they go about fixing it, and electing folks who will build the right stuff, and make suggestions about the curriculum, and look for churches like they used to have, and the folks who were part of the last wave all look at the stores, and traffic and changes, and get mad that their perfect Florida has just been ruined by the newcomers. Every wave thinks that Florida is perfect the way that they found it, you know except for the inconsequential changes they'll need to make it livable. And the natives just roll their eyes, and watch the cycle again and again.

Don't get me wrong, there are areas of Florida that are just choked with people, tract homes, trailer parks, and marinas stuffed with cheap little hulls that don't get taken care of, and when the tourist season is on, everything grinds to a halt to pluck the noobs clean. Meanwhile, there are areas that are still kind of quiet and unassuming. Usually near swampland that no one in their right mind wants to develop.

Florida is weird because you've got natives who clash with waves of new people constantly, the retirement communities that promise the world, and deliver cardboard and tar paper under a veneer, and the grifters who see all the wild speculation for land and development, not to mention tourists and retired suckers as massive fields to glean. Florida is weird because a good chunk of them are only Floridian by recent proximity, and thus they don't really feel a lot of kinship with anyone else but their own peer groups, which leads to the sort of blinkered thinking that you see again and again. Community pride and good citizenship are nebulous at best, because the landscape is dominated by folks from Away, who keep voting to change sh*t. And are pissed that other people want to change sh*t too, either back to what it used to be, or undo the stuff that just got decided, and now the newcomers got their 'ideas' on how to make things better. Like, Florida could get better than 1968, 1974, 1988, 2002, or whenever the pissed off folks rolled in.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 minute ago  
My view on the East Coast is that it's full of old cranky former New Yorkers. Whereas the West Coast has attracted a lot of Midwesterners.

This is true.  The West Coast of Florida is mostly people from Chicago and Detroit who are just as old and cranky as the people from New York.  They wall want to talk about how horrible Chicago and Detroit are.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

