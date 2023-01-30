 Skip to content
(ABC News) This Dutch village needs a hand after a map with an X created a treasure hunt for Nazi-looted precious jewelry. So far, they are rudderless, resulting in the inability to navigate successfully to anything of value
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm sure you'll be happy to give them a hand.

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is no Nazi treasure.
There might be stolen items from victims of a holocaust.
Ghouls
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But did you put the pellet with the poison in the vessel with the pestle?
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordOfThePings: But did you put the pellet with the poison in the vessel with the pestle?


Well they broke the chalice from the palace and replaced it with the flagon with the image of a dragon.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pray for Ommerren, I guess...
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"all kinds of people have been spontaneously digging in places where they think that treasure is buried - with a metal detector."

Someone should sell them shovels.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In other news, local and surrounding hotels, bed and breakfasts are fully booked and some residents are renting spare rooms.  Local restaurants are also experiencing tourism levels unheard of at any time of year.

The tourism office had no comment about their fax number appearing at the top of some copies of the map.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Already recovered, converted to cash, started a bank and is currently making payroll to GOP politicians in Ohio.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

talkertopc: "all kinds of people have been spontaneously digging in places where they think that treasure is buried - with a metal detector."

Someone should sell them shovels.


Won't they be surprised when they find unexploded munitions.
There seem to be a lot about Europe for some reason or other...
 
i_dig_chicks [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Orange you glad to see me?
 
daffy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: But did you put the pellet with the poison in the vessel with the pestle?


The chalice from the palace has the brew that is true.
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
What's all this, then?
No finger in the dike "jokes" yet?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Dutch authorities using the map and the soldier's account went hunting for the loot in 1947. The first time, the ground was frozen solid and they made no headway. When they went back after the thaw, they found nothing, Waalkens said.

After the unsuccesful attempts, the German soldier said "he believed that someone else has already excavated the treasure," she added.

That detail was largely overlooked by treasure hunters

It's been almost eighty years, the treasure must have respawned by now.
 
