(KBZK Bozeman)   Earthquake strikes near Livingston, I presume?   (kbzk.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, United States, Montana, Yellowstone National Park, Earthquake, magnitude earthquake, 1959 Hebgen Lake earthquake, Geyser, United States Geological Survey  
376 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Jan 2023 at 9:20 PM (1 hour ago)



little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's the third tremor I've felt in ~25 years of living in MT.  I wonder if a big one will hit before Yellowstone blows or the Russian nukes come calling for our ICBM sites.
 
Hamner
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Supercut: Dr. Livingstone, I Presume?
Youtube g0wO783AqMw
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Obligatory:

Livingston Saturday Night
Youtube 2EtBFEiWjIs
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Living Stone, amirite?
 
daffy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's the end of the world.
 
Jedekai [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

little big man: That's the third tremor I've felt in ~25 years of living in MT.  I wonder if a big one will hit before Yellowstone blows or the Russian nukes come calling for our ICBM sites.


Yellowstone caldera drained over two years ago, dude. We don't know where the magma went, but it ain't there.

ICBMs don't work that way, they're set to a location before they are installed... you also have the AEGIS and the C-TAC systems beforethey get close to Malmstrom/Eastern Minutemen Missile Array (EMMA) in the plains/Missouri Breaks. Those are counter-ICBM and counter-targeting systems.

/Most Montanans don't know either of those things, or the old farts just like living in fear. IDK, might be either.
//Too young to worry, too old to care. Fark it.
 
Dinodork [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

little big man: That's the third tremor I've felt in ~25 years of living in MT.  I wonder if a big one will hit before Yellowstone blows or the Russian nukes come calling for our ICBM sites.


Nobody lives near Echo field.

I spend my summers out around Lewistown and holy shift is it desolate.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
1959 ... earthquake triggered more than 160 new geysers throughout Yellowstone National Park.

Were they just temporary, or were they Geyser Permanente?
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Jedekai: Yellowstone caldera drained over two years ago, dude. We don't know where the magma went, but it ain't there.


Really? Wouldn't that also have led to a collapse of the terrain that led to the discovery in the first place? Any decent citations on the subject?

All I found on Wikipedia is an image that is volcanically hot.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


/The answer is always crust stuff.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

little big man: That's the third tremor I've felt in ~25 years of living in MT.  I wonder if a big one will hit before Yellowstone blows or the Russian nukes come calling for our ICBM sites.


Really? Are we now going to legitimize the insane idea of a space ghooooisssst!
media-amazon.comView Full Size


I mean a space force? That's  effing insane. Well, unless the most popular president in history has anything to say about it.

Hmm, maybe it has merit. He probably has a reason for or against it. Just like he permitted abortion to become illegal. If it's socially responsible to put a condom in your face then out a condom on your peens and cootches.

Pretty easy to understand and warning were gives 2 years ago.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

daffy: It's the end of the world.


...as we know it...
 
Meat's dream [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
4.1?  That...counts?
 
daffy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

hlehmann: daffy: It's the end of the world.

...as we know it...


Perfect.
 
