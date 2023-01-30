 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   In August 2022 a retired Air Force Lt. Colonel working in intelligence pleaded guilty to retaining Top Secret documents that "could be expected to cause exceptionally grave damage to the national security of the United States"   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
yahyahyah [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
He forgot to run for public office before getting caught, so he's farked.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

yahyahyah: He forgot to run for public office before getting caught, so he's farked.


Also insufficiently rich to fight it with good lawyers.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Specifically, the presentations (found) summarize the NSA's capabilities, detail methods of collection, and identify targets' vulnerabilities,"

JHFC. This guy saw and knew top stuff.  TOP. STUFF.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Thank you, Daily Beast - more like Daily Best amiright? - for informing us that the documents were classified as Top Secret as opposed to just being "classified".
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
FTA: "Further, investigators say they found 10 files on the hard drive marked Secret"

oh FFS

"I don't know how they discovered my CP in the folder on my desktop labeled 'CP'"

Do they not teach basics any more for file folder structures?

./dll/system files/Win32/backup/2343242342/db/dev/secret_chili_recipes/
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 828x1092]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Serious Black
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Intent is key when considering a prosecution over mishandled documents. Criminal charges may be brought when someone "willfully retains" a government document they are not supposed to have, and "fails to deliver it on demand" when asked.

Which is why the two ex-VPs who, by all accounts, have cooperated with the FBI in identifying and recovering all classified material aren't in legal jeopardy at the moment and the ex-P who, by all accounts, stonewalled the National Archives, the FBI, and Congress from identifying and recovering all classified material IS in legal jeopardy.

/or at least should be
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: steklo: [Fark user image 828x1092]

[Fark user image 850x1109]


copyright 1984. How fitting.
 
6nome
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
And his name is Hunter Biden's Laptop!!!
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They must wank over this stuff, or sell it to the highest bidder.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I think i wiped my ass with some classified documents earlier. Don't think the National Archives want those back tho.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
JeffSon069
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"This is just - it's so far out of the norm."

Not that far out of the norm...
 
JeffSon069
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

JeffSon069: "This is just - it's so far out of the norm."

Not that far out of the norm...


Oops...wrong thread...
 
nbt
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Putin must be pissed at Russian Intelligence.  All this top secret information just lying around, and they didn't pick up on it.

/y'all hope
 
6nome
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

JeffSon069: JeffSon069: "This is just - it's so far out of the norm."

Not that far out of the norm...

Oops...wrong thread...


No such thing as 'wrong thread'.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

JeffSon069: "This is just - it's so far out of the norm."

Not that far out of the norm...


Who is norm, and why does he keep his classified documents inside of him? You know what? I don't want to know.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It is unclear what, if anything, Birchum was planning to do with the documents he had on hand.

Gosh, that is a mystery. I wonder what he could have been up to.

The case against Birchum can be traced back to Jan. 24, 2017, when the Air Force Office of Special Investigations (AFOSI) received word that Birchum had a thumb drive containing classified information at his residence in Tampa.

Oh. I bet I know what he was up to.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Punish all of them proportionately to the crime they committed. This dude, Pence, Biden, TFG. No special treatments, see what laws they did violate and pumish accordingly.
 
