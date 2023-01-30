 Skip to content
(ABC News)   WHO claims COVID-19 pandemic 'is probably at a transition point' with the civilized world more capable of beating the virus, and the uncivilized world continuing to ignore it until it's time to make Patriotic Choking Noises   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
    More: Followup, World Health Organization, Public health, Health, Disease, Vaccination, Influenza, Epidemiology, Pandemic  
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WHO claims COVID-19 pandemic is 'is probably at a transition point'

How do I know? It's your headline.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It should go away with the heat, in April (2020).
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

Or, as his friends call him, Doctor WHO
 
Best in this World [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
T-cell exhaustion, increased risks for cardiac events, increased risks for immune system diseases, zero hope or plan to reduce transmission for the already immunocompromised, and zero data on what COVID does five, ten, or more years out.

Transition my ass.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Which one is the USA?
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Best in this World: T-cell exhaustion, increased risks for cardiac events, increased risks for immune system diseases, zero hope or plan to reduce transmission for the already immunocompromised, and zero data on what COVID does five, ten, or more years out.

Transition my ass.


A death spiral is really a series of discrete downward transitions, if you think about it.
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I got some sort of nasty cold / flu for the last few days.
At this point I'm willing to catch COVID since the symptoms sound better than what I have
/In the waiting room for virtual doc
//dont go to doctor's physical waiting rooms for sickness
///I think I'm going to die (not really)
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Shut up and sing!
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Mugato: WHO claims COVID-19 pandemic is 'is probably at a transition point'

How do I know? It's your headline.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
WHOA claims the WHO is a little premature, just like their last date.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Here in the US it has become accepted that the average 500 or so daily deaths is a price most are willing to pay for their "freedom" of not masking and/or getting vaxxed.
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Best in this World: T-cell exhaustion, increased risks for cardiac events, increased risks for immune system diseases, zero hope or plan to reduce transmission for the already immunocompromised, and zero data on what COVID does five, ten, or more years out.

Transition my ass.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Best in this World: T-cell exhaustion, increased risks for cardiac events, increased risks for immune system diseases, zero hope or plan to reduce transmission for the already immunocompromised, and zero data on what COVID does five, ten, or more years out.

Transition my ass.


"Just Five, Ten, Or More Years To Stop The Spread"
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Mugato: WHO claims COVID-19 pandemic is 'is probably at a transition point'

How do I know? It's your headline.

[i.ytimg.com image 480x360]


Yes isn't at this concert and The Band isn't in stage...
 
hammettman
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
WHO says we're in a better place to fight the virus.

USA: here's an idea, how about putting the guy with the world-leading worst response to Covid back in charge!
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

hammettman: WHO says we're in a better place to fight the virus.

USA: here's an idea, how about putting the guy with the world-leading worst response to Covid back in charge!


That's f*cking GLORIOUS.
I surrender.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It became endemic about a year ago...so.....
 
AgtSmithReloaded
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Yes, until the media gets the impression that everyone is starting to calm down about COVID and they release the next "SUPER-MEGA-EXTRA Strain spreading" because of the dumbasses who can't be bothered to vaccinate or at least mask themselves.

Yeah, we ain't anywhere near a "transition point".  COVID is going to become the houseguest we can't get rid of, and the anti-vaxxers are its bratty children who won't shut the fark up.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Best in this World: T-cell exhaustion, increased risks for cardiac events, increased risks for immune system diseases, zero hope or plan to reduce transmission for the already immunocompromised, and zero data on what COVID does five, ten, or more years out.

Transition my ass.


Meh.  Epstein Barr is worse... that we know of.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Best in this World: T-cell exhaustion, increased risks for cardiac events, increased risks for immune system diseases, zero hope or plan to reduce transmission for the already immunocompromised, and zero data on what COVID does five, ten, or more years out.

Transition my ass.

Meh.  Epstein Barr is worse... that we know of.


He had a note from his mother!
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

hammettman: WHO says we're in a better place to fight the virus.

USA: here's an idea, how about putting the guy with the world-leading worst response to Covid back in charge!


Speaking of a virus that just won't go away, no matter how much we think it should...
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

AgtSmithReloaded: Yes, until the media gets the impression that everyone is starting to calm down about COVID and they release the next "SUPER-MEGA-EXTRA Strain spreading" because of the dumbasses who can't be bothered to vaccinate or at least mask themselves.

Yeah, we ain't anywhere near a "transition point".  COVID is going to become the houseguest we can't get rid of, and the anti-vaxxers are its bratty children who won't shut the fark up.


Wait, on the one hand you're suggesting that it's a media conspiracy to keep us fearful for ratings, and in the next breath you're saying that the antivaxxers are the problem (they are A problem, for sure).

And BTW, COVID is already here to stay. We probably lost that battle in 1Q 2020.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fight off? Try live with it. It's not going anywhere and it never was.
 
Troy McClure
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Jairzinho: Here in the US it has become accepted that the average 500 or so daily deaths is a price most are willing to pay for their "freedom" of not masking and/or getting vaxxed.


Getting to a point where hospitals were no longer overloaded was all we ever wanted.  It's unfortunate we had so many people get sucked into anti-vaxx nonsense because covid should not have killed and hospitalized the number of people it did here given our pretty awesome vaccines that came around fairly quickly.

But, we've reached a point where the fight with covid is essentially over.  There's nothing more we can do.  If you're fully vaccinated, there's no reason to continue wearing masks and hiding out in your house.
 
COVID19
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
WHO thinks i'm transitioning... and i didn't even know i had genders

// you are all hosts... enjoy your sporting events and mega churches, i know i do
 
maudibjr
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Its already endemic, that ship sailed

I also I appear to be immue so send me your stuff.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If its transitioning, conservatives will be against it.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The impact was as dreadful as feared: In 1349, the Black Death killed about half of all Londoners; from 1347 to 1351, it killed between 30% and 60% of all Europeans. For those who lived through that awful time, it seemed no one was safe.

https://www.history.com/news/pandemics-end-plague-cholera-black-death-smallpox

1. Plague of Justinian-No One Left to Die

2. Black Death-The Invention of Quarantine

3. The Great Plague of London-Sealing Up the Sick

4. Smallpox-A European Disease Ravages the New World

5. Cholera-A Victory for Public Health Research
 
anuran
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: I got some sort of nasty cold / flu for the last few days.
At this point I'm willing to catch COVID since the symptoms sound better than what I have
/In the waiting room for virtual doc
//dont go to doctor's physical waiting rooms for sickness
///I think I'm going to die (not really)


As they say
If you think it's the flu it's the crud
If you think you're going to die it's the flu
If you think that's a good idea come in and get checked out
 
Best in this World [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

indylaw: Best in this World: T-cell exhaustion, increased risks for cardiac events, increased risks for immune system diseases, zero hope or plan to reduce transmission for the already immunocompromised, and zero data on what COVID does five, ten, or more years out.

Transition my ass.

"Just Five, Ten, Or More Years To Stop The Spread"


Yes because it was the strategy and not the pisspoor, apathetic execution of said strategy by hundreds of millions of dipsh*t Americans that was the problem.

Here's what we should do:
WPA/CCC-tier federal initiative to make all public indoor spaces both ventilated and HEPA filtered.
Bring back testing and tracking
Strict enforcement of masking
Lockdowns when areas exceed high transmission rates

But we won't. Not because we can't, because we choose not to. We're slovenly and short-sighted, lacking compassion and empathy for others.
 
CivilizedTiger
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I don't know.
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

CivilizedTiger: I don't know.


He's on third, we're not talking about him...
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Which one is the USA?


This one:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

theteacher: The impact was as dreadful as feared: In 1349, the Black Death killed about half of all Londoners; from 1347 to 1351, it killed between 30% and 60% of all Europeans. For those who lived through that awful time, it seemed no one was safe.

https://www.history.com/news/pandemics-end-plague-cholera-black-death-smallpox

1. Plague of Justinian-No One Left to Die

2. Black Death-The Invention of Quarantine

3. The Great Plague of London-Sealing Up the Sick

4. Smallpox-A European Disease Ravages the New World

5. Cholera-A Victory for Public Health Research


Have you read Justinian's Flea?  It's all about the plague and how it affected his empire.   It's somewhat academic and sluggish, tho.....still really interesting subject material.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: If its transitioning, conservatives will be against it.


Here's a little gift for those conservatives.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

anuran: SumoJeb: I got some sort of nasty cold / flu for the last few days.
At this point I'm willing to catch COVID since the symptoms sound better than what I have
/In the waiting room for virtual doc
//dont go to doctor's physical waiting rooms for sickness
///I think I'm going to die (not really)

As they say
If you think it's the flu it's the crud
If you think you're going to die it's the flu
If you think that's a good idea come in and get checked out


hah, I like that.
Dr. says to stay home and drink fluids, as long as I can keep them down today. I'm supposed to go to the ER if my neck hurts with my headache, I start puking again or I have more difficulty breathing.

I just want to go to work and lay in front of the roaring wood fireplace. The old people don't want me there, for good reason.
Being sick was more fun before I could do most my work from home :P
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 minute ago  

hammettman: WHO says we're in a better place to fight the virus.

USA: here's an idea, how about putting the guy with the world-leading worst response to Covid back in charge!


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Jim_Tressel's_O-Face
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Yeah, we transitioned to where COVID has become yet more fuel for the Internet of Beefs.
 
