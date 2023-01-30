 Skip to content
(Fox 4 News Dallas)   Whoever stole two monkeys from the Dallas Zoo last night, I understand, I've been there - you're drunk, it's Dallas, but please, bring back the monkeys   (fox4news.com) divider line
20
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
When I was studying in China some 20 years ago, I visited the local zoo.  The lion pens were locked from behind with padlocks that weren't fastened.  My first thought was I could walk in and take one of those cubs, if mom wouldn't kill me for trying.

/I didn't actually try
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I was going to say something about how it's crazy to steal monkeys because they're ungodly strong, but the type stolen weigh about a pound, soo... 🤷‍♂
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No more monkeys jumping on the bed?
 
dyhchong
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Oh, man, these will be perfect for my new monkey business"
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Touch him!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The thieves will either try to sell them as exotic pets or keep them. Either way some TikTok video featuring these animals should drop soon, unless they have already died or escaped.
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
What in the fark is going on at the Dallas Zoo?
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: I was going to say something about how it's crazy to steal monkeys because they're ungodly strong, but the type stolen weigh about a pound, soo... 🤷‍♂


I know. I'm jealous too.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Hold up there Subby.  "Stole" implies we're property and we do NOT appreciate that.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: I was going to say something about how it's crazy to steal monkeys because they're ungodly strong, but the type stolen weigh about a pound, soo... 🤷‍♂


They can latch onto your face and f*ck you up. Little spider monkeys are vicious, weight doesn't have much to do with it.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
....or at least set them loose in a Hobby Lobby....
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
All poo flinging festivities are canceled till the boys come home.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Prime suspect.
 
mr0x
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Dallas Zoo monkeys? Haven't heard of that species of monkeys.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size


But don't steal one. Cripes.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
They increased security and still can't guard some animals that are already in cages?
Sounds like an inside job.
 
olorin604
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Probably just in the break room having a smoke
 
Equipped to Handle Pres Genius
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'd bring Stetson Bennett in for questioning.
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I wonder if this had anything to do with the QB from Georgia who got busted for banging on doors in Dallas.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Subtonic: fatassbastard: I was going to say something about how it's crazy to steal monkeys because they're ungodly strong, but the type stolen weigh about a pound, soo... 🤷‍♂

I know. I'm jealous too.


*envious

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
