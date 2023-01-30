 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Local10 WPLG)   Police arrest George Santos wannabe   (local10.com) divider line
8
    More: Florida, Luis Bonachea, Identity document, Prison, United States, Arrest, debit cards, Police officers, social security cards  
•       •       •

419 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Jan 2023 at 11:04 PM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
foo monkey
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
George Santos was the sixth Spice Girl.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
How many passports? How many visas? And did he know his real name?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
How bad is his piriformis syndrome?
 
6nome
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I heard that George Santos once arrested 100 people with fake passports. In a row.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

6nome: I heard that George Santos once arrested 100 people with fake passports. In a row.


All while also helping first responders during 9/11.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Follow Up: Man escapes custody from Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center by wiggling his ears and flying out of the courtyard.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I heard that he pulled an unconscious Ted Kennedy from his sunken car at Chappaquiddick but couldn't save Mary Jo because his leg cramped up.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So. The report or whatever lists that dudes age as 32. I'm guessing he's still on a fake one.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.