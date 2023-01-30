 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1968, the Tet Offensive raised some suspicions that the Vietnam War might not be going as well as LBJ was claiming   (history.com) divider line
35
    More: Vintage, Vietnam War, South Vietnam, Lyndon B. Johnson, United States, Tet Offensive, Communism, Vietnam, People's Army of Vietnam  
•       •       •

270 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Jan 2023 at 6:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Say what you will, but the Vietnam war went much better for America than Ukraine is going for Russia.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ironically enough it was the first time the US Army actually got to fight like how they were trained. The VC got mauled
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a couple more Tet Offensives and the south would have won
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

winedrinkingman: Say what you will, but the Vietnam war went much better for America than Ukraine is going for Russia.


I think we should do what the Russians did in Korea and Vietnam, US pilots in F-16s that we "lent" to Ukraine. They'll never leave Ukraine airspace and we can say the Ukrainians are fast and motivated students
 
uberalice
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Full Metal Jacket - Mickey Mouse song
Youtube PmILOL55xP0
 
Kar98
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tet Offensive wasn't exactly a victory for North Vietnam...
 
Kar98
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: winedrinkingman: Say what you will, but the Vietnam war went much better for America than Ukraine is going for Russia.

I think we should do what the Russians did in Korea and Vietnam, US pilots in F-16s that we "lent" to Ukraine. They'll never leave Ukraine airspace and we can say the Ukrainians are fast and motivated students


Who says we aren't?
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: it was the first time the US Army actually got to fight like how they were trained. The VC got mauled


Yes. The offensive was a bad miscalculation on the part of the VC who (iirc) almost disappeared after the Tet Offensive. The war was then waged by forces from the North.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Almost 3 1/2 million people died for absolutely no good reason.

Ho would have won the election in 56 but noOOOoO, the US had to make sure them commies didn't take over.  Worked out great, right?
 
StaleCoffee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kar98: Tet Offensive wasn't exactly a victory for North Vietnam...


The article literally said that.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cache.pressmailing.netView Full Size

What a Tet Offensive may not look like.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: Ironically enough it was the first time the US Army actually got to fight like how they were trained. The VC got mauled


As they were intended to. The last thing North Vietnam City Hall needed after the war was a bunch of hard as nails farmers not under their direct control acting like a fly in the utopian ointment. NV and China sent them in ass first for this reason, it came out through NV sources some years ago.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This has always stuck with me whenever I hear Tet Offensive. 
The Kingdom - The FBI director's lesson
Youtube EjK5BUDZtOs
 
Drunk and Bitter Jesus [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

winedrinkingman: Say what you will, but the Vietnam war went much better for America than Ukraine is going for Russia.


Let's see how it ends. At the moment, it's going worse for Russia, but the war ain't over yet.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I thought the Tet Offensive was during Christmas, but after reading the article it was during a Winter Holiday. But it did remind me ...

My Woke College Experience, my English 200 level professor wanted us to read some Vietnam experiences and he invited vets to give their first hand experiences to the class.  I've never been more disturbed than listening to a vet describe killing indiscriminately and then coming home and being reprimanded for "jaywalking". He said he killed people for looking at him wrong, but now some power tripping cop told him he couldn't walk across the street except at the designated crosswalk? He went to the local precinct and told them to collect his guns from his car because he'd seen too much to be a "model citizen". He said the cops didn't have the same training and he'd kill someone out of reflex so they needed to take his guns.

I understood then there is a warrior class that we need to pay attention to ... What do we do when they come home? We need them, but how do we re-integrate them into society, or maybe how do we reconcile our need for warriors with society?

We need our warriors, and we need a violence free society. How do we merge the two?
 
whitroth
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The offensive that all the pr about how well the US was doing proved was a lie. That the Vietnamese did not want us there, and we were looking at what they did to the Japanese, and what they did to the French, and that, of course, was after #$%^&*#$%^&*#$%^&*( MacNamara admitted to LBJ that there was no way we could win on "acceptable" terms.

And a lot more of the US looked at those of us who'd been protesting, and said, "maybe there's something there".

And then, of course, when Tricky Dick widened the war, and *still* lost. And there was *NOTHING* that he got that we could have gotten HAD TRICKY DICK NOT SENT AGENTS TO THE S. VIETNAMESE, SAYING THEY'D GET A BETTER DEAL IF HE GOT ELECTED, and the only thing they got were another million dead.

And then the good guys won, and got their country back from the invaders: the US, that is.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Drunk and Bitter Jesus: winedrinkingman: Say what you will, but the Vietnam war went much better for America than Ukraine is going for Russia.

Let's see how it ends. At the moment, it's going worse for Russia, but the war ain't over yet.


At least in terms of lives lost, the Russians have already surpassed the US. Possibly in terms of equipment too.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
and what exactly was so offense about Ted
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Only Reason the US was in Vietnam is because we turned down Ho Chi Min. He wasn't so much communist as he wanted independence from France. Hell we even had conversations with him while fighting Japanese. But we insisted that things go back to pre war status. Meaning the coolies in Vietnam where back under the French thumb.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

StaleCoffee: Kar98: Tet Offensive wasn't exactly a victory for North Vietnam...

The article literally said that.


Why would anyone read TFA?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: and what exactly was so offense about Ted


It was about a stuffed bear that swore a lot, I was a bit pissed that it wasn't funnier but not offended
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Ironically enough it was the first time the US Army actually got to fight like how they were trained. The VC got mauled


And thus began decades of won battles and lost wars for the US in Asia.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Poor Vizzini was overconfident, but he was right about land wars in Asia.
 
stationalpha5
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: I thought the Tet Offensive was during Christmas, but after reading the article it was during a Winter Holiday. But it did remind me ...

My Woke College Experience, my English 200 level professor wanted us to read some Vietnam experiences and he invited vets to give their first hand experiences to the class.  I've never been more disturbed than listening to a vet describe killing indiscriminately and then coming home and being reprimanded for "jaywalking". He said he killed people for looking at him wrong, but now some power tripping cop told him he couldn't walk across the street except at the designated crosswalk? He went to the local precinct and told them to collect his guns from his car because he'd seen too much to be a "model citizen". He said the cops didn't have the same training and he'd kill someone out of reflex so they needed to take his guns.

I understood then there is a warrior class that we need to pay attention to ... What do we do when they come home? We need them, but how do we re-integrate them into society, or maybe how do we reconcile our need for warriors with society?

We need our warriors, and we need a violence free society. How do we merge the two?


"...killed people for looking at him wrong...", and then supposedly smack-talked the local cops (right).
-The military did not make said individual into that individual.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: Only Reason the US was in Vietnam is because we turned down Ho Chi Min. He wasn't so much communist as he wanted independence from France. Hell we even had conversations with him while fighting Japanese. But we insisted that things go back to pre war status. Meaning the coolies in Vietnam where back under the French thumb.


I think both Ho and Castro had some pro-US sympathies; if Ike had been even slightly more receptive to their diplomacy, and treated them more like a "Third World" nation like India or Israel, he could have prevented millions of deaths.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: Only Reason the US was in Vietnam is because we turned down Ho Chi Min. He wasn't so much communist as he wanted independence from France. Hell we even had conversations with him while fighting Japanese. But we insisted that things go back to pre war status. Meaning the coolies in Vietnam where back under the French thumb.


THIS.

We could probably have avoided the whole thing if we had been willing to work with Ho r thee Japanese defeat. But we basically ignored him in favor of France. Not one of our proudest moments...but we have had a lot of those.
 
Kar98
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

chitownmike: StaleCoffee: Kar98: Tet Offensive wasn't exactly a victory for North Vietnam...

The article literally said that.

Why would anyone read TFA?


You weren't there man!
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

StaleCoffee: Kar98: Tet Offensive wasn't exactly a victory for North Vietnam...

The article literally said that.


But subby's headline implied the opposite.

It was a military defeat that the North managed to turn into a political victory.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Who cares what those lesbian, bi, and transvestites thought?
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

chitownmike: StaleCoffee: Kar98: Tet Offensive wasn't exactly a victory for North Vietnam...

The article literally said that.

Why would anyone read TFA?


The what now?
 
Buckerlin
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It was a war of insurgency. The insurgents don't have to win any battles except the last one. They just have to continue to fight. The city of Hue is under the command of Hanoi today. Tet '68 broke the myth that tit for tat escalation would exhaust Hanoi. It exhausted LBJ, and he didn't run for re-election in 1968. After Nixon/Kissinger took over in 1969, they began a withdrawal. US KIA were 16,800 in 68 and 11,800 in 69 as a result. Tet was a battle defeat for Hanoi, but it was a war victory.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: Fara Clark: Only Reason the US was in Vietnam is because we turned down Ho Chi Min. He wasn't so much communist as he wanted independence from France. Hell we even had conversations with him while fighting Japanese. But we insisted that things go back to pre war status. Meaning the coolies in Vietnam where back under the French thumb.

THIS.

We could probably have avoided the whole thing if we had been willing to work with Ho r thee Japanese defeat. But we basically ignored him in favor of France. Not one of our proudest moments...but we have had a lot of those.


The OSS did back Ho against Japan, and Ho helped us. It was Truman who decided (post WWII) that unequivocally we would oppose any expansion of communism. When the frogs bugged out Eisenhower wouldn't agree to free elections especially if our guy in the south was not going to win. Eisenhower didn't think any kind of war there was winnable but subscribed to the domino theory, hence he sent the first advisors. Kennedy, who was advised by Douglas MacArthur not to go in there and that the US could not win a war in mainland Asia (guess he had time to think about Korea), went ahead and upped the ante. Johnson, Gulf of Tonkin and on and on.....
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Say what you will, but the Vietnam war went much better for America than Ukraine is going for Russia.


No.   It was still a stupid catastrophic failure and don't let anyone play revisionist historian with that one.

Including you.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

whitroth: The offensive that all the pr about how well the US was doing proved was a lie. That the Vietnamese did not want us there, and we were looking at what they did to the Japanese, and what they did to the French, and that, of course, was after #$%^&*#$%^&*#$%^&*( MacNamara admitted to LBJ that there was no way we could win on "acceptable" terms.

And a lot more of the US looked at those of us who'd been protesting, and said, "maybe there's something there".

And then, of course, when Tricky Dick widened the war, and *still* lost. And there was *NOTHING* that he got that we could have gotten HAD TRICKY DICK NOT SENT AGENTS TO THE S. VIETNAMESE, SAYING THEY'D GET A BETTER DEAL IF HE GOT ELECTED, and the only thing they got were another million dead.

And then the good guys won, and got their country back from the invaders: the US, that is.


And then the good guys ruled over their country as a Communist dictatorship and almost immediately invaded their neighbor.

You know, people old enough to be discussing Vietnam really should be able to see things beyond "good guys vs. bad guys."
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.