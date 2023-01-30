 Skip to content
(Twitter)   The (mountain) G.O.A.T. license plate for Mount St. Helens. If you don't like it, please don't blow your top   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
You can only put 4 characters on it?

All good; I want o e that just says .se
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If it goes off again, it'll blow goats?
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"I know more about Mt. St. Helens than the expert do..."

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I thought goats were invasive and were being removed from our mountain ranges.
 
Cormee
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The number doesn't have sufficient contrast
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: "I know more about Mt. St. Helens than the expert do..."

[upload.wikimedia.org image 281x301]


He did his own research.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: Mrtraveler01: "I know more about Mt. St. Helens than the expert do..."

[upload.wikimedia.org image 281x301]

He did his own research.


Famous last words.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: Mrtraveler01: "I know more about Mt. St. Helens than the expert do..."

[upload.wikimedia.org image 281x301]

He did his own research.


The landslide brought him down

/dumbass
 
litespeed74
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The mountain blowing its top ruined my 8th birthday.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

whidbey: I thought goats were invasive and were being removed from our mountain ranges.


They were removed from Olympic National Park. They are native to the Cascade range.
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: If it goes off again, it'll blow goats?


It is an ill wind that blows no goats.

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
drewsfarkthrowaway
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's a clear day in Salmon Creek. St. Helens is looking beautiful from my window.
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: "I know more about Mt. St. Helens than the expert do..."

[upload.wikimedia.org image 281x301]


Those poor cats
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I actually flew around the crater in a UH-1 shortly after the eruption. The colors of the small bodies of water (large puddles, I assume, where water would simply gather in large quantities like ponds) scattered all about was incredible; not sure why one body was blue, the other green, another yellow...that sort of thing. Also, the trees blown down looked like matchsticks. Mudflows looks like rivers stopped in their tracks. The destruction is difficult to describe.

/I was in the Army at the time as an ATC'er and flying in the heli' so to see what the new landscape looked like.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: CordycepsInYourBrain: Mrtraveler01: "I know more about Mt. St. Helens than the expert do..."

[upload.wikimedia.org image 281x301]

He did his own research.

Famous last words.


At least he didn't convince a million or so other people to go out with him like some "do your own research" people have recently.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Yah, I doubt Washington is going to issue a subdued plate.
 
wiredroach
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Is BOOM still available?
 
ISO15693
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Looks nice. <shrug>
 
