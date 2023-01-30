 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KING 5 News)   Hinman Glacier, the largest between Mt. Rainier and Glacier Peak, packs it in, goes the way of the Wicked Witch of the West   (king5.com) divider line
53
    More: Sad, Glacier, Snow, Climate, Avalanche, Climate change, Winter, Rain, Valley  
•       •       •

1295 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Jan 2023 at 3:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



53 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So that's bad for fish

And just bad in general
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look at the bright side. With the glacier gone, there won't be an avalanche of ice when the "Big One" earthquake strikes the Cascades.

"It's been 323 years since the last Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake. How prepared are you for the 'Big One?'"
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The Skykomish to me is a good template for what's going to happen in the Nooksack," Pelto said.

Watch out for your Nooksack, bud.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images.gr-assets.comView Full Size
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not a shocker. I hiked beneath it in 2003 and it was almost gone in late May.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Oh, what a world...
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

madgonad: Not a shocker. I hiked beneath it in 2003 and it was almost gone in late May.


You accidentally kicked out the drain plug, didn't you.
 
guestguy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

nytmare: "The Skykomish to me is a good template for what's going to happen in the Nooksack," Pelto said.

Watch out for your Nooksack, bud.


...well now I want to go there, just so I can say that I dipped my nutsack in the Nooksack.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Don't panic, the GOP is waiting for the science on global warming and then they'll act.


/And let's be honest, the lefties aren't doing much either.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I first read that as ""Human Glacier".

/Who is one of the most boring X-Men of all time.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

nytmare: "The Skykomish to me is a good template for what's going to happen in the Nooksack," Pelto said.

Watch out for your Nooksack, bud.


media.snopes.comView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: I first read that as ""Human Glacier".

/Who is one of the most boring X-Men of all time.


Killer calves, though...
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: Oh, what a world...


"Look at my beautiful wickedness glacierness!"
 
skyotter
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PunGent
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Dodo David: Look at the bright side.'"


This problem can be easily fixed by making a large orbital solar shade out of the skins of climate change deniers.
 
hammettman
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

nytmare: "The Skykomish to me is a good template for what's going to happen in the Nooksack," Pelto said.

Watch out for your Nooksack, bud.


Luckily, men are in charge.  Because if there's one thing they'll want to protect, it's the Nooksack.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

guestguy: The_Sponge: I first read that as ""Human Glacier".

/Who is one of the most boring X-Men of all time.

Killer calves, though...


His catchphrase is popular: SOON
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I have a feeling that climbing guide books with glacer travel routes will be collectors items in the future.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

skyotter: [Fark user image 850x609]


So that's how they spell August in Icelandic.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

skyotter: [Fark user image image 850x609]


For all their pride in their horses, Iceland really has no tolerance for horseshiat.

/I've loved it every time I've visited
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: guestguy: The_Sponge: I first read that as ""Human Glacier".

/Who is one of the most boring X-Men of all time.

Killer calves, though...

His catchphrase is popular: SOON


Is the Human Glacier a character in one of the new Spongebob episodes I haven't seen for some reason?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
For example, the Censored Spongbob episodes.
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: I first read that as ""Human Glacier".

/Who is one of the most boring X-Men of all time.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flucto
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

hammettman: nytmare: "The Skykomish to me is a good template for what's going to happen in the Nooksack," Pelto said.

Watch out for your Nooksack, bud.

Luckily, men are in charge.  Because if there's one thing they'll want to protect, it's the Nooksack.


CO2 makes your dick floppy and I can prove it. My dick worked way better decades ago before all this started. There can be no other explanation. Save your weeners, guys. Vote to protect the climate before it's too late for you too.
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: madgonad: Not a shocker. I hiked beneath it in 2003 and it was almost gone in late May.

You accidentally kicked out the drain plug, didn't you.


Maybe he left a mess, so they removed the ice machine.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

puffy999: nytmare: "The Skykomish to me is a good template for what's going to happen in the Nooksack," Pelto said.

Watch out for your Nooksack, bud.

[media.snopes.com image 850x1042]


This is one of the best examples I have seen of made-up words for the purpose of comedy. Usually the are as funny as a Donald Trump quip. I have to Google now.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: madgonad: Not a shocker. I hiked beneath it in 2003 and it was almost gone in late May.

You accidentally kicked out the drain plug, didn't you.


Possibly. It was muddier than I expected.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The first 14,000 years are the best.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I was right. These are not real words. They are brilliant inventions. Just barely plausible but plausible enough. An infinitesimal from perfection. Like Ze Frank.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Dr. Bison: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 474x299]


The old Alas Poor Yorick schtick with a real snowball holding a fake snowball skull.
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

brantgoose: I was right. These are not real words. They are brilliant inventions. Just barely plausible but plausible enough. An infinitesimal from perfection. Like Ze Frank.


One could say that it was cromulent enough to be considered real
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Mocking some idjits is just not good enough. Try harder to ridicule them. Gild the lily. Polish the turd. Throw perfume on a rose.

/ Bad Prince John was actually and able administrator who found the money for Good King Richard's foregin shenanigans. All US Presidents are descended from him. No, it was the Dutch one, who is not, bu that onet is descended from the Prince of Orange.

Can you guess the name? Van Buren.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: brantgoose: I was right. These are not real words. They are brilliant inventions. Just barely plausible but plausible enough. An infinitesimal from perfection. Like Ze Frank.

One could say that it was cromulent enough to be considered real


Doh! (exasperated grunt)
 
asciibaron
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: I have a feeling that climbing guide books with glacer travel routes will be collectors items in the future.


Glaciers retreat, of course it's a French word.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If glaciers are supposed to move slowly, how'd it disappear so fast?  King me, libs.
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That's not a good sign
 
guestguy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Mocking some idjits is just not good enough. Try harder to ridicule them. Gild the lily. Polish the turd. Throw perfume on a rose.

/ Bad Prince John was actually and able administrator who found the money for Good King Richard's foregin shenanigans. All US Presidents are descended from him. No, it was the Dutch one, who is not, bu that onet is descended from the Prince of Orange.

Can you guess the name? Van Buren.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
we should try and get the Earth back to its beginning a rock void of all life, air and water...
 
full8me
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

guestguy: nytmare: "The Skykomish to me is a good template for what's going to happen in the Nooksack," Pelto said.

Watch out for your Nooksack, bud.

...well now I want to go there, just so I can say that I dipped my nutsack in the Nooksack.


Be sure to take advantage of the Chuckanut while you're up here, too.
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
A house fell on the glacier? Who cares?
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Burning Too
Youtube yG55K3RdxrE
 
asciibaron
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

WTP 2: we should try and get the Earth back to its beginning a rock void of all life, air and water...


the planet is 4 million million years old.  it's LOL when people talk about how things were just 100 years ago as if that means anything.  would a 100 year period even register in the geologic record?
 
guestguy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

full8me: guestguy: nytmare: "The Skykomish to me is a good template for what's going to happen in the Nooksack," Pelto said.

Watch out for your Nooksack, bud.

...well now I want to go there, just so I can say that I dipped my nutsack in the Nooksack.

Be sure to take advantage of the Chuckanut while you're up here, too.


My mind went to that scene with Miggs in Silence of the Lambs...there's something very wrong with me.
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: Don't panic, the GOP is waiting for the science on global warming and then they'll act.


/And let's be honest, the lefties aren't doing much either.


Aaaannnd what exactly would either one of them do?
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

skyotter: [Fark user image 850x609]


This is not Ok.
 
rickythepenguin
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Yellowstone NP trip in 2016, the guide pointed out how a glacier on the Teton Range had been steadily shrinking, noting Ansel Adams' iconic photos circa 1950 or so.  Someone in the group of 10-15 or so grumbled, we heard something about "democrat" or "liberal", something like that.

the tour guide, talking to no one but to everyone, goes, "and for those who question it, we are free to disagree why the glaciers are shrinking, global warming, regular fluctuations in Earth's temperature, etc, but we cannot argue if the glaciers are shrinking.  we have almost 150 years of scientific data, paintings from the parks' founding, to photographs, on Yellowstone NP alone, re the glaciers that used to be here, lake levels, creeks that never appeared....
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

rickythepenguin: Yellowstone NP trip in 2016, the guide pointed out how a glacier on the Teton Range had been steadily shrinking, noting Ansel Adams' iconic photos circa 1950 or so.  Someone in the group of 10-15 or so grumbled, we heard something about "democrat" or "liberal", something like that.

the tour guide, talking to no one but to everyone, goes, "and for those who question it, we are free to disagree why the glaciers are shrinking, global warming, regular fluctuations in Earth's temperature, etc, but we cannot argue if the glaciers are shrinking.  we have almost 150 years of scientific data, paintings from the parks' founding, to photographs, on Yellowstone NP alone, re the glaciers that used to be here, lake levels, creeks that never appeared....


What a stupid piece of shiat that person must be

Actually they're probably dead from COVID now
 
rickythepenguin
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

puffy999: What a stupid piece of shiat that person must be


no, the tour guide seemed really nice
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

rickythepenguin: puffy999: What a stupid piece of shiat that person must be

no, the tour guide seemed really nice


I busted out laughing. *clap clap clap*
 
Displayed 50 of 53 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.