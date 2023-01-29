 Skip to content
NPR reports on how NPR reported on the coronavirus back when it was just a cute little emergency, not a full-grown pandemic
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"....predicted that based on the data available at the time, the novel coronavirus would be "a tiny little blip on the horizon" compared with annual flu cases."

lysdexic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Yeah, found this while cleaning up my crafts area.  God what a mess.

foo monkey
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Early COVID felt exactly like the Virginia Sniper, except it was the entire world instead of a single metro area.  It was all-consuming and awful.  I'm sorry the rest of you had to learn what that was like.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
15 and then done.
 
6nome
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Let's hear what the pro-virus community has to say about this..."
 
Troy McClure
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
We saw China locking down millions of people and building quarantine camps.  We saw covid reaching our shores.  We saw the WHO declare this to be a big deal.

And we did nothing for six weeks, ignoring the reality of it, until an NBA player tested positive on March 11th.
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I was hearing about this a little earlier than the average bear, but it sure morphed from "this bears watching" to "the only sound you hear is ambulances" in a hurry.

At some point in between, I decided this might A Thing, and bought cough medicine, decongestants, mucinex, and tylenol, none of which we needed, thankfully. I also bought some extra toilet paper, because people *always*, *always* go out an stock up on TP. That purchase turned out to be very wise. We ran low, but never ran out.
 
genner
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What a cute little emergency might look like.

RichMeatyTaste
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The Borat 2 scene shot at CPAC in early 2020 when everything was "under control" was one for the ages. I think they included a blurb from Pence.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

JammerJim: I was hearing about this a little earlier than the average bear, but it sure morphed from "this bears watching" to "the only sound you hear is ambulances" in a hurry.

At some point in between, I decided this might A Thing, and bought cough medicine, decongestants, mucinex, and tylenol, none of which we needed, thankfully. I also bought some extra toilet paper, because people *always*, *always* go out an stock up on TP. That purchase turned out to be very wise. We ran low, but never ran out.


I want to hear the stories about those that did run out of toilet paper. Ugh. They are the true sufferers.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

genner: What a cute little emergency might look like.

[Fark user image image 299x300]


UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Thingster
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Troy McClure: We saw China locking down millions of people and building quarantine camps.  We saw covid reaching our shores.  We saw the WHO declare this to be a big deal.

And we did nothing for six weeks, ignoring the reality of it, until an NBA player tested positive on March 11th.


We tried to do plenty, like shaking hands with people in Chinatown to show how big of a deal it wasn't.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I think the whole thing was a hoax. I never got it. I haven't even been sick in years except for that weird bug I caught in early 2020, whatever that was.
 
whidbey
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Gotta say this is a big reason Republicans or their cultist choices should not be in power.

Ever.
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

little big man: "....predicted that based on the data available at the time, the novel coronavirus would be "a tiny little blip on the horizon" compared with annual flu cases."

[Fark user image image 425x315]


leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Thingster: Troy McClure: We saw China locking down millions of people and building quarantine camps.  We saw covid reaching our shores.  We saw the WHO declare this to be a big deal.

And we did nothing for six weeks, ignoring the reality of it, until an NBA player tested positive on March 11th.

We tried to do plenty, like shaking hands with people in Chinatown to show how big of a deal it wasn't.


Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I remember reading an article in the Atlantic that said it would not be worse than the flu, and I shared that misinformation freely with my Facebook friends. But I corrected course when more info was revealed.
 
VoiceOfReason499
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I had some friends come from out of town for a beer festival at the end of January 2020. I told them it was looking like we might not see each other in person again for a while.

When shiat hit the fan in March, it prompted a whole lot of people to do surprise-Pikachu-face. I was not one of them.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Troy McClure: We saw China locking down millions of people and building quarantine camps.  We saw covid reaching our shores.  We saw the WHO declare this to be a big deal.

And we did nothing for six weeks, ignoring the reality of it, until an NBA player tested positive on March 11th.


I saw the WHO on Feb 28th at a conference say they had no proof of human to human transition 4 days after the WHO posted proof of human to human transmission.

And I think I even have that thread favorited for the stupidity.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Geez.  We got all the medical stuff, like outpatient surgery done as close to the beginning of January 2020 as possible.  One nurse was going on an expensive around the world trip.  Everyone she talked to had the same warning -- "Don't Go." Things were going to become very different.  Normal life would stop very soon.  Stock up in case medical care was disrupted.

Most people who watched the news knew around October that it was time to circle the wagons, buy and replace stuff that was going to become rare soon when global trade stopped after Trump had tried to sabotage it anyway.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Those of us who had that garbage flu in January 2020 knew better.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I sort of wish I had kept a diary of when I went from thinking it was no big deal to when I realized it was a real threat.  I saw a person early on with a mask and gloves in the grocery store and an employee at Sam's club masked and gloved and thought they were crazy.  It wasn't long after that that I started thinking the people not wearing masks were the crazy ones.

It was probably when it hit Italy that I started realizing it was more serious.
 
Thingster
‘’ less than a minute ago  

aungen: Troy McClure: We saw China locking down millions of people and building quarantine camps.  We saw covid reaching our shores.  We saw the WHO declare this to be a big deal.

And we did nothing for six weeks, ignoring the reality of it, until an NBA player tested positive on March 11th.

I saw the WHO on Feb 28th at a conference say they had no proof of human to human transition 4 days after the WHO posted proof of human to human transmission.

And I think I even have that thread favorited for the stupidity.


Every time someone said "hey, this might be a problem" they pointed at China and WHO saying it wasn't a big deal - even when it was pointed out that CCP owns WHO.

If we had listened to our domestic experts, we would've shut down international travel in late January.

Instead certain people in power kept focusing on WHO and China, despite all the other evidence that was coming out and despite the contradictions and outright confirmable lies.

WHO was one of the biggest problems getting this thing recognized as a pandemic early on, because they were scared of their funding that's tied to China and high ups that are beholden to CCP.
 
