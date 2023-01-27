 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Investigators intent on ridding America of a 40-year-old headache now pursuing new DNA testing in Tylenol poisoning cases from the '80s   (cbsnews.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still no cure for child proof candy containers, and water bottles labeled gluten free
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I guess it was another case. Someone shorted the stock and then put poison into the pills. They caught that one. I think.
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
assets1.cbsnewsstatic.comView Full Size

what is it about every picture of people from the 70's and 80's that makes them look like they are one wheeze away from death.
even in my childhood pictures, i look aged and battered in my 80's photos, but not in the 90's
 
AlfalfaMale
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'd check Sly Stallone's pool house...
 
Klom Dark
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Well it's about time?
 
ekdikeo4
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
> On Oct. 28, 1982, CBS Chicago's Terry Anzur reported that Linda and her husband, DuPage County Judge Lewis Morgan, both touched the bottle. Authorities took the judge's fingerprints to eliminate him as a suspect.

95% chance it's the Judge and his wife behind it, they called this in to convince authorities that they were a potential victim rather than the masterminds behind it.

///maybe kidding.
////maybe not....
 
foo monkey
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Klom Dark: Well it's about time?


To break forth, the algorithm of the crime?
 
MiamiChef
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I grew up in Arlington Heights, IL and was in Junior High when this happened. I distinctly remember my JH making an announcement over the loud speaker telling anyone that had Tylenol on them or in their locker to immediately bring it to the office.

I also remember how much packaging changed in the months after this. Not just for Tylenol but for most consumables, food, beverage & medicine.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The Unabomber, Ted Kaczynski, was a suspect here and offered to provide DNA samples. Wild.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
My father and i were in the car driving to Illinois - moving to Illinoi - and we heard about it on the news.

"Hey, where is that city, anyhow?"
"A handful of miles from the new house."

I had Tylenol capsules, too, and brought them to school.  When someone saw me take 2 they lost their damned mind and reported me to the office for it.  "Look, these were bought 8 states away.

/Back when school administrators didn't care if you took your own pain relievers.
//...because they hadn't been sued over it yet
 
Begoggle
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Missed opportunity to use Fark user image
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

MiamiChef: I grew up in Arlington Heights, IL and was in Junior High when this happened. I distinctly remember my JH making an announcement over the loud speaker telling anyone that had Tylenol on them or in their locker to immediately bring it to the office.

I also remember how much packaging changed in the months after this. Not just for Tylenol but for most consumables, food, beverage & medicine.


Looking back about 40 years it's rather incredible what has changed in medicine since the 80's. Not just safety but in the kinds of prescription and OTC that are available.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Kids these days, with their fake tweets and blue check marks. In my day, if you wanted to tank the stock of a multibillion dollar company, you put cyanide in their pills!
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SumoJeb: [assets1.cbsnewsstatic.com image 620x465]
what is it about every picture of people from the 70's and 80's that makes them look like they are one wheeze away from death.
even in my childhood pictures, i look aged and battered in my 80's photos, but not in the 90's


You mean back when cars didn't have emissions standards, smoking was allowed indoors, and sunscreen was for French ladies? No idea.
 
