(MPR News)   New college campus teaches people to repair the robots that are taking their jobs. Shoe throwing class is presumably an elective   (mprnews.org) divider line
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, jobs are the property of employers.
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Valeris - Sabot
Youtube cKLIivrA3g0
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once robots learn how to fix themselves (or we get repair robots to fix other robots), then we will have no need for repairmen. This should lean into a utopia (baring a robot uprising) that humans would have their needs met by robotic servants, and humans would enjoy existence; but more likely we would have wealthy people owning the robots and demanding the removal/extermination of "lesser humans" who don't own robot servants.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flucto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they can resume screwing the lids on toothpaste
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Once robots learn how to fix themselves (or we get repair robots to fix other robots), then we will have no need for repairmen. This should lean into a utopia (baring a robot uprising) that humans would have their needs met by robotic servants, and humans would enjoy existence; but more likely we would have wealthy people owning the robots and demanding the removal/extermination of "lesser humans" who don't own robot servants.


This is pretty much what I expect. If humanity ever moves past the need for everyone to work, we will still screw up the other part of the equation. Rather than individuals being able to ascend to a higher level of existence free of work, everyone will just be dirt poor.

The past, the present, and the future all suck. Because we suck.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Once robots learn how to fix themselves (or we get repair robots to fix other robots), then we will have no need for repairmen. This should lean into a utopia (baring a robot uprising) that humans would have their needs met by robotic servants, and humans would enjoy existence; but more likely we would have wealthy people owning the robots and demanding the removal/extermination of "lesser humans" who don't own robot servants.


It never leads to utopia.  No promise of utopia has ever led to it.  It's just as much a lie organized religion is.

The only saving grace in this particular instance, and I say this as someone that fixes things, no robot will ever manage to handle and implement repairs on the incredible variety of stuff that can break.  For that to happen, we'd need everything new to be designed to be installed and repaired by robots, and we'd need everything "legacy" to go out of service.

We aren't even to the step zero, having worked out how to go about designing for robotic maintenance.  I doubt that this will happen until we're all long dead of natural causes, let alone all of the legacy stuff being retired.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The dream: Smoking-hot robot spends all day servicing you. You need never say please.

The reality: You spend all day servicing a robot. It never says thank you.
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The shoe-throwing robot is your first year thesis project.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, the one guy the robots didn't kill at the end was the engineer who repairs the robots.

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MikeyFuccon: The dream: Smoking-hot robot spends all day servicing you. You need never say please.

The reality: You spend all day servicing a robot. It never says thank you.



encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Commencing self-repair...

media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Red Shirt Blues: MikeyFuccon: The dream: Smoking-hot robot spends all day servicing you. You need never say please.

The reality: You spend all day servicing a robot. It never says thank you.


[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 275x183]


i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I started out by getting an associates degree in electronics with a minor in industrial controls and robotics. About the time I graduated Uncle Sam decided to shrink the military and I suddenly found myself in a job market flooded with people whose military experience was considered equivalent to an associates degree. The only saving grace from that experience was that most of my school credits transferred to a uni where I could pursue a degree that actually was worth the paper it was printed upon. Long story short, don't go chasing a job in robotics without a realistic backup plan.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

guestguy: Commencing self-repair...

[media0.giphy.com image 250x203] [View Full Size image _x_]


That looks like an early prototype for a competitor to Robocop in its suicide attempt.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh subby, you saboteur...
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
people are too quick to forget we are already surrounded by devices designed to replace workers and make life easier. it could be something as mundane as a kitchen toaster. it's going to be a long time before machines fix machines. and what of all the machines, for example, in hospitals? some poor schlub would have to lug in a repair machine, calibrate it, wait until the repair is done and tests are run, then load it into the van again. don't hold your breath.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Maybe everyone doesn't need a job? Wasn't one of the promises of increased productivity and automation that people would sit around in gardens being fed grapes by robots?
 
MaKaM
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: people are too quick to forget we are already surrounded by devices designed to replace workers and make life easier. it could be something as mundane as a kitchen toaster. it's going to be a long time before machines fix machines. and what of all the machines, for example, in hospitals? some poor schlub would have to lug in a repair machine, calibrate it, wait until the repair is done and tests are run, then load it into the van again. don't hold your breath.


I thought we were supposed to shoot the toaster, no?
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I wonder how much they will pay the guy maintaining the last Poor Hunter 3000.
 
whitroth
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Subby, shoe-throwing is for insulting national leaders. Throw *sand* to screw the robots.
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: DarkSoulNoHope: Once robots learn how to fix themselves (or we get repair robots to fix other robots), then we will have no need for repairmen. This should lean into a utopia (baring a robot uprising) that humans would have their needs met by robotic servants, and humans would enjoy existence; but more likely we would have wealthy people owning the robots and demanding the removal/extermination of "lesser humans" who don't own robot servants.

This is pretty much what I expect. If humanity ever moves past the need for everyone to work, we will still screw up the other part of the equation. Rather than individuals being able to ascend to a higher level of existence free of work, everyone will just be dirt poor.

The past, the present, and the future all suck. Because we suck.



Yeah but one guy will have loads of cobalt, bauxite and zircon, etc. He could make millions of batteries and stuff for himself. Whenever he wants!
Yay capitalism.
The problem isn't that AI will maximize paperclips
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Instrumental_convergence
the problem is someone will tell AI to maximize paperclips. Can't eat money.
 
TWX
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: sinko swimo: people are too quick to forget we are already surrounded by devices designed to replace workers and make life easier. it could be something as mundane as a kitchen toaster. it's going to be a long time before machines fix machines. and what of all the machines, for example, in hospitals? some poor schlub would have to lug in a repair machine, calibrate it, wait until the repair is done and tests are run, then load it into the van again. don't hold your breath.

I thought we were supposed to shoot the toaster, no?


That's why they made them sexy.

1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


/unf
 
TWX
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

whitroth: Subby, shoe-throwing is for insulting national leaders. Throw *sand* to screw the robots.


The reference, it's literally right there near the beginning of the thread.

And you're making a lot of assumptions about robot designers not employing seals in the joints to keep foreign object damage to a minimum.
 
TWX
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Maybe everyone doesn't need a job? Wasn't one of the promises of increased productivity and automation that people would sit around in gardens being fed grapes by robots?


The same people that would sit around in the gardens being fed by robots are those who are already sitting around in gardens being fed by humans.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
When a robot can act as a bidet, disinfect itself, then cook me a gourmet meal from kitchen waste and clean up then I'll be impressed.
 
