(CTV News)   After unseasonably mild winter, Eastern Canada to encounter "punch in the face" cold snap this week. Bonjour, vortex polaire   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yeah it's gonna be Zesty Mordant out there.. bundle up, buddies.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wake me up when it gets to "kick in the dick" cold.
 
Northern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're going to have two cold days, then temps back in the 40s and 50s here in the Boston area.  I am mentally preparing to be covered in ticks this year.
That also reminds me to reset the mouse traps this weekend.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, in North Carolina, we have frogs waking up from hibernation and spring flowers sprouting from the ground.... in late January.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It hasn't even been below freezing during most days this winter in Vermont.
 
starlost
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Cythraul: Meanwhile, in North Carolina, we have frogs waking up from hibernation and spring flowers sprouting from the ground.... in late January.


South carolina here. If i was anal about my lawn i'd be cutting it before the weekend. I won't be surprised if my king of the hill-ish neighbor almost lives on his mower this summer.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: It hasn't even been below freezing during most days this winter in Vermont.


In Vermont?!
 
August11 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Northern: We're going to have two cold days, then temps back in the 40s and 50s here in the Boston area.  I am mentally preparing to be covered in ticks this year.
That also reminds me to reset the mouse traps this weekend.


Field mice have been a problem on our property since 2001. Every winter, droves of them.

In 2020 during lockdown we were overrun by rats. Nothing at Home Depot worked. Then I was told that farmers have a whole higher level of weapons. I bought a bucket of farmer-grade poison chunks. Threw a few in basement corners and under crawl spaces. The rats disappeared, found three victims.

And incidentally have not seen a field mouse since. No more traps needed.

/CSB
 
PerpetualPeristalsis
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Inevitable moronic headline at the bottom of TFA:  "Does the polar vortex mean climate change isn't a problem?"
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Cythraul: WickerNipple: It hasn't even been below freezing during most days this winter in Vermont.

In Vermont?!


Daytime temps have been mid 30Fs to low 40Fs all winter.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Vortex Polaire is the name of my Cabaret Voltaire cover band.
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Wake me up when it gets to "kick in the dick" cold.


That's going to be sometime Friday night. You prefer work boots or mukluks?
 
Nogale
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

August11: Northern: We're going to have two cold days, then temps back in the 40s and 50s here in the Boston area.  I am mentally preparing to be covered in ticks this year.
That also reminds me to reset the mouse traps this weekend.

Field mice have been a problem on our property since 2001. Every winter, droves of them.

In 2020 during lockdown we were overrun by rats. Nothing at Home Depot worked. Then I was told that farmers have a whole higher level of weapons. I bought a bucket of farmer-grade poison chunks. Threw a few in basement corners and under crawl spaces. The rats disappeared, found three victims.

And incidentally have not seen a field mouse since. No more traps needed.

/CSB


Did you try a cat? Or cats?
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
And two days of seasonally appropriate weather is all anyone will remember and not weeks and weeks of green grass in January in Southern Ontario.

It's why we're sooooo boned.
 
August11 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Nogale: August11: Northern: We're going to have two cold days, then temps back in the 40s and 50s here in the Boston area.  I am mentally preparing to be covered in ticks this year.
That also reminds me to reset the mouse traps this weekend.

Field mice have been a problem on our property since 2001. Every winter, droves of them.

In 2020 during lockdown we were overrun by rats. Nothing at Home Depot worked. Then I was told that farmers have a whole higher level of weapons. I bought a bucket of farmer-grade poison chunks. Threw a few in basement corners and under crawl spaces. The rats disappeared, found three victims.

And incidentally have not seen a field mouse since. No more traps needed.

/CSB

Did you try a cat? Or cats?


You hit a nerve. I love cats and dogs. A perfect household would have two of each. Wife is allergic to cat dander.

I grew up with cats. Yup. No mice.
 
MBooda
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Bonjour, vortex polaire

Ah, the words of Jean-Paul Sartre.
 
