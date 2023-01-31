 Skip to content
(wfxrtv.com)   Meet Milo, Roanoke Colleges Athletic Training Clinic's "adored addition". He loves being petted and getting belly rubs, plus you can pour your heart out to him with zero judgement. Please welcome him and his owner to Woofday Wetnose Wednesday   (wfxrtv.com) divider line
Bathia_Mapes
22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel
21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage
19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel
19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes
19 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x280]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736
19 hours ago  
Accidently used the dog's shampoo today and I'm feeling like such a good boy.
 
kdawg7736
19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736
19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736
19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736
19 hours ago  
This is usually the answer when I ask how did that dog become such a dog.

scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736
19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736
19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736
19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736
19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736
19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736
19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736
19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736
19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736
19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736
19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736
19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
skybird659
19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Caturday/Woofsday crossover?
 
skybird659
19 hours ago  
dumpaday.comView Full Size
 
skybird659
19 hours ago  

skybird659: [Fark user image 750x535]
Caturday/Woofsday crossover?


In response-

dumpaday.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel
18 hours ago  

kdawg7736: Accidently used the dog's shampoo today and I'm feeling like such a good boy.


:-)
 
Bathia_Mapes
18 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes
18 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes
17 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel
15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel
15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud
15 hours ago  
It's over, Desi crossed the bridge about 30 minutes ago.
 
Bathia_Mapes
15 hours ago  

Snuffybud: It's over, Desi crossed the bridge about 30 minutes ago.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel
15 hours ago  

Snuffybud: It's over, Desi crossed the bridge about 30 minutes ago.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Djelibeybi
15 hours ago  

Snuffybud: It's over, Desi crossed the bridge about 30 minutes ago.


Sincere condolences, my friend. Thanks to you and your family for loving him and giving him an amazing life. He won't be forgotten. (((((HUGS))))
 
skybird659
15 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Snuffybud: It's over, Desi crossed the bridge about 30 minutes ago.

[Fark user image 236x236]


Snuffybud: It's over, Desi crossed the bridge about 30 minutes ago.


((((HUGS))))
 
tigerose
14 hours ago  

Snuffybud: It's over, Desi crossed the bridge about 30 minutes ago.


Oh my. I am so sorry. He leaves a giant hole in everyones heart as well.
 
OlderGuy
14 hours ago  

Snuffybud: It's over, Desi crossed the bridge about 30 minutes ago.


So sad... my condolences.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage
14 hours ago  

Snuffybud: It's over, Desi crossed the bridge about 30 minutes ago.


I'm very sorry.  You and your family have my sincerest condolences.

May Snuffy Guide Desi in flying free above Bifrost Bridge.
 
sherpa18
12 hours ago  

Snuffybud: It's over, Desi crossed the bridge about 30 minutes ago.


My sincerest condolences.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud
12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes
11 hours ago  

Snuffybud: [Fark user image 800x420]


♥♥♥♥♥♥
 
OlderGuy
11 hours ago  

Snuffybud: [Fark user image 800x420]


Copied and Thank You..  So sorry.     He had Regal down pat..   probably 'horsing around' with Snuffy...  memories are forever.
 
ponsonby
11 hours ago  

Snuffybud: It's over, Desi crossed the bridge about 30 minutes ago.


No words, just (((((hugs))))).
 
lilyspad
11 hours ago  

Snuffybud: It's over, Desi crossed the bridge about 30 minutes ago.


Crap!  I am so very, very sorry!  Sending lots of love to you, and the family.  He is a special boy, and will be missed by all of us.  ♥
 
chirpy
11 hours ago  

Snuffybud: It's over, Desi crossed the bridge about 30 minutes ago.


I'm so sorry.  He was too young and left you and Mrs. Snuffybud too soon.  May his memory be a blessing.
 
sherpa18
11 hours ago  

Snuffybud: [Fark user image 800x420]

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud
10 hours ago  

Snuffybud: [Fark user image 800x420]


I\'m not sure where I got this, but I think it was on Desi's FB.  The image dates to 2016.  I found it tonight while I was looking at pictures.

/245+ LOL's, curated
//and that's only the ones that outlast a single thread
///I started looking at these 11 weeks ago.....
 
Snuffybud
10 hours ago  

chirpy: Snuffybud: It's over, Desi crossed the bridge about 30 minutes ago.

I'm so sorry.  He was too young and left you and Mrs. Snuffybud too soon.  May his memory be a blessing.


11 years old, 10 with us, yes way too short.  Thank you, and thanks to everyone else, all my Caturday buds

/too many bottles of wine have been drunk to his memory tonight
 
The Ice Queen
9 hours ago  

Snuffybud: It's over, Desi crossed the bridge about 30 minutes ago.


I thought I had a "puced" Desi picture but I can't find it to post.

Instead
Fark Cancer!
Taking my Lemur and your Desi.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud
9 hours ago  

The Ice Queen: Snuffybud: It's over, Desi crossed the bridge about 30 minutes ago.

I thought I had a "puced" Desi picture but I can't find it to post.

Instead
Fark Cancer!
Taking my Lemur and your Desi.

[Fark user image 750x600]


I have 3 "puced" Desi pics
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


/wonder what ever happened to ThePuceGuardian
 
