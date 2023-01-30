 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1933, Hitler was named Chancellor of Germany by Hindenburg, proving that the worst thing you can do is to be put in power by a giant gas bag   (history.com) divider line
    More: Vintage, Paul von Hindenburg, Nazi Germany, Nazi Party, Franz von Papen, Germany, Adolf Hitler, Chancellor of Germany, Weimar Republic  
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Both are remembered as flaming heaps of human carnage.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if the Vienna art school ever regretted its decision.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even worse. Being a Giant Gas Bag put in a position of power.
I'm looking at you Donny.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, the anniversary!
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 1 hour ago  
s.abcnews.comView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh the huge manatee!

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Naw but that's insulting to actual sea cows.

//What's the difference between Donald Trump and a manatee?

///One is a giant Mass of blubber that lives in Florida and can propel itself by farting massively and the other is a sea mammal.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what happens when people allow a crazy guy sit at the head of the table. He made it a one-party system, flush any dissidents out and made sure the police were only people in their side. That was the no-return point for Nazi Germany.

90 years later and despite some parallels, we haven't learn shiat from that experience.
 
OpusSoup [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jairzinho: This is what happens when people allow a crazy guy sit at the head of the table. He made it a one-party system, flush any dissidents out and made sure the police were only people in their side. That was the no-return point for Nazi Germany.

90 years later and despite some parallels, we haven't learn shiat from that experience.


Being in Florida right now is pretty disconcerting. DeSantis is using Germany's pre-WWII history as a step-by-step guide.
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

OpusSoup: Jairzinho: This is what happens when people allow a crazy guy sit at the head of the table. He made it a one-party system, flush any dissidents out and made sure the police were only people in their side. That was the no-return point for Nazi Germany.

90 years later and despite some parallels, we haven't learn shiat from that experience.

Being in Florida right now is pretty disconcerting. DeSantis is using Germany's pre-WWII history as a step-by-step guide.


Most disturbing thing I heard this morning was that he replaced the board of the one state-funded liberal arts college, New College, with a bunch of far-right idiots who want to turn it into Hillsdale College South.
 
Fissile
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
At the time Germany had the second largest communist party after the USSR.  Today German history from that time is presented as totalitarianism against democracy when it was really red totalitarianism v black totalitarianism.   Hindenburg threw the hat to Hitler because he saw him as the lesser of two evils.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Fissile: At the time Germany had the second largest communist party after the USSR.  Today German history from that time is presented as totalitarianism against democracy when it was really red totalitarianism v black totalitarianism.   Hindenburg threw the hat to Hitler because he saw him as the lesser of two evils.


"How we got Fanta soda" was the worst episode of Connections
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Fissile: At the time Germany had the second largest communist party after the USSR.  Today German history from that time is presented as totalitarianism against democracy when it was really red totalitarianism v black totalitarianism.   Hindenburg threw the hat to Hitler because he saw him as the lesser of two evils.


And everything worked out just great in the end.

Well, mostly. A little bumpy there for a while I guess.
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Fissile: At the time Germany had the second largest communist party after the USSR.  Today German history from that time is presented as totalitarianism against democracy when it was really red totalitarianism v black totalitarianism.   Hindenburg threw the hat to Hitler because he saw him as the lesser of two evils.


Also Von Papen thought he would do the day to day stuff and let Hitler make his speeches and whatever. But if recent history with Dick Cheney and Mike Oence has proved this rarely ever works out for long.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: I wonder if the Vienna art school ever regretted its decision.


They didn't.  Out of all of Hitler's portfolio of art works, not one had a human being in the picture.  Vienna knows something about profound psychological abnormality.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Fissile: At the time Germany had the second largest communist party after the USSR.  Today German history from that time is presented as totalitarianism against democracy when it was really red totalitarianism v black totalitarianism.   Hindenburg threw the hat to Hitler because he saw him as the lesser of two evils.


AKA Reverse Kerensky
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Cholmondley Warner. A short film about that Mr Hitler
Youtube oNa1RYgV17o
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Little Hitler
Youtube yUXBvpxnLr8
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It can't happen here.
It can't happen here.
I'm telling you, my dear.
That it can't happen here.
 
Fissile
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Fissile: At the time Germany had the second largest communist party after the USSR.  Today German history from that time is presented as totalitarianism against democracy when it was really red totalitarianism v black totalitarianism.   Hindenburg threw the hat to Hitler because he saw him as the lesser of two evils.

"How we got Fanta soda" was the worst episode of Connections


Yanno what goes good with Fanta?  Meth.

https://www.history.co.uk/article/the-drug-that-fuelled-the-nazi-blitzkrieg
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
All to appease the populists mind you.
 
dywed88
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Fissile: At the time Germany had the second largest communist party after the USSR.  Today German history from that time is presented as totalitarianism against democracy when it was really red totalitarianism v black totalitarianism.   Hindenburg threw the hat to Hitler because he saw him as the lesser of two evils.


There was a large communist party, but there was an even larger Social Democratic Party.

So, no, it wasn't a choice of "Hitler or Stalin"
 
