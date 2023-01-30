 Skip to content
(The US Sun)   Ron Jeremy thinks he is making pornos at the psych hospital where he is being treated for dementia. Let's come up with names for the one hit wonders
    Sad, Prostitution, Psychiatric hospital, Hollywood, Rape, Dennis Hof, Moonlite BunnyRanch, Pornographic film actor, Los Angeles  
Needlessly Complicated [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nope.

/wait.... That title may already be taken.
 
Cewley [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hedgehog was the only porn star who was pretty funny at times.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One Blew over the Cuckoos Nest?

A Cockwork Porn?
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're Cumming To Take Me Away!
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Penis goes where?
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Loblowtomy
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Silence While She Slams
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Masturbation time. It's masturbation time. Please line up for masturbation time..."
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Genital Hospital
 
nijika
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone in those photos look like AI art.
 
Hinged
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amature Lobotomy Nurses IV
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did You Take Your Pill?
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nutter Island
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Al Zheimer Does No One
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
9½ Inches Of Sexual Assault
 
IamAwake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
None of this is Sad, just pathetic.

//what, is that not a good enough title for the rapist who won't see justice?
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The closing credits song?
Sick Boy
Youtube lr59Xn07LiI
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DP: Dementia Patient
 
peachpicker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image image 250x250]

"Masturbation time. It's masturbation time. Please line up for masturbation time..."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Adam64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's 69...
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that was a sleazy article.
 
assjuice
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ugly pig struggles to stuff his semi-hard disease hog into a hotty's ham wallet.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My father died in a nursing home in 2020, at about the age Ron is now, suffering from dementia that had gradually robbed him of his ability to speak or walk.

Call it karma if you like, but I don't find Ron's predicament all that amusing.

None of the allegations against Ron has been proven in court, and given his decline, none are likely to ever be. He will die, legally at least, an innocent man. If you can't feel any empathy for him, surely find some for his alleged victims, who now have little hope of seeing Ron (as opposed to the shell of Ron waiting for death in a California psych ward) ever being brought to justice in this world---and, even if he could be, might not have wanted him to be punished in quite this way.

/I know, welcome to bloody Fark
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MikeyFuccon: My father died in a nursing home in 2020, at about the age Ron is now, suffering from dementia that had gradually robbed him of his ability to speak or walk.

Call it karma if you like, but I don't find Ron's predicament all that amusing.

None of the allegations against Ron has been proven in court, and given his decline, none are likely to ever be. He will die, legally at least, an innocent man. If you can't feel any empathy for him, surely find some for his alleged victims, who now have little hope of seeing Ron (as opposed to the shell of Ron waiting for death in a California psych ward) ever being brought to justice in this world---and, even if he could be, might not have wanted him to be punished in quite this way.

/I know, welcome to bloody Fark


That's a long porno title, don't think I'd watch it.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Catatonic the Hedgehog
Jewel of the Senile
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Insane ASSylum 4

Oh it's a one hit wonder so just Insane ASSylum.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

assjuice: Ugly pig struggles to stuff his semi-hard disease hog into a hotty's ham wallet.


If there were truth in advertising laws in porn...
 
hlehmann
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember seeing him in, uh, "adult cinema" at least as far back as the early 80's.  He actually had some acting chops, back when there still some attempt at scripts & dialog in porn movies.
He was a disgusting pig though.  My aunt worked in the offices of one of the major porn studios for many years.  She would tell stories of him walking into the office where a birthday celebration was being held, see the cake, and just claw off a big glob of it and stuff it into his mouth with those disease ridden hands.  Nobody would touch the cake after that.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

hlehmann: stuff it into his mouth with those disease ridden hands.


Gives new meaning to the phrase "hand clap."
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Hung Doctors In Love.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

WhiskeySticks: MikeyFuccon: Ron's predicament [title heavily cut to fit DVD spine]

That's a long porno title, don't think I'd watch it.


Just as well. You couldn't fap to it if you tried.
 
falkone32
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The music director from the church where I grew up would still play at his nursing home even after he started forgetting friends and family. I guess when you've devoted most of your life to playing your organ, it's one of the last things to go.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Neurosyphilis?
 
germ78
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
All those times getting hit with the Orgazmorator really screwed up his brain.
 
Abox
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Unsanitarium
 
buntz
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm not as proud of this photo as I was in 1995, but....
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

hlehmann: I remember seeing him in, uh, "adult cinema" at least as far back as the early 80's.  He actually had some acting chops, back when there still some attempt at scripts & dialog in porn movies.
He was a disgusting pig though.  My aunt worked in the offices of one of the major porn studios for many years.  She would tell stories of him walking into the office where a birthday celebration was being held, see the cake, and just claw off a big glob of it and stuff it into his mouth with those disease ridden hands.  Nobody would touch the cake after that.


More stories from your aunt, please.
 
jonas opines
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

edmo: One Blew over the Cuckoos Nest?

A Cockwork Porn?


I was gonna go with One Screw Over the Cuckoos Nest myself.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

WhiskeySticks: MikeyFuccon: My father died in a nursing home in 2020, at about the age Ron is now, suffering from dementia that had gradually robbed him of his ability to speak or walk.

Call it karma if you like, but I don't find Ron's predicament all that amusing.

None of the allegations against Ron has been proven in court, and given his decline, none are likely to ever be. He will die, legally at least, an innocent man. If you can't feel any empathy for him, surely find some for his alleged victims, who now have little hope of seeing Ron (as opposed to the shell of Ron waiting for death in a California psych ward) ever being brought to justice in this world---and, even if he could be, might not have wanted him to be punished in quite this way.

/I know, welcome to bloody Fark

That's a long porno title, don't think I'd watch it.


Plot twist: the sponge bath nurse is his step-daughter from his second marriage
 
jmr61
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

buntz: [Fark user image 425x289]

I'm not as proud of this photo as I was in 1995, but....


Shave that beard you've got your own little porn stache going on.
 
watching the trump puddle dry [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I don't know what to believe about everything said about Mr. Jeremy at this point, I wouldn't discount anything, but I will say this, Ron Jeremy was never a good porn actor, he was more like a bad clown, people never laughed with ron, only at him, and he never really seemed to to care, which is cancer in a business like porn
 
watching the trump puddle dry [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: I don't know what to believe about everything said about Mr. Jeremy at this point, I wouldn't discount anything, but I will say this, Ron Jeremy was never a good porn actor, he was more like a bad clown, people never laughed with ron, only at him, and he never really seemed to to care, which is cancer in a business like porn


Apathy is great in the music business, but in pornography apathy seems very rapey and here Mr Jeremy find himself
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
One of the cardinal rules for dementia patients is you don't contrtradict them. That must be interesting for the nurses.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: My father died in a nursing home in 2020, at about the age Ron is now, suffering from dementia that had gradually robbed him of his ability to speak or walk.

Call it karma if you like, but I don't find Ron's predicament all that amusing.

None of the allegations against Ron has been proven in court, and given his decline, none are likely to ever be. He will die, legally at least, an innocent man. If you can't feel any empathy for him, surely find some for his alleged victims, who now have little hope of seeing Ron (as opposed to the shell of Ron waiting for death in a California psych ward) ever being brought to justice in this world---and, even if he could be, might not have wanted him to be punished in quite this way.

/I know, welcome to bloody Fark


Sorry to hear about your father.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image 250x250]

"Masturbation time. It's masturbation time. Please line up for masturbation time..."


Point of order: masturbation time can only be ordered by the Head Nurse.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Charlie Freak: hlehmann: I remember seeing him in, uh, "adult cinema" at least as far back as the early 80's.  He actually had some acting chops, back when there still some attempt at scripts & dialog in porn movies.
He was a disgusting pig though.  My aunt worked in the offices of one of the major porn studios for many years.  She would tell stories of him walking into the office where a birthday celebration was being held, see the cake, and just claw off a big glob of it and stuff it into his mouth with those disease ridden hands.  Nobody would touch the cake after that.

More stories from your aunt, please.


Not a whole lot else, though there were times when she had to get the boss to sign some checks but he was busy directing a video, so she would quietly enter the sound stage while the performers were doing their thing, have him sign the checks, and then scurry back to her office.  There were also the occasional girls walking through the office completely nude, but she wasn't really into that.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Cocaine's a helluva drug.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It would suck hard to be his CNA.
 
Happy In My Hoodie
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
why the "sad" tag?
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fleiss, 57, said: "Dennis Hof and Johnny Buss, the owner of the Lakers, would celebrate their birthday together on the same day with a blowout at the Bunny Ranch.
[...]
"The three of us then drove down to Pahrump, where I live, because Dennis had to go to a political rally there because he was a candidate for the Nevada Assembly.

For you farkers too young to remember, Heidi Fleiss was a pimp for the rich, famous, and politically connected. Dennis Hof was her partner and fellow pimp. Think of her as the American Ghislaine Maxwell. If you don't think any underaged girls were involved, then you are a fool.

This is how the rich, famous, and politically connected live: buddies with pimps and prostitutes. They tell you it's wrong to do these things, the police will arrest YOU for these things and publish your photo and ruin your life, but they socialize with each other out in the open and even celebrate each other accomplishments in their fields.

This is all our in the open, Fleiss talks with no shame because she knows how to keep a secret, but it's no secret who she is and what she does, the only secret to be kept is her client list.

She's a famous pimp giving an interview on her rapist friend. This is your America. Now tell me, how many Justice Systems do you see?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
