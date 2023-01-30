 Skip to content
(CNN)   Memphis today: more firings and the white officer nobody said a word about   (cnn.com) divider line
11
    More: Followup, Crime, Police brutality, Felony, Assault, Police, City, Law, United States  
270 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Jan 2023 at 10:04 PM (13 minutes ago)



11 Comments     (+0 »)
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hey, remember when people were saying that the Black cops who murdered Tyre Nichols would not have gotten so much as a stern talking-to if they were white?

Because here we are, a few days later, and here's a story about a white cop who got a paid vacation for literally the same incident where Black cops are being charged with first degree murder.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

King Something: Hey, remember when people were saying that the Black cops who murdered Tyre Nichols would not have gotten so much as a stern talking-to if they were white?

Because here we are, a few days later, and here's a story about a white cop who got a paid vacation for literally the same incident where Black cops are being charged with first degree murder.


Nah, man, this is clearly an isolated incident. Like all the others. Completely ignore the other isolated incidents, as they have nothing to do with this isolated incident.

/Definitely do not connect the isolated incidents with a line, because it totally won't make the shape of an officer beating a minority to death if you connect them all.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: Because here we are, a few days later, and here's a story about a white cop who got a paid vacation for literally the same incident where Black cops are being charged with first degree murder.


Wasn't it 2nd degree murder?

So the report seems to have left out the little detail that the guy who was killed was dating the ex of one of one of the police?  So why isn't it 1st degree?

I think it would be very interesting for a reporter to interview the exes of everyone involved with this.  I bet they will tell some interesting stories assuming they aren't too scared to talk.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: King Something: Because here we are, a few days later, and here's a story about a white cop who got a paid vacation for literally the same incident where Black cops are being charged with first degree murder.

Wasn't it 2nd degree murder?

So the report seems to have left out the little detail that the guy who was killed was dating the ex of one of one of the police?  So why isn't it 1st degree?

I think it would be very interesting for a reporter to interview the exes of everyone involved with this.  I bet they will tell some interesting stories assuming they aren't too scared to talk.


It was. My mistake.

The rest of my point still stands, though. Black cops are facing felony charges while a white cop is on paid vacation until the public outcry dies down a little.


/the exes are definitely too scared to talk
//if they testify against the cops, and their testimony results in a conviction, either they or a family member will die within a week of sentencing
///the guy who testified against Botham Jean's murderer was shot (twice in the center of mass, and once specifically in the mouth); and the uncle of the girl who recorded the George Floyd lynching was fatally t-boned by a police car in a traffic "accident"
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: So the report seems to have left out the little detail that the guy who was killed was dating the ex of one of one of the police?


I don't think we really know that.

Someone on Twitter thinks it originated on Telegram. It's plausible this is right-wing disinformation to make this look like an isolated incident involving only black cops, so there's no systemic issue with policing.

And also, it is proof that the media is lying by not telling you about the relationship. Or maybe that it's a left-wing plot to discredit the police.

My prediction is it's a trial balloon that disappears in a day or two. If not, we should hear something official by then.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It's so strange that these firings are happing just now...after the video was made publicly available...

They should get some detectives to look into that. Federal, not local
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Holy sh*t. Do they not have fitness standards in Memphis PD?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
You're not done until the entire department gets a high colonic.
 
olorin604
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If enough peons are blamed the brass and policy are off the hook.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: Holy sh*t. Do they not have fitness standards in Memphis PD?


Bigger waistline means you can carry more magazines on your belt, and are therefore a more safe and effective officer.

Don't they cover that in the academy?
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
How Memphis' police chief will fare: While some have praised Chief Davis' swift action in the case, she also created the controversial SCORPION unit that the charged officers were linked to. "There is a reckoning coming for the police department and for the leadership," Colvett said. "She's going to have to answer not just to the council but to the citizens - and really the world."

Prediction: Chief Davis will sleep soundly at night while the police commissioners hem and haw over whether or not enough theatrics is being performed, and she will eventually resign from her job and enjoy the rest of her life with a comfortable pension.

What happens to sheriff's personnel: Two deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff's Office were put on leave last week pending an investigation, after the sheriff viewed.

Prediction: Paid administrative leave until the outrage blows over, or early retirement.

If Nichols' death spurs national-level police reform: The Congressional Black Caucus has asked for a meeting with President Joe Biden this week to push for negotiations on police reform.

Prediction: Ain't Nothin' Gonn' Happen.
 
