(Abc.net.au)   France and Australia to supply Russia with 155mm artillery shells: They'll be sent via Ukraine, and arrive a few at a time   (abc.net.au) divider line
15
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

15 Comments     (+0 »)
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Time to start building Claymores marked FRONT TOWARD RUSSIA?
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Christmas is coming early this year.
 
maumau the flakcatcher [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
(Some assemble required)
 
Gonz
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Sunflower seeds.
 
maumau the flakcatcher [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
-assembly-
dang it
 
watching the trump puddle dry [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
We all rip on fark and the french, but the truth is we love em both
 
Wessoman
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That's really nice of France and Australia. What a heartwarmingexploding gift.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So many end-user mishaps in a row....
<sigh>
Well, it's bound to happen by the numbers....
 
watching the trump puddle dry [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm looking for the next Charlie de gaul, where are you ya proud bastards
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Simply look for the packages marked, "Dear Grid Coordinates".
 
watching the trump puddle dry [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If Russia is leftist today then I look like hasselhoff
 
Norwegian Squirrel
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"To whom it may concern"
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I laughed, well done subby. ;)
 
wxboy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Signature not required for delivery.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The numbers make no sense.

The article says "several thousand 155mm shells will be manufactured jointly", and that "the plan would come with a multi-million-dollar price tag".

OK, several thousand shells for several million dollars, so about $1k per shell.  That's... about right for NATO ammo actually.  That all lines up so far.

But here's the part that makes no sense.  Ukraine uses 5k to 7k artillery shells PER DAY.  So this big announcement is making a big fuss over about half a day's worth of artillery ammo.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

