(CNN)   If you had a business where you charge top dollar to reset the clock every time it happens you would be a very wealthy person
Wanebo
6 hours ago  
It's Florida. Nobody will be hiring such an establishment there without a volume rate.
 
Lorelle
6 hours ago  
It won't be counted as a mass shooting by conservatives unless more than 4 people die.
 
WickerNipple
5 hours ago  
Isn't that every gun store?
 
Mugato
4 hours ago  
He just wounded them? Liberal.
 
labman
4 hours ago  

Lorelle: It won't be counted as a mass shooting by conservatives unless more than 4 people die.


It won't be counted as a mass shooting by conservatives unless more than 4 people die.
 
waxbeans
37 minutes ago  
Hopefully Zimmerman was victim
 
fragMasterFlash
35 minutes ago  
Every mass shooting inspires more people to go out and buy guns out of fear. It's become a self-perpetuating problem. Change my mind.
 
Tman144
34 minutes ago  
Forget it Jake, it's Lakeland.
 
BunchaRubes
34 minutes ago  
"drive-by shooting"

White people generally don't do that.

Prove me wrong.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
31 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Every mass shooting inspires more people to go out and buy guns out of fear. It's become a self-perpetuating problem. Change my mind.


Now, now. That's inaccurate. At least some people are inspired by each mass shooting to buy guns out of envy or jealousy instead of fear.
 
My Sober Alt
27 minutes ago  
I actually predicted this today.  I was on a Fox News article about Florida's new Constitutional Carry bill and I replied to someone who praised it and Texas for having a similar law saying there would be another mass shooting in Florida and Texas this year.  I just didn't think there would be one the same day.

I should stop posting stuff like that.
 
Tman144
24 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: "drive-by shooting"

White people generally don't do that.

Prove me wrong.


carscoops.comView Full Size
 
6nome
21 minutes ago  
"This is something that doesn't happen in Lakeland," Taylor said.

Apparently it does.
 
Boomstickz
21 minutes ago  
I know this is really evil, but could you make a crypto currency backed by mass shootings in the US?
 
Gordon Bennett
20 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: "drive-by shooting"

White people generally don't do that.

Prove me wrong.


I can assure you that despite your racist implication there is no race of people who generally engage in drive-by shootings. Or, for that matter, who commonly commit serious crimes. I would even say that the overwhelming supermajority of all people regardless of race consists of law-abiding people. This is why society hasn't collapsed into a Mad Max type state of perpetual slaughter.
 
BuckTurgidson
16 minutes ago  
Those Lakelanders shoulda armed themselves.

BunchaRubes: "drive-by shooting"

White people generally don't do that.

Prove me wrong.


Address?
 
ProfessorTerguson
10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boomstickz
8 minutes ago  

Boomstickz: I know this is really evil, but could you make a crypto currency backed by mass shootings in the US?


Thinking about this even more evil-ly (as a very much non American):

Create a crypto based on the number of shootings, and then a inverse one on the lack of shootings.

Trade the Variable ratio between them.

The big upside from people outside the US is <removed, coz its weapons grade evil>

Uh I feel sick, tho it is as random as various other commodities mining (aka gold)
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
6 minutes ago  
Sounds like an "all in the family" thing as opposed to a random paranoid rage thing.

"Boy, the way Glenn Miller played ..."
 
Kar98
6 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Every mass shooting inspires more people to go out and buy guns out of fear. It's become a self-perpetuating problem. Change my mind.


Right, because the people buying guns in reaction to danger, perceived or otherwise, are the ones rolling down the street blasting away. Your statement makes perfect sense, friend!

*nods, smiles, backs away furtively *
 
jjorsett
5 minutes ago  

My Sober Alt: I actually predicted this today.  I was on a Fox News article about Florida's new Constitutional Carry bill and I replied to someone who praised it and Texas for having a similar law saying there would be another mass shooting in Florida and Texas this year.  I just didn't think there would be one the same day.

I should stop posting stuff like that.


I don't think driveby gangbangers care whether they're legally carrying or not. And if drive-bys count then close to every state will have a mass shooting this year.
 
Kar98
5 minutes ago  

My Sober Alt: I actually predicted this today.  I was on a Fox News article about Florida's new Constitutional Carry bill and I replied to someone who praised it and Texas for having a similar law saying there would be another mass shooting in Florida and Texas this year.  I just didn't think there would be one the same day.

I should stop posting stuff like that.


Yes. Yes you should.
 
ProfessorTerguson
less than a minute ago  

Boomstickz: Boomstickz: I know this is really evil, but could you make a crypto currency backed by mass shootings in the US?

Thinking about this even more evil-ly (as a very much non American):

Create a crypto based on the number of shootings, and then a inverse one on the lack of shootings.

Trade the Variable ratio between them.

The big upside from people outside the US is <removed, coz its weapons grade evil>

Uh I feel sick, tho it is as random as various other commodities mining (aka gold)


Someone will try to beat top score my unamerican friend if...

No one remembers here.

Remember usa had it globally like 20 years ago, good faith but now...
jingoistic or patriotism.
Wtf?
 
