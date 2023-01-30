 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KSDK St. Louis)   Praise the Lord and Pass the Ammunition   (ksdk.com) divider line
15
    More: Stupid, Death, crime scene, medical treatment, innocent bystander, Crime, Injury, Medi-Cal, Medicine  
•       •       •

362 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Jan 2023 at 1:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The ol' "Kill 'em all and let God sort them out" gambit.
 
Foolkiller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So much for sanctuary.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
When you go to church, avoid the pews
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Wwjd?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's a classic

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: When you go to church, avoid the pews


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Was Freebird playing?
 
Pert
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I can't access the article from the UK, but hopefully this is relevant...

Brass Eye - Priests with guns
Youtube NAQy8v0d_qo
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Why was the service being held in the cafeteria?  (Not that that's entirely relevant--just curious.)
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I can't hear that phrase without hearing this song

Praise the Lord and Pass the Snakes (Live)
Youtube Sa-DklvhoY4
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
What Caliber Would Jesus Use?
 
Oysterman
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That has to be a fast turnaround for any thoughts and prayers.  Did they do anything this time?
 
khatores
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: Why was the service being held in the cafeteria?  (Not that that's entirely relevant--just curious.)


They were probably consuming the body and blood of Jesus.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Praise The Lord And Pass The Ammunition
Youtube HVQ3ourS8BI


:(

"Nothing we can do," say residents of only place on earth where this happens.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: What Caliber Would Jesus Use?


12d
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.