(CBC)   Original recipe coke soon to be available in B.C. Original recipe meth also   (cbc.ca)
39
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
British Colombia.
 
The Yattering
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Time travel is a terrible idea
 
ImmutableTenderloin [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
DNRTFA

Its a start, and a sign that citizens are fed up with the draconian laws surrounding punishment.
 
Phil McKraken [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
According to officials, police have been provided with infographics and photos illustrating what 2.5 grams of the decriminalized drugs might look like.


Cop math loves this.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Seriously, if you can go to Mexico and get coke with real sugar in it, then why can't you go to Bolivia and get coke with real coke in it?

I doubt they use real kola nuts either.
 
FnkyTwn
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
i.cbc.caView Full Size


So they want the government to test and verify their supply of heroin and fentanyl? I assume the government is going to have to sell it too?

I'm all for legalizing marijuana because it never should have been illegal in the first place, but trying heroin, meth or fentanyl just once has a good chance of killing you or addicting you till you die.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

FnkyTwn: So they want the government to test and verify their supply of heroin and fentanyl? I assume the government is going to have to sell it too?

I'm all for legalizing marijuana because it never should have been illegal in the first place, but trying heroin, meth or fentanyl just once has a good chance of killing you or addicting you till you die.


In Denmark the government provides illicit drugs for free to addicts. That way it's properly measured and verified to be safe, and sterile needles are supplied, along with an educated and trained nursing staff to dispense the drugs. It's not like Denmark is promoting people should just be junkies for the rest of their lives, but they're also not heartless barbarians who think anyone who does an illicit drug should just be thrown to the wolves.
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Rob Ford is smiling down from heaven after hearing this news.
 
starsrift
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: DNRTFA

Its a start, and a sign that citizens are fed up with the draconian laws surrounding punishment.


There is a lot more politics going on. BC, similar to Hawaii in the US, is where some provinces have decided to give tickets to their most troublesome people to get them out of their jurisdictions. As a result, Vancouver and Victoria and Vancouver Island in particular, have been suffering from simply a mass, a mass of homeless junkies. And people in those places aren't heartless. When they see a mass of junkies, their heart goes out to want to help them.

I don't know that this is a reasonable step. Making it legal to roll up some crack on the sidewalk they were living on anyway doesn't seem like progressive politics to me. I'd rather something more assistive and less enabling.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The Wizard of Id unavailable for comment.
 
Incomprehensible Vorlon Porn
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I would think that there is a significant overlap between meth addicts and Nazis.  I wonder if there is any attempt by these people to replicate whatever recipe Hitler was using at the time.

Not something I care to try and google.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

The Yattering: Time travel is a terrible idea


Safety not guaranteed.
Bring your own weapons.
 
FnkyTwn
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: FnkyTwn: So they want the government to test and verify their supply of heroin and fentanyl? I assume the government is going to have to sell it too?

I'm all for legalizing marijuana because it never should have been illegal in the first place, but trying heroin, meth or fentanyl just once has a good chance of killing you or addicting you till you die.

In Denmark the government provides illicit drugs for free to addicts. That way it's properly measured and verified to be safe, and sterile needles are supplied, along with an educated and trained nursing staff to dispense the drugs. It's not like Denmark is promoting people should just be junkies for the rest of their lives, but they're also not heartless barbarians who think anyone who does an illicit drug should just be thrown to the wolves.


I see where they provide "Fix Rooms" where you can do your drugs in front of a nurse. I'm not seeing where they give out free drugs.

"Although Denmark is generally a liberal society, drug use is illegal and laws are enforced." is from gov.uk
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Under the exemption, up to 2.5 grams of the following four drug types can be legally possessed:

Cocaine (crack and powder).
Methamphetamine.
MDMA.
Opioids (including heroin, fentanyl and morphine).

Yup, 2.5 grams of any one of those drugs can kill a toddler. If they can get their hands on Tide Pods, they will get their hands on fentanyl. I predict a holocaust of kids.
 
The Brains
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: Under the exemption, up to 2.5 grams of the following four drug types can be legally possessed:

Cocaine (crack and powder).
Methamphetamine.
MDMA.
Opioids (including heroin, fentanyl and morphine).

Yup, 2.5 grams of any one of those drugs can kill a toddler. If they can get their hands on Tide Pods, they will get their hands on fentanyl. I predict a holocaust of kids.


Name checks out
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: Under the exemption, up to 2.5 grams of the following four drug types can be legally possessed:

Cocaine (crack and powder).
Methamphetamine.
MDMA.
Opioids (including heroin, fentanyl and morphine).

Yup, 2.5 grams of any one of those drugs can kill a toddler. If they can get their hands on Tide Pods, they will get their hands on fentanyl. I predict a holocaust of kids.


Yeah, that Tide Pod holocaust has certainly been a horror. If only people would think of the children and stop doing laundry!
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
You know what else can kill kids?

Zombies.
 
DocUi
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: Under the exemption, up to 2.5 grams of the following four drug types can be legally possessed:

Cocaine (crack and powder).
Methamphetamine.
MDMA.
Opioids (including heroin, fentanyl and morphine).

Yup, 2.5 grams of any one of those drugs can kill a toddler. If they can get their hands on Tide Pods, they will get their hands on fentanyl. I predict a holocaust of kids.


Fark handle checks ALL The way out.

Bravo.  No snark.  You get a Funny.
 
DocUi
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

The Brains: Eat The Placenta: Under the exemption, up to 2.5 grams of the following four drug types can be legally possessed:

Cocaine (crack and powder).
Methamphetamine.
MDMA.
Opioids (including heroin, fentanyl and morphine).

Yup, 2.5 grams of any one of those drugs can kill a toddler. If they can get their hands on Tide Pods, they will get their hands on fentanyl. I predict a holocaust of kids.

Name checks out


SONOFA....
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

FnkyTwn: I see where they provide "Fix Rooms" where you can do your drugs in front of a nurse. I'm not seeing where they give out free drugs.


https://sciencenordic.com/anthropology-denmark-drugs/heroin-clinics-improve-addicts-lives/1371344
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

FnkyTwn: [i.cbc.ca image 850x574]

So they want the government to test and verify their supply of heroin and fentanyl? I assume the government is going to have to sell it too?

I'm all for legalizing marijuana because it never should have been illegal in the first place, but trying heroin, meth or fentanyl just once has a good chance of killing you or addicting you till you die.


And what does that exactly have to do with decriminalizing it?  Do you think the people who are wanting legal heavy drugs are particularly concerned with the long term consequences of their actions?
 
FnkyTwn
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

neapoi: FnkyTwn: [i.cbc.ca image 850x574]

So they want the government to test and verify their supply of heroin and fentanyl? I assume the government is going to have to sell it too?

I'm all for legalizing marijuana because it never should have been illegal in the first place, but trying heroin, meth or fentanyl just once has a good chance of killing you or addicting you till you die.

And what does that exactly have to do with decriminalizing it?  Do you think the people who are wanting legal heavy drugs are particularly concerned with the long term consequences of their actions?


No i'm concerned with addicting a whole new group of people. If you're on Heroin or Fentanyl you're already dead, it's just a matter of how much you cost us all in emergency life saving resources before you go.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This is probably a better link. Hundreds of drug addicts have the right to two free doses of heroin a day in Denmark.
 
anuran
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: British Colombia.


where we find the city of hongcouver
 
GOSH BARN IT
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I figured it out.  Finally.
And now Fark subby descends to click bait.

Expectations met.
 
Gaythiest Elitist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

FnkyTwn: [i.cbc.ca image 850x574]

So they want the government to test and verify their supply of heroin and fentanyl? I assume the government is going to have to sell it too?

I'm all for legalizing marijuana because it never should have been illegal in the first place, but trying heroin, meth or fentanyl just once has a good chance of killing you or addicting you till you die.


True, but don't assume that leaving those drugs illegal has no cost. Much of the harm from those drugs is due to their illegality. Cartel/gang murder, torture and violence visited upon innocents all over the world. I'd rather the risk be limited to the person trying the drug, if possible.
 
FnkyTwn
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: FnkyTwn: I see where they provide "Fix Rooms" where you can do your drugs in front of a nurse. I'm not seeing where they give out free drugs.

https://sciencenordic.com/anthropology-denmark-drugs/heroin-clinics-improve-addicts-lives/1371344


From that link:
"Heroin treatment isn't only a success story, however.
"The users are frustrated about having to show up at the clinic twice a day every day of the week, and that they're being monitored before, during and after treatment," says Johansen."

That's kinda funny.
 
look! a robot!
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
a) drug users will not call for help during o.d. for fear that they will be arrested or their stash taken.
b) applies more resources to catch the bigger fish in the drug trade.
c) allows beat cops to go after the other petty crimes that annoy the general public.
d) hopefully gets more people into treatment faster.
E) saves money by unclogging the justice system. (police, court, jail, and penitentiary)
 
SirMadness
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

FnkyTwn: neapoi: FnkyTwn: [i.cbc.ca image 850x574]

So they want the government to test and verify their supply of heroin and fentanyl? I assume the government is going to have to sell it too?

I'm all for legalizing marijuana because it never should have been illegal in the first place, but trying heroin, meth or fentanyl just once has a good chance of killing you or addicting you till you die.

And what does that exactly have to do with decriminalizing it?  Do you think the people who are wanting legal heavy drugs are particularly concerned with the long term consequences of their actions?

No i'm concerned with addicting a whole new group of people. If you're on Heroin or Fentanyl you're already dead, it's just a matter of how much you cost us all in emergency life saving resources before you go.


So, then double my taxes in the service of uplifting humanitarian programs.

And drag along the reactionaries kicking, cussing, and screaming.

Win-win.
 
slantsix
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

starsrift: ImmutableTenderloin: DNRTFA

Its a start, and a sign that citizens are fed up with the draconian laws surrounding punishment.

There is a lot more politics going on. BC, similar to Hawaii in the US, is where some provinces have decided to give tickets to their most troublesome people to get them out of their jurisdictions. As a result, Vancouver and Victoria and Vancouver Island in particular, have been suffering from simply a mass, a mass of homeless junkies. And people in those places aren't heartless. When they see a mass of junkies, their heart goes out to want to help them.

I don't know that this is a reasonable step. Making it legal to roll up some crack on the sidewalk they were living on anyway doesn't seem like progressive politics to me. I'd rather something more assistive and less enabling.


Nobody is shipping their homeless or addicts to BC. Full stop. Ridiculous.

Homeless and the addicted are going their on their own - for the warmer weather, the social services (which are lacking but are progressive in comparison to the rest of Canada), and of course the easy availability of drugs. Stop spreading lies.
 
DocUi
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

look! a robot!: a) drug users will not call for help during o.d. for fear that they will be arrested or their stash taken.
b) applies more resources to catch the bigger fish in the drug trade.
c) allows beat cops to go after the other petty crimes that annoy the general public.
d) hopefully gets more people into treatment faster.
E) saves money by unclogging the justice system. (police, court, jail, and penitentiary)


And what people don't farking get is that whatever is being done right now isn't working.  This also might not work.  And if it doesn't then deal with it.  Grown up shiat.  Like ffs, I don't know if it will work, I really farking well hope so.  At the end of the goddamn day are we going to support status quo?

I really do farking hope it works, there's some real hope out there and at times it's farking messy to go out and find it, and I hope that these people, (farkING PEOPLE GOD DAMMIT) are able to advance along as safely as possible, and maybe some of them will get farking better.  And maybe some won't.  And maybe some will at least be able to farking live out the LAST OF THEIR farkING DAYS with a modicum of humanity.

fark, now I'm really farking angry, not at you Robot, but just the farking shiatty farking shiat.

Where is my goddamn vape.... fark.
 
Juc [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
worked out for Portugal. didn't expect it to, but it did.
BC might screw it up but it's not like it's unprecedented.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

slantsix: starsrift: ImmutableTenderloin: DNRTFA

Its a start, and a sign that citizens are fed up with the draconian laws surrounding punishment.

There is a lot more politics going on. BC, similar to Hawaii in the US, is where some provinces have decided to give tickets to their most troublesome people to get them out of their jurisdictions. As a result, Vancouver and Victoria and Vancouver Island in particular, have been suffering from simply a mass, a mass of homeless junkies. And people in those places aren't heartless. When they see a mass of junkies, their heart goes out to want to help them.

I don't know that this is a reasonable step. Making it legal to roll up some crack on the sidewalk they were living on anyway doesn't seem like progressive politics to me. I'd rather something more assistive and less enabling.

Nobody is shipping their homeless or addicts to BC. Full stop. Ridiculous.

Homeless and the addicted are going their on their own - for the warmer weather, the social services (which are lacking but are progressive in comparison to the rest of Canada), and of course the easy availability of drugs. Stop spreading lies.


https://vancouversun.com/news/metro/two-homeless-men-arrive-in-bc-thanks-to-one-way-bus-ticket-from-saskatchewan-social-services
 
starsrift
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

slantsix: starsrift: ImmutableTenderloin: DNRTFA

Its a start, and a sign that citizens are fed up with the draconian laws surrounding punishment.

There is a lot more politics going on. BC, similar to Hawaii in the US, is where some provinces have decided to give tickets to their most troublesome people to get them out of their jurisdictions. As a result, Vancouver and Victoria and Vancouver Island in particular, have been suffering from simply a mass, a mass of homeless junkies. And people in those places aren't heartless. When they see a mass of junkies, their heart goes out to want to help them.

I don't know that this is a reasonable step. Making it legal to roll up some crack on the sidewalk they were living on anyway doesn't seem like progressive politics to me. I'd rather something more assistive and less enabling.

Nobody is shipping their homeless or addicts to BC. Full stop. Ridiculous.

Homeless and the addicted are going their on their own - for the warmer weather, the social services (which are lacking but are progressive in comparison to the rest of Canada), and of course the easy availability of drugs. Stop spreading lies.


It was reported by the CBC.
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/saskatchewan-buys-1-way-bus-tickets-to-b-c-for-homeless-men-1.3483429
 
Ishkur [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

starsrift: BC is where some provinces have decided to give tickets to their most troublesome people to get them out of their jurisdictions.


Other provinces don't do that as much as you might think.

Homeless people migrate to the southwest corner of BC of their own accord because it's the only part of Canada that doesn't freeze in the winter. They come for the mild climate, not because the mayor of Montreal or Calgary gave them a bus ticket.
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Ishkur: starsrift: BC is where some provinces have decided to give tickets to their most troublesome people to get them out of their jurisdictions.

Other provinces don't do that as much as you might think.

Homeless people migrate to the southwest corner of BC of their own accord because it's the only part of Canada that doesn't freeze in the winter. They come for the mild climate, not because the mayor of Montreal or Calgary gave them a bus ticket.


it's a good indicator of the size and seriousness of the problem when there are tent camps north of PG in the winter.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


You know this guy has a newsletter that people constantly sign up for...the meth users have signed up multiple times
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Ishkur: starsrift: BC is where some provinces have decided to give tickets to their most troublesome people to get them out of their jurisdictions.

Other provinces don't do that as much as you might think.

Homeless people migrate to the southwest corner of BC of their own accord because it's the only part of Canada that doesn't freeze in the winter. They come for the mild climate, not because the mayor of Montreal or Calgary gave them a bus ticket.


Regardless of how they arrive, the problem still exists. And the question of making it legal for them to do their drugs in public, instead of taking other, more rehabilitative measures, is still a question.

I'm not a big supporter of jail time for drug offenses. But that doesn't mean I don't want the RCMP to be able to do, well, anything. There has to be a middle ground somewhere.
 
