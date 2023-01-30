 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Person who should be civilly committed paints an entire Victorian red-brick house black   (msn.com) divider line
36
    More: Facepalm, House, Brick, Real estate, red brick house dates, Real estate broker, Google, Yellow, real estate agent  
•       •       •

925 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Jan 2023 at 12:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Here is the house before and after. I totally trust the news after seeing this. They would never ever lie to us.


https://www.tiktok.com/@rachelperson_realtor/video/7189269682497621290
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Including the red door?
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Bootleg: Including the red door?


I am pretty sure it is a green door. Who knows what is behind it.
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wait, I googled it and now I know...

Two men enter a fast food place. The owner asks them about a mysterious matter. After some considerations, one of the two guys accepts to tell the story. Here starts a long flashback: the two men are in a terrace, next to a lake, and one is telling the other a story. A woman, a wealthy San Francisco socialite named Gloria sits at a table nearby. Later she is kidnapped. When her blindfold is removed, a woman welcomes her. After a relaxing massage, she is accompanied by 6 women, into a stage, in front of masked men, and women of all kinds. A speaker explains that the woman will be pleased, by all means. The 6 women first, and later some men make love to her, while the audience progressively move into a orgy. This is the end of the flashback. The owner of the fast food place asks what happened after that time, but the men refuse to tell. -Andrea Pasqua <pasq­u­a[nospam-﹫-backwards]ans*com>
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

ruudbob: Here is the house before and after. I totally trust the news after seeing this. They would never ever lie to us.


https://www.tiktok.com/@rachelperson_realtor/video/7189269682497621290


Wtf was all that with the music and shiat and that was an early 70s shoe box
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

ruudbob: Here is the house before and after. I totally trust the news after seeing this. They would never ever lie to us.


https://www.tiktok.com/@rachelperson_realtor/video/7189269682497621290


So they painted everything black except the chimney, why stop at 98%?
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Looks fine to me. Why should I even care? Who am I taking to?
 
Boudyro [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

ruudbob: Here is the house before and after. I totally trust the news after seeing this. They would never ever lie to us.


https://www.tiktok.com/@rachelperson_realtor/video/7189269682497621290


TFA was absolute crap but it did not lie to you.

It never said the brick house that was painted black was victorian. It just did everything in it's power short of directly lying to make you think it was going to be. Because almost no one would give a shiat if you painted a 70s era brick home black.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bootleg: Including the red door?


No color anymore
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby.  RIF.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I prefer the black.  But I couldn't get more than some seconds into the tik-tok.  NOW that was obnoxious.

Also, "Victorian"?
 
ajgeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: Including the red door?


Couldn't stop at the...

Damnit! Late again!
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it sounds crazy, but when i was a kid, news articles came with a picture of the thing that the news article was about
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The trend here for just a few years was all white and stained shutters.  Whatever popularity painted brick in grey had is a bit less stark and startling.
 
Thingster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't paint brick houses, especially old brick houses.

It seals the brick and makes it so they can't breathe and will accumulate moisture in the brick and within the building envelope.

Old brick buildings weren't painted, especially with modern paints (obviously they didn't exist back then), they were washed if a color change was desired.  It's a less resilient finish, but it allows the brick to breathe so it won't deteriorate.

It's just a bad idea - don't do it.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
 
SonOfSpam [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was this her?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mononymous
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Including the red door?


I understood that reference.
 
chapmangregio
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The picture of the mansion, not house, is clickbait, to get us to read that stupid article.
 
moike
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
All I know is whomever is greening these crap clickbait articles needs to beat with a brick.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Whoever avanced the concept that a white painted brick home with 98% of the white washed away is aesthetically pleasing should be fired...

... out of a cannon

... into the sun

Just painting brick is bad enough.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Thingster: Don't paint brick houses, especially old brick houses.

It seals the brick and makes it so they can't breathe and will accumulate moisture in the brick and within the building envelope.

Old brick buildings weren't painted, especially with modern paints (obviously they didn't exist back then), they were washed if a color change was desired.  It's a less resilient finish, but it allows the brick to breathe so it won't deteriorate.

It's just a bad idea - don't do it.


There was a link recently to a Civil War era home that as rotting away for the very same reason.
 
watching the trump puddle dry [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Best women I know are large and intellectual,
Bubble Toes
Youtube Fo1Du5CTNm0
he knows why
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
watching the trump puddle dry [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: Best women I know are large and intellectual,
[YouTube video: Bubble Toes]he knows why


Love him back every chance you get
 
Cythraul
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Bad article is bad
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Including the red door?


I look inside myself
And see my heart is black
 
watching the trump puddle dry [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: Bootleg: Including the red door?

I look inside myself
And see my heart is black


Bad men also exist
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Including the red door?


I know it's not this reference, but...

The Aislers Set - The Red Door
Youtube b3bgBx86tUU
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Approves:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: [Fark user image 640x640]


This is a good post but where's the cat
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The Commodores-Brick House
Youtube rrBx6mAWYPU
 
watching the trump puddle dry [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

The Third Man: Bootleg: Including the red door?

I know it's not this reference, but...

[YouTube video: The Aislers Set - The Red Door]


That music matters to you, us too
 
dbrunker
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Good point subby, even these guys didn't paint their Victorian house black.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Why would you take a house with brick, a nice, fairly easily maintained siding, and paint it?

Afterwards you get to maintain the brick, mortar and paint.   Ugh.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

wingedkat: Why would you take a house with brick, a nice, fairly easily maintained siding, and paint it?

Afterwards you get to maintain the brick, mortar and paint.   Ugh.


For the views!
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.