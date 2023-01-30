 Skip to content
(WTAE)   Been about a week since a member of the idiocracy tried to light a smoke up while on oxygen, so this story is back in rotation   (wtae.com) divider line
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You're good at insulting people subby.
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I worked in health care for 30 years, and this is such a common occurence, I can't believe the story ever goes out of rotation.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Odd, I've been an RN for as long and no patient has ever started themselves on fire where I've worked.
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Perhaps now the patient realizes that smoking is bad for one's health.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

I don't know the statistics on institutional oxygen use, but someone sets themselves on fire using home oxygen about once a week.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

I find that hard to believe.  Oxygen doesn't burn.   Perhaps they were using the nasal cannula on the acetylene tanks.


/yes I know it supports combustion
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

These NFPA statistics are old, but nothing much has changed.
 
josiahgould
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My uncle burned himself pretty badly years ago while on oxygen... Not smoking, he was using an angle grinder. Sparks is sparks, folks!
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love me some Pittsburgh, but this story tracks. Especially when it comes to old yinzers.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Holy shiat! Once a week!?

They should stop letting him have oxygen at home! How is he not dead!?
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Demonstrations: The Dangers of Oxygen
Youtube LrfHnKtKvws
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

.
Well work harder on getting reality to conform to your beliefs. Reality must be wrong.
 
daffy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Smoking may kill you, but smoking while on or near an oxygen take can kill many people at once. They will never learn.
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Ummm. Yes.

It makes almost EVERYTHING burn.

Including dust in the air, it mixes and reignites the smoke, skin oils, clothing (especially synthetic) and most of all it makes everything burn its hottest virtually instantly.

Supports combustion (Facepalm)
 
Theeng
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Ummm. Yes.

It makes almost EVERYTHING burn.

Including dust in the air, it mixes and reignites the smoke, skin oils, clothing (especially synthetic) and most of all it makes everything burn its hottest virtually instantly.

Supports combustion (Facepalm)


It's fecking, having an obviously wrong opinion and supporting it in bad faith is their thing.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Good friend now deceased burned off his mustache with a nose cannulla at home while lighting his cannabis pipe with  bic lighter. Forgot the cannula. Said it flared up real good. Should have used a long stem pipe instead of the little one. Should have quit smoking long before that.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Holy shiat! Once a week!?

They should stop letting him have oxygen at home! How is he not dead!?


You'd think he'd learn
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

No. My aunt was on O2 and she not only caught fire once, but TWICE! 

She ended up passing after a long battle with lung cancer.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

These NFPA statistics are old, but nothing much has changed.


The linked article is about a hospital.  Your statistics are about home O2.

Certainly there are more fires at home, their is easier access to matches, lighters, and cigarettes.

Did your original comment refer to patients setting themselves aflame in a hospital, or did you not bother to read the article?

If you work or worked in a hospital where a patient bursts into flame once a week that seems like something risk management should look into.
 
Crocoduck
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Sounds like Subby is real big in inhibiting Freedom.  What does Subby have to hide, I wonder?
 
qlenfg
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
We were lying in bed one night, when all of the sudden there was a loud boom, the windows rattled, and we almost immediately smelled smoke. Allegedly, someone in the apartments at the end of our street was smoking while using oxygen -- we suspect there was more to the story, though. IIRC, it was fatal to at least one of the occupants.
 
