(KLKN-TV Lincoln)   Kinda misses the whole point of license plates   (klkntv.com)
Nick Nostril
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Oh yeah, this idea can't miss.
 
BFletch651
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The setup for the perfect heist.
 
groppet
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Well this can't possibly come back and haunt them is some way. Maybe you could just add another spot for a new letter or digit like other states have.
 
Minus1Kelvin
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
They don't make stickers or something to cover one number with a different one? This is stupid


/DNRTFA
 
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Nebraska? How many cars do they even have? Maybe a hundred?
 
You Are All Sheep
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"The office says a variety of supplies needed to manufacture license plates have been slow to come in, leading to a delay in plate issuance this year."

can't you just use temp paper plates in the window for a year with a loosening of the 30/60 day mandatory replacement rule?
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Supply chain problems?   What, not enough prisoners to press them out?
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Minus1Kelvin: They don't make stickers or something to cover one number with a different one? This is stupid


/DNRTFA


FTFA: In Platte County, the treasurer's office intends to return the same plate number to customers renewing on a timely basis, if the plate's available.

Yeah, the don't just sticker the old plate.  A smrt use of resources.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Pro Tip - white styrofoam meat trays and a sharpie make excellent replacement tags
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
There's no way criminals won't take advantage of this
 
Russ1642
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This will lead to brutal encounters with the police and multi-million dollar lawsuits.
 
pheelix
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If only there was a way they wouldn't have to replace every single license plate, every 6 years. If only.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

groppet: Well this can't possibly come back and haunt them is some way. Maybe you could just add another spot for a new letter or digit like other states have.


And issue yearly stickers. Lot cheaper and no chance of confusion. I slash mine to make it impossible to peel them off and every 4-5 years, scrape the stack down to bare metal.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Minus1Kelvin: They don't make stickers or something to cover one number with a different one? This is stupid


/DNRTFA


I did read the article and thought the same thing. Yes, it's stupid. God knows Missouri sucks and the only reason I'm still here his family, but we can get new stickers for our plates through the mail. Just go out get your vehicle inspected gather up some paperwork and mail it to them. It's quick it's easy and relatively cheap. I've had the same physical plates on my car for several years.
 
JohnHall
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The shortage will also likely prevent some drivers from getting to keep their number.

This is bizarre. Are all cars required to get new plates? I doesn't explicitly say in the article but it is implied.

In Platte County, the treasurer's office intends to return the same plate number to customers renewing on a timely basis, if the plate's available.
But the office believes most people will receive a new plate number for renewals in 2023.

Do other states do this? Is there a reason to force everyone to get new plates?
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The ones here come pre-slashed. In Texas I had to have an inspection sticker on the lower left corner of the windshield.  It would break apart too if you peeled it off, but I had a windshield replaced once and I didn't see how he did it, but he managed to transfer it to the new one perfectly.
 
fzumrk [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Pro Tip - white styrofoam meat trays and a sharpie make excellent replacement tags


You don't even need a plate number. Just write "sovereign citizen" (incorrect spelling encouraged) on it and you're good to go.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

pheelix: If only there was a way they wouldn't have to replace every single license plate, every 6 years. If only.
[Fark user image 416x302]


Seriously!  CT dropped that AND the emission stickers on windows.  I've been pulled and ticketed for not having my emissions up to date after they scanned my license plate.  Then they whack you for double the charge when you do get it tested.  I've paid the fine almost every time since I never seem to catch the letters they send out.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

pheelix: If only there was a way they wouldn't have to replace every single license plate, every 6 years. If only.
[Fark user image 416x302]


I mean, they have renewal stickers already, they just need to let the old design ride a bit longer.  My state used to send you a whole entire license plate every single year.  Somebody realized that was dumb and they went to stickers in the late 1970s and replaced them every 6-7 years.  Then, with the 2008 economic crisis, they realized that was dumb.  So right now I have an 18 year old plate with a 17 layer thick tower of renewal stickers on it.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Minus1Kelvin: They don't make stickers or something to cover one number with a different one? This is stupid


/DNRTFA


Difficulty: Nebraska.

JFC -- I've had the same plate for like 40 years. Every year or two I get a new sticker. Every 6 or 7 years, I peel part of the sticker pile off before adding the new one.

Nebraska has, what, 50,000 people? How can you screw up license plates? Oh, wait -- is Nebraska one of the red states? I'll bet the guy in charge of the DMV forgot to place the order or something...
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Minus1Kelvin: They don't make stickers or something to cover one number with a different one? This is stupid


/DNRTFA


Or just ditch the concept altogether and get rid of dates and stickers.  Hell, Pennsylvania usually tries to make things as complicated as possible and they did that several years ago.
 
rick42
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

pheelix: If only there was a way they wouldn't have to replace every single license plate, every 6 years. If only.
[Fark user image 416x302]


New Jersey reporting...I've had the same plates since 1998 or '99. The state even gave up issuing stickers quite a while ago. The plates have some kind of plastic coating that's slowly peeling off. Maybe I'll be a wild man and get new ones next time I buy a car.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

pheelix: If only there was a way they wouldn't have to replace every single license plate, every 6 years. If only.
[Fark user image image 416x302]


My province got rid of the stickers a year ago. Anyone who needs to know registration information has the ability to look it up instantly online anyway.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Massachusetts, have had the same plates since 2005 and occasionally you still see the green-and-white plates, which were last issued in 1986, around.

I used to live in Delaware which started their current plate design in 1965. They recycle their plate numbers. If a car hasn't been registered under a particular number in 3 years, they'll reissue the number.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The format LLL NNN (L = letter N= number) supports over 17 million combinations. They don't have that many cars there.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Your stamped piece of metal is expired
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: Or just ditch the concept altogether and get rid of dates and stickers. Hell, Pennsylvania usually tries to make things as complicated as possible and they did that several years ago.


I moved to Massachusetts decades ago but used to live in Delaware.  At the time, back in the '80s-'90s, sticker theft used to be a huge issue.  Is it still?
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Libertarians are mad max anarchists
 
